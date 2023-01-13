ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Richard Sherman proposes insane Lamar Jackson trade idea

There has been a ton of controversy surrounding Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson following his decision not to play in the team’s Wild Card loss on Sunday to the Cincinnati Bengals. He is set to become a free agent this offseason and his future is uncertain with Baltimore, but former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman proposed Read more... The post Richard Sherman proposes insane Lamar Jackson trade idea appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
