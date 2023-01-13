ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Us Weekly

Kevin Costner Reveals Why He’s Not at the 2023 Golden Globes: I ‘Had to Pull the Kids Out of School’ Due to Devastating California Floods

A somber message. Kevin Costner shared a heartfelt video with fans just minutes before the 2023 Golden Globes began. “Hi everyone, look … I’m so sorry to everyone who might have been turning into watch the Golden Globes,” Costner, 67 — whose role as John Dutton on Yellowstone earned him a best actor nomination — […]
Decider.com

Regina Hall Breaks Down in Laughter Presenting Golden Globe to Absent Kevin Costner, Who Is Sheltering in Place in Santa Barbara: “Let’s Pray, Everyone”

Regina Hall struggled to finish presenting the 2023 Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Drama Series to Yellowstone star Kevin Costner, who was unable to attend Tuesday night’s (Jan. 10) event due to flooding in California. The Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul actress could barely keep...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

