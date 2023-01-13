Read full article on original website
Olean Elks Will Offer Stuffed Peppers on Jan. 18
OLEAN, NY — Orders for the stuffed peppers the Olean Elks will offer on Wednesday need to be placed by 7 p.m. Tuesday by calling 716-372-4191. The meals, priced at $12, include a side salad with Italian or ranch dressing and a roll. Customers should pick up their orders at the kitchen door by the Elks parking lot on South Second Street.
Fast-growing food chain opens new location in New York
A fast-growing food chain recently opened another new location in New York State. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the popular and fast-growing food chain Tim Hortons celebrated the grand opening of its newest New York restaurant location in Jamestown, according to a local source.
Two Dogs Die In Late-night Westfield Fire
WESTFIELD, NY (WNY News Now) – Two family dogs died during a late-night fire in Westfield on Sunday. Around 9:30 p.m. the Westfield Fire Department, along with several other agencies for mutual aid, responded to a residential structure fire at 6904 Sherman-Westfield Road. After extinguishing the fire, the Chautauqua...
EMTA announces changes to two routes
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie)– The Erie Metro Transit Authority (EMTA) announced in a press release that changes will be coming to two of their routes. Prices and stops will remain the same, however times have changed for each. Route 16- North East, which stretches from E 7th and French Streets to the Janet Miller building in North East, […]
FeedMore WNY receives 100,000 pounds of chicken from Tyson
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After the Christmas blizzard, Tyson Foods is doing what they can to help out Western New Yorkers who don't know where their next meal will come from. The company donated a truckload of chicken, weighing 100,000 pounds to. . "This is a wonderful donation, especially the...
Food Network Winner Debuts Damar Hamlin Snow Sculpture
Artist Eric Jones created a snow sculpture of Damar Hamlin at Buffalo Waterfront, leaving fans in awe, and continuing the celebrations for Damar's homecoming.
Jamestown Pharmacy Closing
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown pharmacy is closing their doors. The North Main Street Rite Aid location is slated to close next Thursday, January 19, according to a sign posted on the entrance of the establishment. Customers who use Rite Aid’s prescriptions services are directed to...
'Egg-streme': Egg prices double
If you eat eggs then you probably know you are now paying historic prices. The cost of eggs has doubled since November prices and it’s a nearly 60-percent hike from a year ago.
Poll results are in: Cannabis users still old-fashioned, large percentage still say no
Voting on this poll reinforced almost all the data available on contemporary cannabis use in today’s culture. Those who approve now largely outnumber those who do not, and that number grows daily. But not so much among our Allegany and Steuben County readers. In general terms this poll indicates that over 35 percent have no love for the famous plant. Interesting correlation is that 34% of municipalities in NY have opt-ed out of retail sales. That group can find some solice in the opinion of Chris Churchill of the Albany Times-Union. He is pretty sure that legalization is doomed in NY and that Andrew Cuomo simply changed tactics in this front of the “war on drugs.”
Jamestown Manufacturer Suspends Operations, Laying Off Employees
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown manufacturer has suspended operations after over a decade in business and laid off most of their employees this week. Inscape, formerly Dowcraft, at 15 Tiffany Avenue in Jamestown, gave the news to their employees on Thursday just before noon. The Canadian...
Regional bank announces closures
A regional banking asset is closing down several outlets with a cut in jobs as well. According to the Warren Times Observer, Northwest Bank is closing eight retail offices within their footprint in order to streamline their operations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York and Indiana. None of the closures will happen in Warren County. Company […]
Long Island mother scammed $1,600 trying to buy Bills playoff tickets via Facebook
LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — Those hoping to go to the game may be shelling out a pretty penny. Tickets are running well over $100 a seat, on Ticketmaster. This is just one of the places to get a verified resale tickets for the game. Experts shared it is...
Beloved Hamburg Bar Set To Close, Be Demolished
A beloved, longtime bar is closing its doors in Hamburg. Sandy Lewis, owner of Hat Trix Bar and Grill announced that the bar is closing its doors for good much earlier than expected. The bar was bought by Taco Bell and the plans are to demolish the building and rebuild the Taco Bell ASAP.
Bank of America shares plans for Buffalo branches closed since 2020
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bank of America says it plans to reopen three Buffalo branches that have been closed since 2020 and one that closed last year, but it has not announced a timeline for doing so. Bank of America closed many Western New York financial centers during the pandemic....
One Of Buffalo’s Favorite Restaurants Is Celebrating 100 Years
It’s amazing to see a local restaurant that we have come to know and love, still serving the Western New York community after 100 years!. It’s really an impressive feat, especially when you think about The Great Depression, recessions, a pandemic, and other economic downturns. Through it all, this locally-owned business kept pushing through.
Semi Takes out Traffic Lights, Wires on E. 26th St. in Erie
A semi truck took out multiple wires and lights in the City of Erie on Monday. The driver got lost and something sticking up from the top of the truck hit the wires at E. 26th and Elm St., according to personnel. Traffic was disrupted and slowed while city engineers...
Dunkirk Firefighters Quell McKinley Avenue House Fire
Dunkirk firefighters made quick work of a house fire Saturday afternoon in the city's Second Ward. City Fire Chief Mike Edwards says crews were called to a single-family home at 519 McKinley Avenue shortly after 2:30 PM and found smoke coming from the attic area. According to Edwards, the flames were found on the second floor, extending to the attic. Firefighters quickly put out the flames by advancing two hose lines into the house. No injuries were reported, and the family is receiving assistance from the Red Cross. East Dunkirk Fire assisted at the scene. The cause of the fire was ruled accidental.
A Local Bakery Makes Famous Drool-Worthy Cinnamon Rolls in the Northtowns.
If you enjoy trying new restaurants in and around Buffalo and enormous cinnamon buns are your thing, you should check out Kaylena Marie's Bakery. Kaylena Marie's, a locally owned and operated cafe in the centre of Orchard Park, is a Buffalo brunch institution.
Parents Struggle as Children’s Sports Expenses Grow
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — With inflation affecting nearly everything these days, children’s sports is no exception. With gear, uniforms, team fees, and travel expenses requiring a small fortune each year, parents are struggling to balance their wallets with their kid’s sport. “So the season fees...
Orchard Park Police search ravine for missing Bills fan, no one found
Orchard Park Police spent hours searching a ravine near Highmark Stadium for a missing person, but later called off the search saying no one was found and they don't believe anyone was in danger.
