Jamestown, NY

Olean Elks Will Offer Stuffed Peppers on Jan. 18

OLEAN, NY — Orders for the stuffed peppers the Olean Elks will offer on Wednesday need to be placed by 7 p.m. Tuesday by calling 716-372-4191. The meals, priced at $12, include a side salad with Italian or ranch dressing and a roll. Customers should pick up their orders at the kitchen door by the Elks parking lot on South Second Street.  
OLEAN, NY
Two Dogs Die In Late-night Westfield Fire

WESTFIELD, NY (WNY News Now) – Two family dogs died during a late-night fire in Westfield on Sunday. Around 9:30 p.m. the Westfield Fire Department, along with several other agencies for mutual aid, responded to a residential structure fire at 6904 Sherman-Westfield Road. After extinguishing the fire, the Chautauqua...
WESTFIELD, NY
EMTA announces changes to two routes

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie)– The Erie Metro Transit Authority (EMTA) announced in a press release that changes will be coming to two of their routes. Prices and stops will remain the same, however times have changed for each. Route 16- North East, which stretches from E 7th and French Streets to the Janet Miller building in North East, […]
ERIE, PA
Jamestown Pharmacy Closing

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown pharmacy is closing their doors. The North Main Street Rite Aid location is slated to close next Thursday, January 19, according to a sign posted on the entrance of the establishment. Customers who use Rite Aid’s prescriptions services are directed to...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Poll results are in: Cannabis users still old-fashioned, large percentage still say no

Voting on this poll reinforced almost all the data available on contemporary cannabis use in today’s culture. Those who approve now largely outnumber those who do not, and that number grows daily. But not so much among our Allegany and Steuben County readers. In general terms this poll indicates that over 35 percent have no love for the famous plant. Interesting correlation is that 34% of municipalities in NY have opt-ed out of retail sales. That group can find some solice in the opinion of Chris Churchill of the Albany Times-Union. He is pretty sure that legalization is doomed in NY and that Andrew Cuomo simply changed tactics in this front of the “war on drugs.”
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
Jamestown Manufacturer Suspends Operations, Laying Off Employees

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown manufacturer has suspended operations after over a decade in business and laid off most of their employees this week. Inscape, formerly Dowcraft, at 15 Tiffany Avenue in Jamestown, gave the news to their employees on Thursday just before noon. The Canadian...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Regional bank announces closures

A regional banking asset is closing down several outlets with a cut in jobs as well. According to the Warren Times Observer, Northwest Bank is closing eight retail offices within their footprint in order to streamline their operations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York and Indiana. None of the closures will happen in Warren County. Company […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
Beloved Hamburg Bar Set To Close, Be Demolished

A beloved, longtime bar is closing its doors in Hamburg. Sandy Lewis, owner of Hat Trix Bar and Grill announced that the bar is closing its doors for good much earlier than expected. The bar was bought by Taco Bell and the plans are to demolish the building and rebuild the Taco Bell ASAP.
HAMBURG, NY
One Of Buffalo’s Favorite Restaurants Is Celebrating 100 Years

It’s amazing to see a local restaurant that we have come to know and love, still serving the Western New York community after 100 years!. It’s really an impressive feat, especially when you think about The Great Depression, recessions, a pandemic, and other economic downturns. Through it all, this locally-owned business kept pushing through.
BUFFALO, NY
Semi Takes out Traffic Lights, Wires on E. 26th St. in Erie

A semi truck took out multiple wires and lights in the City of Erie on Monday. The driver got lost and something sticking up from the top of the truck hit the wires at E. 26th and Elm St., according to personnel. Traffic was disrupted and slowed while city engineers...
ERIE, PA
Dunkirk Firefighters Quell McKinley Avenue House Fire

Dunkirk firefighters made quick work of a house fire Saturday afternoon in the city's Second Ward. City Fire Chief Mike Edwards says crews were called to a single-family home at 519 McKinley Avenue shortly after 2:30 PM and found smoke coming from the attic area. According to Edwards, the flames were found on the second floor, extending to the attic. Firefighters quickly put out the flames by advancing two hose lines into the house. No injuries were reported, and the family is receiving assistance from the Red Cross. East Dunkirk Fire assisted at the scene. The cause of the fire was ruled accidental.
DUNKIRK, NY
Parents Struggle as Children’s Sports Expenses Grow

ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — With inflation affecting nearly everything these days, children’s sports is no exception. With gear, uniforms, team fees, and travel expenses requiring a small fortune each year, parents are struggling to balance their wallets with their kid’s sport. “So the season fees...
ERIE, PA

