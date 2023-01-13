Read full article on original website
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ 3-word reaction to bonkers Jaguars comeback vs. Chargers
Even Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn’t believe the insane swing that happened in the Jacksonville Jaguars-Los Angeles Chargers Wild Card showdown. When the Chargers took a 27-7 lead in the first half, it looked like the game was over. Trevor Lawrence’s playoff jitters raised more concerns as well, with the young QB throwing four interceptions in the opening half–including three in the first quarter.
Lamar Jackson’s girlfriend Jaime Taylor
Lamar Jackson is one of the best players in the NFL. The former unanimous MVP of the 2019 NFL season has been impressive again this season, leading the Baltimore Ravens to an 8-4 record when he played. Unfortunately, he was then injured and will miss their wild card game versus the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens will miss their best player, of course, but Jackson should be back by the divisional game if the Ravens beat the Bengals and advance in the playoffs. Jackson’s talent is undeniable, but there are more factors that contribute to a player playing this well on an NFL field other than talent. It is also about having a supportive person next to you; Jackson has exactly that. Let’s look at Lamar Jackson’s girlfriend Jaime Taylor.
Ravens news: John Harbaugh drops truth behind Tyler Huntley’s botched QB sneak in loss to Bengals
The dreams for a Super Bowl win this season for John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens came to a crashing end Sunday night, as they fell prey to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in a 24-17 road loss. Making that loss even harder to swallow for the Ravens was the competitive nature of the contest.
3 Vikings who won’t be back next year and best options to replace them
The Minnesota Vikings lost to the New York Giants in a disappointing end to their season. Next year’s team could look a lot different for Kevin O’Connell and Co. Kirk Cousins called the Vikings loss to the New York Giants in the Wild Card round the most disappointing of his career. Despite seemingly surviving close games all season, Minnesota could not turn things around against a well-coached Giants team all day.
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
Tyler Huntley reveals reason why he deviated from original plan in doomed QB sneak vs Bengals
Ideally, the Baltimore Ravens would have had superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson under center when they faced off against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday night in the AFC Wild-Card Round. But with Jackson still ailing, the Ravens turned once again to backup Tyler Huntley, who came so close to being a Baltimore playoff hero.
Kirk Cousins vocal on why he ignored Justin Jefferson on play that ended Vikings’ season
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins opted not to target the team’s — and arguably the NFL’s — best receiver in Justin Jefferson with Minnesota’s season on the line. With the Vikings down a touchdown in the waning moments of their Wild Card matchup against the New York Giants, Cousins hit tight end T. J. Hockenson with […] The post Kirk Cousins vocal on why he ignored Justin Jefferson on play that ended Vikings’ season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Vikings loss to Giants has Packers players tripping over themselves laughing
The Green Bay Packers did not qualify for the playoffs in 2023. However, their players have kept an eye on the proceedings, especially their division rival Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota won 13 games and the NFC North, but it didn’t matter. The Vikings lost to the New York Giants on Sunday after a strong performance from Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.
Vikings WR Adam Thielen’s wife Caitlin’s IG story hints at potential Minnesota exit
Well, that’s a sad way to end the regular season. The Minnesota Vikings’ 13-3 season came to an untimely end after choking away a 27-0 lead to the New York Giants in the Wild Card round. Despite stellar play from their offense, Minnesota failed to stop the two-headed monster that was Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones. Now, the future of the Vikings’ weapons are in jeopardy, especially after Adam Thielen’s wife Caitlin posted this on her IG story.
Why Minnesota Vikings will win the 2023 Super Bowl
In the 2023 NFL Playoffs, the Minnesota Vikings are the third seed in the NFC. They are hoping for a deep run to the Super Bowl this year. This is especially after they won the NFC North and proved a lot of doubters wrong this season. Here we look at why they will win the 2023 Super Bowl.
Kirk Cousins drops sad truth bomb on Vikings loss to Giants
The Minnesota Vikings were one-and-done in the 2023 NFL postseason. Despite a 13-4 record, they allowed the New York Giants — whom they beat just weeks ago — to come into their home and take the win in Wild Card Weekend by a score of 31-24. Kirk Cousins didn’t sugarcoat the sadness of the defeat. […] The post Kirk Cousins drops sad truth bomb on Vikings loss to Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
3 Vikings most to blame for NFL Wild Card Round loss vs. Giants
It seems like we all knew the 2022 Minnesota Vikings magic would run out at some point. The team produced a 13-4 regular season record, but getting there took a 61-yard field goal in the first Vikings-Giants game, the biggest comeback in NFL history, and 11 one-score games. That’s why it is not a shock that in the Vikings Wild Card matchup with the Giants, the luck finally ran out. The Giants won the game 31-24 (another one-score game), and as the Vikings head to the offseason to regroup for 2023, we’ll look at Vikings players like Erick Kendricks, Danielle Hunter, and Kirk Cousins, who were most to blame for this loss.
Josh Allen’s stern message after Bills survive Wild Card scare vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills entered their Wild Card Game against the Miami Dolphins as heavy favorites. However, the Bills barely managed to scrape by with a 34-31 win. The manner of victory doesn’t matter to Bills fans, and it certainly doesn’t matter to Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback only cares about the end result, not the way the victory looks.
Giants player released from hospital after hit during Vikings game
Good news for Giants special teamer Jason Pinnock.
Bettor loses $1.4 million on dumb bet thanks to epic choke vs. Jaguars
It was not a great time to be a Los Angeles Chargers fan on Saturday. In the case of one hapless bettor, multiply that misery 1.4 million times. One poor sap reportedly placed $1.4 million on the Chargers to come away as victors during their Wild Card match against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Unless you’re a football fan living under a rock without an internet connection, you know how that one turned out.
BREAKING: Cardinals poach new GM from Titans
The dust has barely settled on news that Steve Keim had decided to step down from his post as the Arizona Cardinals general manager. However, the front office is wasting no time in replacing him with a new GM as the Cardinals enter a crucial offseason. League insider Ian Rapoport...
Wild stat from Vikings’ loss to Giants goes viral
The Minnesota Vikings on Sunday made history in their 31-24 loss to the New York Giants, but don’t expect them to brag about it. The Vikings had success moving the ball against the Giants, particularly in the passing game. Kirk Cousins went 31/39 for 273 yards, 2 touchdowns and no interceptions. He also was not... The post Wild stat from Vikings’ loss to Giants goes viral appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Eli Manning Has 2-Word Reaction To Giants Win
The New York Giants have won a playoff game for the first time since their 2012 Super Bowl win. Eli Manning, who led the Giants to two championships, took to social media following the big win on Sunday afternoon. The former Giants quarterback had a two-word reaction to New York's win over ...
Brandon Aiyuk’s message to Brock Purdy after dropping potentially historic TD pass
Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers went out and destroyed the Seattle Seahawks Saturday night, with the Niners scoring a no-doubter of a 41-13 win in Santa Clara to advance to the next round of the NFL playoffs. That lead could have even been much larger if only wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk secured a […] The post Brandon Aiyuk’s message to Brock Purdy after dropping potentially historic TD pass appeared first on ClutchPoints.
