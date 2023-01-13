Read full article on original website
Related
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg stands up in her seat as she furiously defends celebrity guest in heated moment on live show
THE View host Whoopi Goldberg has stood up in her seat on live TV during a heated moment. On Thursday's show, the women of the View talked with TV host and comedian Chelsea Handler about hosting the Critics Choice Awards and more. Chelsea gave her opinion on whether or not...
NME
Simon Cowell being sued by former ‘X Factor’ contestant Katie Waissel over duty of care
Simon Cowell is being sued by former X Factor contestant Katie Waissel over an alleged breach of duty of care while she was on the series. Waissel took part in the 2010 series of the show alongside One Direction, and finished seventh overall. In 2021, the musician revealed that she...
NME
Nick Cave and Warren Ellis’ Hanging Rock gig shared as ‘Kingdom In The Sky’ documentary
Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have shared footage of their recent gig at the iconic Hanging Rock as a TV special – watch Kingdom In The Sky below. The pair played the legendary venue as part of their 2022 Australian tour behind collaborative album ‘Carnage’. Now, it...
NME
Navarone Garibaldi shares emotional tribute to “big sister” Lisa Marie Presley
Navarone Garibaldi has paid an emotional tribute to her “big sister” Lisa Marie Presley – see it below. Lisa Marie, the only child of Elvis Presley, died last week (January 12) at the age of 54, hours after she had been rushed to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.
NME
Diplo shares new single under country music moniker Thomas Wesley
Diplo has returned under his country music moniker Thomas Wesley with new song ‘Wasted’. The Kodak Black and Koe Wetzel-featuring track is his first outing under Thomas Wesley (also his real name) since his first full country music release, ‘Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil’, in 2020.
NME
SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan marks 25th birthday with a cover of Taeyeon’s ‘Time Lapse’
SEVENTEEN vocalist Seungkwan has released a cover of Taeyeon’s song ‘Time Lapse’ in celebration of his 25th birthday. On January 16 at midnight KST, the K-pop idol uploaded an emotional cover of ‘Time Lapse’ to SEVENTEEN’s official YouTube channel, along with a heartfelt message to his fans. The song was originally released by Girls’ Generation leader and soloist Taeyeon as a B-side on her debut studio album ‘My Voice’ in 2017.
NME
Who plays Ellie in ‘The Last Of Us’?
The Last Of Us is the first HBO series based on a video game, with a new cast taking on roles previously portrayed through motion capture. The series is created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann, who served as a writer and co-director on the 2013 original game from developer Naughty Dog.
NME
Lana Del Rey delays ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’, shares tracklist and alt artwork
Lana Del Rey has delayed her upcoming ninth album, ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’, and shared the tracklist alongside some alternative album artwork – check it out below. Originally scheduled for release March 10, ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel...
NME
John Williams is no longer retiring after ‘Indiana Jones 5’
Famed composer John Williams has seemingly announced he will no longer be retiring after the release of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny. In an interview last June, Williams revealed he was set to retire from scoring films after a 50 year plus career that’s seen him score the likes of Jurassic Park, Star Wars, Harry Potter and more.
NME
How old is Ellie in ‘The Last Of Us’?
HBO’s The Last Of Us faithfully adapts the acclaimed video game into a prestige post-apocalyptic drama series. Created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and the original game’s co-director Neil Druckmann, the series follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) 20 years after modern civilisation has been ravaged by a deadly infection.
NME
‘The Last Of Us’ star Bella Ramsey reveals she’s gender fluid
The Last Of Us star Bella Ramsey has revealed that she is gender fluid. The star, who first broke out on Game Of Thrones, currently stars alongside Pedro Pascal in the acclaimed new HBO series, which is based on the 2013 video game of the same name. Speaking in a...
NME
World’s longest working DJ dies aged 98
The world’s longest working DJ, Ray Cordeiro, has died at the age of 98. Cordeiro was confirmed to have passed away in hospital on Friday, January 13. No cause of death has been disclosed. Cordeiro was born in 1924 in Hong Kong and span records for six decades. He...
That Time A Guest Star Was Left Zipped Up In A Body Bag During A Law And Order Appearance
The actor wasn't counting on being stuck in a body bag when they debuted in the Law & Order universe!
NME
Nick Cave calls ChatGPT and AI songwriting “a grotesque mockery of what it is to be human”
Nick Cave has shared his opinion on ChatGPT and songwriting using artificial intelligence (AI). singer addressed what appears to be growing interest in the chatbot service that uses AI to generate human-like text at the request of the user. He revealed on his blog The Red Hand Files that he’s...
Rick Rubin's stripped down approach to making music
Rick Rubin says he barely plays any instruments and has no technical ability. He just knows what he likes and dislikes and is decisive about it. "[I'm paid for] the confidence that I have in my taste, and my ability to express what I feel has proven helpful for artists," Rubin told Anderson Cooper this week on 60 Minutes.
NME
Courteeners on course for first UK Number One with ‘St. Jude’ reissue
Courteeners are on track to secure their first ever Number One album this week following their ‘St. Jude‘ reissue. In August last year the band announced a reissue of ‘St. Jude’ along with a massive Heaton Park gig to celebrate the debut album’s 15th anniversary.
NME
Disney+ announces release date for romance K-drama ‘Call It Love’
Disney+ has announced a release date for its forthcoming original K-drama Call It Love, starring Lee Sung-kyung and Kim Young-kwang. According to a press release, Call It Love will premiere exclusively on the streaming service beginning February 22. The series will follow Sim Woojoo (played by Lee), who is kicked out of her family home by her father’s mistress. Over the course of the series, Woojoo ends up falling in love with Dongjin (played by Kim), the son of her father’s mistress.
NME
‘Elvis’ star Austin Butler pays tribute to “bright light” Lisa Marie Presley
Austin Butler, who played Elvis Presley in last year’s biopic about the famed singer’s life, has paid tribute to his daughter Lisa Marie. Lisa Marie Presley died on Thursday (January 12) at the age of 54 following a reported cardiac arrest. Her last public appearance was at the 2023 Golden Globes only two days before alongside her mother Priscilla, where Butler won the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. He later paid tribute to the pair in his acceptance speech, who gave director Baz Luhrmann their blessing to make the film.
NME
Tom Hanks says “no one talks” about one of his best movies
Tom Hanks has suggested that “no one” discusses one of his most “important” films. The Oscar-winner admitted that despite starring in highly regarded classics such as Forrest Gump, Toy Story, Philadelphia and Saving Private Ryan, his turn in 2002’s Road To Perdition may be his most underrated movie.
NME
Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor talks cancer battle: “I bet most men don’t have a clue”
Andy Taylor – best known as the former guitarist of Duran Duran, who played with the band on-and-off between 1980 and 2001 – has opened up about his ongoing battle with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer. Taylor was diagnosed with his condition four-years ago and although he was...
Comments / 0