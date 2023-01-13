Read full article on original website
Related
Photographs taken of the Titanic wreck indicate that some passengers were dragged to the ocean floor
When the Titanic sank, there were 2,240 passengers and crew on board the ship but only 712 individuals were said to have survived. More than 1500 passengers were reported to have lost their lives when the Titanic sank on April 15, 1912. Most of the bodies were never found.
Kevin Costner Reveals Why He’s Not at the 2023 Golden Globes: I ‘Had to Pull the Kids Out of School’ Due to Devastating California Floods
A somber message. Kevin Costner shared a heartfelt video with fans just minutes before the 2023 Golden Globes began. “Hi everyone, look … I’m so sorry to everyone who might have been turning into watch the Golden Globes,” Costner, 67 — whose role as John Dutton on Yellowstone earned him a best actor nomination — […]
The "Unknown Child" of the Titanic was only identified 100 years after the ship sank
A crewman recovered the body of a 19-month-old toddler from the ocean on 21 April 1912. This was five days after the sinking of the Titanic. At the time of recovery, the sailors on board the recovery ship were shocked that they had pulled out a very young child. The child could only be identified by his physical description and what he wore.
Regina Hall Breaks Down in Laughter Presenting Golden Globe to Absent Kevin Costner, Who Is Sheltering in Place in Santa Barbara: “Let’s Pray, Everyone”
Regina Hall struggled to finish presenting the 2023 Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Drama Series to Yellowstone star Kevin Costner, who was unable to attend Tuesday night’s (Jan. 10) event due to flooding in California. The Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul actress could barely keep...
Comments / 0