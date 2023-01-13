Austin Butler, who played Elvis Presley in last year’s biopic about the famed singer’s life, has paid tribute to his daughter Lisa Marie. Lisa Marie Presley died on Thursday (January 12) at the age of 54 following a reported cardiac arrest. Her last public appearance was at the 2023 Golden Globes only two days before alongside her mother Priscilla, where Butler won the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. He later paid tribute to the pair in his acceptance speech, who gave director Baz Luhrmann their blessing to make the film.

