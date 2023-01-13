Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.Mario DonevskiWilmington, DE
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on DelmarvaKatie CherrixDelmar, DE
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will LoveKatie CherrixHebron, MD
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern ShoreKatie CherrixMaryland State
earnthenecklace.com
Lowell Melser Leaving WBAL-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Lowell Melser has been in broadcasting for 25 years and has spent most of it in Baltimore. Now he’s stepping back from the industry for his second act. Lowell Melser is leaving WBAL-TV 11 News in January 2023. The meteorologist’s regular viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and whether he will remain in the city. Find out what Lowell Melser said about his departure from WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore.
Bay Net
Lucky Lottery Pool Collects $250,000 Top-Prize Win
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Only a few months ago, a restaurant owner came into Maryland Lottery headquarters to claim a $100,000 top-prize scratch-off win. The Glen Burnie resident made his way back to the Winner’s Circle this week on behalf of a Lottery pool that includes 20 of his employees.
247Sports
Maryland Basketball Recruiting: Terps take the next step with 7-footer
Without a lot of impact big men available, the Maryland basketball staff hasn't focused much on frontcourt recruits in the 2023 class lately, instead looking likely to replenish that part of the roster in the transfer portal. But Kevin Willard has added one high school center to his list during the past month, and now he's taking the next step.
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
Cape Gazette
DNREC renews Clean Delaware’s land application permit
The state has reauthorized the agricultural utilization permit allowing for Milton-based Clean Delaware to continue the land application of biosolids, septage and other approved wastes at the company’s locations in Milton and Harbeson. Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn Garvin issued an order Jan. 3...
Four Maryland men charged with dog fighting in Delaware
Four Eastern Shore men were among those arrested after a dog-fighting ring was discovered at a Delaware home this weekend.
foxbaltimore.com
Captain of ship grounded in Chesapeake Bay surrenders pilot's license
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The captain of the Ever Forward - the ship that was grounded in the Chesapeake Bay last year - has given up his pilotage license in Maryland and has agreed to never seek one again, according to a consent decree. The cargo ship was traveling from...
Raising Cane's Raises Expectations With Debut Maryland Restaurant
Raising Cane’s is ready for its closeup in Maryland. The popular chicken chain, which has locations across the country, opened its first Maryland restaurant on Thursday, Jan. 12 in Towson Row as the company continues expanding its foothold in the DMV region. Located on East Towsontown Boulevard in Towson,...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Salisbury MD You Must Try!
Are you looking for the best restaurants to tuck in for a meal while in Salisbury, MD? Don’t go anywhere! We have compilked a list of all the best restaurants in Salibsury for you to check out during your trip!. Whether you’re there for a short time, or a...
Bay Net
Annapolis Driver Finds $50,000 Road To Riches With Lucky Scratch-Off
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A retired tow truck driver, who still works full time as a mechanic, is riding high after scoring a $50,000 scratch-off win in December. The Annapolis player enjoys trying his luck with a variety of the Maryland Lottery’s games and almost missed finding his fortune on the Lucky Times 10 scratch-off.
saltwatersportsman.com
Massive Blackfish Smashes Record
It seems if you want to catch a big tautog—as in world-record big—you need to be on the Fish Bound IV with Capt. Kane Bounds out of Ocean City, Maryland. In 2015, Kenneth Westerfeld caught the world record blackfish from the boat at 28 pounds, 13 ounces, about as big as the species gets. On January 11, another tog that’s likely bound for the International Game Fish Association record book came over the gunnel. The angler was Jennifer Zuppe, and her tog weighed 23 pounds, 4 ounces.
Cape Gazette
Harbor of Refuge Light restoration update set Jan. 20
The public is invited to join the Overfalls Foundation for its program with guest speaker William “Red” Moulinier at 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20, at the Lewes Public Library. He will provide an update on the restoration process for the Harbor of Refuge Light on the ocean end of the outer Delaware Breakwater at the mouth of the Delaware Bay, just off Cape Henlopen.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland?
Located near the Silver Spring Library, La Malinche is a Spanish and Mexican tapas restaurant that offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, and brunch. Whether you want a traditional Mexican meal or want to try something new, La Malinche is one of the best restaurants in Silver Spring. The brunch at La Malinche is served family style, with various options, including huevos rancheros, bistec Mexicano, and more. The restaurant also offers churros, pancakes, homemade french toast, sopapillas, and more. It has a friendly staff and serves great food and drink.
firststateupdate.com
Man Charged With Carjacking, Kidnapping Seaford Woman, 80 Facing Slew Of Charges In Maryland
Seaford Police Department Detectives have identified Ralph Harmon, 23, of Salisbury Maryland, as the suspect in the carjacking, and kidnapping of a Seaford woman on Friday. Officials said that the incident occurred on Arch Street in Seaford on Friday, January 13, 2023, at approximately 9:56 a.m. An 80-year-old female victim...
Cape Gazette
Hot-shooting Polytech outlasts Cape boys
Senior guard Kyle Gamber drained six three-pointers and scored 22 points as Polytech pulled away from Cape Henlopen 61-51 in boys’ basketball action Jan. 12 in Lewes. Playing without injured point guard Drew Zimmerman, Cape hung with the high-octane Panthers well into the fourth quarter. The Vikings trailed by eight points 30 ticks into the third, but junior guard Tyrone Tolson poured in 15 straight Cape points over the next five minutes to erase the deficit almost singlehandedly. Tolson hit three three-pointers during the run and tied the game at 41-41 on a fast break lay-in at the 1:15 mark.
talbotspy.org
Talbot County School Superintendent Shares Her Vision and Hope for the Future
Join Talbot County School Superintendent Dr. Sharon Pepukayi, Ph.D and Chesapeake Forum for a discussion on the future of Talbot County Schools on January 26th from 5:30 – 7 PM. Dr. Pepukayi will review her 180 day plan and share her expectations and hopes for what still needs to be accomplished. Come with questions!
firststateupdate.com
80-Year-Old Seaford Woman Carjacked, Kidnapped Found In Maryland
The Seaford Police Department is actively investigating a carjacking/kidnapping incident that occurred on Arch Street in Seaford on Friday, January 13, 2023, at approximately 9:56 a.m. Officials said an 80-year-old female victim was in the driveway of her residence near her vehicle when she was approached, physically assaulted, and placed...
WMDT.com
Ice and Oyster Festival begins in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The Ice and Oyster Festival began Friday. The free event features 3D sculptures carved from more than 50,000 pounds of ice. Kids of all ages will have plenty of games to choose from, including mini-gold and tic-tac-toe. Festivalgoeres will also be able to enjoy oysters. For...
Cape Gazette
Georgetown homeless village work progresses
After several delays, the Springboard Collaborative Pallet Village in Georgetown is scheduled to open by the end of January. Construction and supply-chain issues have forced the date to be pushed back from its original opening planned for Thanksgiving week. Springboard Executive Director Judson Malone said first phase of the site...
Cape Gazette
Spring classes kick off Jan. 28 at East Coast Garden Center
East Coast Garden Center announced its kickoff to spring series will begin with a succulent make and take class at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, at the center at 30366 Cordrey Road, Millsboro. The demonstration lecture will familiarize participants with the use of succulents in containers. The cost of the...
