Redding, CA

krcrtv.com

Redding police seized loaded guns and over 200 pounds of marijuana Sunday

REDDING, Calif. — A Redding police officer's suspicions were proven correct as nearly 215 pounds of marijuana were confiscated from a rental car Sunday evening. On Sunday, Jan. 15, at about 7:30 p.m., the Redding Police Department (RPD) said a Redding officer observed a suspicious vehicle parked at a gas station on Eureka Way in Redding.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding Police arrest strong-arm robbery suspect for 18th time in 18 months

REDDING, CA. — Redding Police have arrested a robbery suspect who has been arrested over a dozen times in the past two years. The arrest happened around noon today, when Redding Police received reports of a strong-arm robbery at the Hilltop Drive Goodwill. Officers responded and found a man, later identified as 31-year old Matthew Minder, allegedly trying to steal from the store's cash register. Police say Minder had shoved an employee in order to get to the register, which he proceeded to smash on the ground. Minder then allegedly stole cash from the register and fled the store on foot. Police arrived and learned from nearby witnesses that Minder had fled to the nearby Dairy Queen.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Multiple people hospitalized after an RV fire in Anderson

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A fire broke out Sunday night at an RV park and fishing resort in Anderson, sending two people to the hospital and destroying their travel trailer. The fire started inside an RV trailer at Roosters Landing Fishing Resort off of Ash Creek Road in Anderson, sometime around 6 p.m. Sunday.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Three Shasta County felons arrested during compliance, warrant sweeps on Friday

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Three wanted felons were arrested during probation compliance checks and warrant sweeps in southern Shasta County on Friday. Shasta County Probation officers, along with Shasta County Sheriff's deputies, found three people with felony warrants and another person in violation of their probation during the checks.
actionnewsnow.com

Orland Police investigating deadly motorcycle vs vehicle crash

ORLAND, Calif. - A Chico man is dead following a deadly motorcycle vs vehicle crash in Orland Thursday night. At approximately 7:43 p.m., an officer with the Orland Police Department observed a motorcycle traveling eastbound on Walker Street through the intersection of 6th Street perform a wheelie and continue eastbound.
ORLAND, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Person who died in Redding structure fire identified

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office identified the person who died in a structure fire in Redding Thursday morning. Deputies said 38-year-old Erik Munro of Redding was found dead inside the home on Apollo Street on Thursday. Firefighters responded to the home on the 3700 block...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Community rallies for Redding man in the hospital after structure fire

REDDING, Calif. — Chet Sunde’s residence and office sits quietly on the corner of Oregon and Shasta streets in downtown Redding more than a week after a fire left the 54-year-old hospitalized with second and third-degree burns. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The building...
REDDING, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Tragedy Strikes Tehama County Supes

Welp, I was all ready to write a glorious recap of Tuesday’s Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting – the one I have been waiting to attend for over 5 years. The Old Guard was gone and a new era of leadership was emerging. I envisioned everybody singing Kumbaya together at the end. Yeah, that didn’t happen.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Emergency crews work to repair power lines in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, CALIF. — Tehama County emergency crews are advising residents to avoid South Avenue and Columbia Avenue in Corning due to various power line hazards. CAL FIRE's Tehama-Glenn Unit, with the Tehama County Fire Department, are currently working to secure and repair power lines in the area. They advise residents to avoid the area and to drive cautiously amidst these stormy weather conditions. If possible, they encourage drivers to avoid travel as well.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Caltrans crews assess river level and downed trees in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, CALIF. — Caltrans crews in Tehama County worked to clear roadways and bridges in the area earlier today. Workers with the Caltrans District 2 Bridge Crew in Tehama County were out monitoring bridges for debris or flooding issues when they came across the Burch Creek Bridge along Interstate 5. Though the river has risen rather close to the bridge, Caltrans District 2 says the river hasn't risen above the road yet.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Several power outages impact PG&E customers throughout Northern California

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 2:46 P.M. UPDATE - Several outages are affecting PG&E customers in Butte, Glenn, Tehama and Shasta counties on Saturday. 288 PG&E customers are without power in the Chico area, caused by weather conditions, no estimated restoration time. 61 PG&E customers are without power west of the Magalia and...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Winds tear through Corning neighborhood, several power poles downed

Several branches and power poles were downed along First St. and Solano St. in Corning Saturday morning. Winds tear through Corning neighborhood, several power poles downed. Several branches and power poles were downed along First St. and Solano St. in Corning Saturday morning.
CORNING, CA
krcrtv.com

Next Gateway Unified District meeting may include hiring of new superintendent

REDDING, CA. — The uncertainty revolving around the future of Gateway Unified School District may see some closure this coming Wednesday, with a meeting that could potentially see the hiring of a new district superintendent. According to the district's recently released agenda, the board will discuss the employment of...
REDDING, CA

