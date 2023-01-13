Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Redding police seized loaded guns and over 200 pounds of marijuana Sunday
REDDING, Calif. — A Redding police officer's suspicions were proven correct as nearly 215 pounds of marijuana were confiscated from a rental car Sunday evening. On Sunday, Jan. 15, at about 7:30 p.m., the Redding Police Department (RPD) said a Redding officer observed a suspicious vehicle parked at a gas station on Eureka Way in Redding.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect arrested after cash register was robbed at Goodwill in Redding Saturday
REDDING, Calif. - Redding police say that a suspect hiding in a Dairy Queen bathroom was arrested after officers received reports of a strong-arm robbery at the Goodwill on Hilltop Drive on Saturday at around 5:30 p.m. Police say that officers quickly arrived on scene after receiving reports of a...
krcrtv.com
Redding man dies after a physical assault in a mini-mart gas station Thursday
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police said a man died late Thursday evening after a physical assault occurred at a mini-mart gas station. On Jan. 12, at around 9:49 p.m., Redding Police said officers were dispatched to a mini-mart gas station within the 100 Block of Lake Blvd. for the report of an assault.
actionnewsnow.com
Police say that a man is dead after a fight at a mini-mart in Redding Sunday morning
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that officers were dispatched to a mini-mart gas station in the 100 block of Lake Boulevard on Sunday, at around 5:30 a.m., for a report of an assault. When officers arrived they found a man, later identified as Miguel Padilla, 51, of...
krcrtv.com
Redding Police arrest strong-arm robbery suspect for 18th time in 18 months
REDDING, CA. — Redding Police have arrested a robbery suspect who has been arrested over a dozen times in the past two years. The arrest happened around noon today, when Redding Police received reports of a strong-arm robbery at the Hilltop Drive Goodwill. Officers responded and found a man, later identified as 31-year old Matthew Minder, allegedly trying to steal from the store's cash register. Police say Minder had shoved an employee in order to get to the register, which he proceeded to smash on the ground. Minder then allegedly stole cash from the register and fled the store on foot. Police arrived and learned from nearby witnesses that Minder had fled to the nearby Dairy Queen.
actionnewsnow.com
Multiple people hospitalized after an RV fire in Anderson
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A fire broke out Sunday night at an RV park and fishing resort in Anderson, sending two people to the hospital and destroying their travel trailer. The fire started inside an RV trailer at Roosters Landing Fishing Resort off of Ash Creek Road in Anderson, sometime around 6 p.m. Sunday.
krcrtv.com
Three Shasta County felons arrested during compliance, warrant sweeps on Friday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Three wanted felons were arrested during probation compliance checks and warrant sweeps in southern Shasta County on Friday. Shasta County Probation officers, along with Shasta County Sheriff's deputies, found three people with felony warrants and another person in violation of their probation during the checks.
actionnewsnow.com
Orland Police investigating deadly motorcycle vs vehicle crash
ORLAND, Calif. - A Chico man is dead following a deadly motorcycle vs vehicle crash in Orland Thursday night. At approximately 7:43 p.m., an officer with the Orland Police Department observed a motorcycle traveling eastbound on Walker Street through the intersection of 6th Street perform a wheelie and continue eastbound.
actionnewsnow.com
Person who died in Redding structure fire identified
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office identified the person who died in a structure fire in Redding Thursday morning. Deputies said 38-year-old Erik Munro of Redding was found dead inside the home on Apollo Street on Thursday. Firefighters responded to the home on the 3700 block...
krcrtv.com
Community rallies for Redding man in the hospital after structure fire
REDDING, Calif. — Chet Sunde’s residence and office sits quietly on the corner of Oregon and Shasta streets in downtown Redding more than a week after a fire left the 54-year-old hospitalized with second and third-degree burns. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The building...
actionnewsnow.com
Traffic returning to normal on Highway 299 west of Ingot after crash Sunday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 4:38 P.M. UPDATE - Caltrans District 2 says that traffic is returning to normal on Highway 299 about one mile west of Ingot. The roadway was fully blocked Sunday morning, then it was subject to one-way traffic control after a car crash.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Tragedy Strikes Tehama County Supes
Welp, I was all ready to write a glorious recap of Tuesday’s Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting – the one I have been waiting to attend for over 5 years. The Old Guard was gone and a new era of leadership was emerging. I envisioned everybody singing Kumbaya together at the end. Yeah, that didn’t happen.
krcrtv.com
Emergency crews work to repair power lines in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, CALIF. — Tehama County emergency crews are advising residents to avoid South Avenue and Columbia Avenue in Corning due to various power line hazards. CAL FIRE's Tehama-Glenn Unit, with the Tehama County Fire Department, are currently working to secure and repair power lines in the area. They advise residents to avoid the area and to drive cautiously amidst these stormy weather conditions. If possible, they encourage drivers to avoid travel as well.
actionnewsnow.com
Caltrans says Highway 36 in Red Bluff reopened after flooding Saturday
RED BLUFF, Calif. 12:07 P.M. UPDATE - Caltrans District 2 says that Highway 36 in Red Bluff has been reopened on Saturday. The area from Baker Road to Monroe Avenue was closed due to flooding since around 10:30 a.m.
krcrtv.com
Caltrans crews assess river level and downed trees in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, CALIF. — Caltrans crews in Tehama County worked to clear roadways and bridges in the area earlier today. Workers with the Caltrans District 2 Bridge Crew in Tehama County were out monitoring bridges for debris or flooding issues when they came across the Burch Creek Bridge along Interstate 5. Though the river has risen rather close to the bridge, Caltrans District 2 says the river hasn't risen above the road yet.
actionnewsnow.com
Several power outages impact PG&E customers throughout Northern California
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 2:46 P.M. UPDATE - Several outages are affecting PG&E customers in Butte, Glenn, Tehama and Shasta counties on Saturday. 288 PG&E customers are without power in the Chico area, caused by weather conditions, no estimated restoration time. 61 PG&E customers are without power west of the Magalia and...
actionnewsnow.com
Winds tear through Corning neighborhood, several power poles downed
Several branches and power poles were downed along First St. and Solano St. in Corning Saturday morning. Winds tear through Corning neighborhood, several power poles downed. Several branches and power poles were downed along First St. and Solano St. in Corning Saturday morning.
shastascout.org
Parents, Staff, Former Student Show Up As Gateway School Board Reverses Prior Action On Superintendent Recruitment
1.13.23 6:36 pm: We have updated this article to correctly enumerate Shasta County school districts. We’ve also added information about the Gateway Board’s upcoming meeting to the end of the article. For Louis Gustafson, showing up to a hastily-called January 12 special meeting of the Gateway Union School...
krcrtv.com
Lake Shasta bass tournament kicks off Saturday despite Northstate storms
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — Fishermen from all over the west coast are coming for a two-day bass fishing tournament held at Shasta Lake, despite the storms that have swept through the Northstate. Over 140 fishermen are coming into town and gearing up for the NewJen fishing tournament, which kicks...
krcrtv.com
Next Gateway Unified District meeting may include hiring of new superintendent
REDDING, CA. — The uncertainty revolving around the future of Gateway Unified School District may see some closure this coming Wednesday, with a meeting that could potentially see the hiring of a new district superintendent. According to the district's recently released agenda, the board will discuss the employment of...
