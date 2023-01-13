Read full article on original website
Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.Mario DonevskiWilmington, DE
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on DelmarvaKatie CherrixDelmar, DE
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will LoveKatie CherrixHebron, MD
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern ShoreKatie CherrixMaryland State
Cape Gazette
Cape wrestling wins Grapple at the Brook tournament
The Cape wrestling team left Springbrook High School in Maryland Saturday afternoon with the Grapple at the Brook team trophy, scoring 255 points to easily put away Northwest, Md., (182) and First Colonial, Va. (181.5). “We sent six to the finals, including two freshmen, and came away with four champions,"...
easternshorehawks.com
Women drop home contest to Route 13 rival Delaware State
PRINCESS ANNE, Maryland — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore suffered a tough 68-60 loss to visiting Delaware State on Saturday (Jan. 14) as the Hornets outshot the Hawks from all areas of the court. "I told them that at the end of the day I have to accept...
UMES gets another thrilling MEAC victory
The Hawks hand Del State another loss in a close contest. The post UMES gets another thrilling MEAC victory appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Cape Gazette
Delmarva Christian inducts new members into Athletics Hall of Fame
Delmarva Christian Schools inducted the second class into its Athletics Hall of Fame Dec. 17. New members of the hall include Kayla Burd Trujillo, Mallorie Parsons, Justin Hawkes, Luke Mathews and the 2005-06 boys’ basketball team. Kayla Burd Trujillo. Kayla is a 2011 graduate of Delmarva Christian. During her...
Bay Net
Lucky Lottery Pool Collects $250,000 Top-Prize Win
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Only a few months ago, a restaurant owner came into Maryland Lottery headquarters to claim a $100,000 top-prize scratch-off win. The Glen Burnie resident made his way back to the Winner’s Circle this week on behalf of a Lottery pool that includes 20 of his employees.
The Daily South
Easton, Maryland, Is A Small Town With Top-Tier Dining And Hospitality
What’s one benefit of living in a larger city? Having a wide variety of top-notch eateries to choose from without having to travel far for them. It’s not often that you find smaller towns with a bustling food scene, but that’s not the case in Easton, Maryland, where a culinary revitalization is taking place that’s making the town a favorite weekend getaway — or new home — for big-city dwellers coming from New York, D.C., and Philadelphia.
Ocean City Today
Tug boat, seven crew members rescued off coast of Ocean City
Members of the U.S. Coast Guard rescued seven people Saturday from a disabled, adrift tug boat towing a barge 30 miles offshore from Ocean City. . According to a news release from the Coast Guard, a crew member aboard the tug Legacy notified watch standers at Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday that while towing a 290-foot barge from New Jersey, to Guyana, a 1,000-foot towing line became entangled and fouled their starboard propeller. The vessel continued to make way on one engine when the tow line snapped. The crew attempted to regain tow of the barge at which time the line became tangled in the port propeller immobilizing the vessel.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Salisbury MD You Must Try!
Are you looking for the best restaurants to tuck in for a meal while in Salisbury, MD? Don’t go anywhere! We have compilked a list of all the best restaurants in Salibsury for you to check out during your trip!. Whether you’re there for a short time, or a...
WMDT.com
Ice and Oyster Festival begins in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The Ice and Oyster Festival began Friday. The free event features 3D sculptures carved from more than 50,000 pounds of ice. Kids of all ages will have plenty of games to choose from, including mini-gold and tic-tac-toe. Festivalgoeres will also be able to enjoy oysters. For...
Cape Gazette
Spring classes kick off Jan. 28 at East Coast Garden Center
East Coast Garden Center announced its kickoff to spring series will begin with a succulent make and take class at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, at the center at 30366 Cordrey Road, Millsboro. The demonstration lecture will familiarize participants with the use of succulents in containers. The cost of the...
firststateupdate.com
Man Charged With Carjacking, Kidnapping Seaford Woman, 80 Facing Slew Of Charges In Maryland
Seaford Police Department Detectives have identified Ralph Harmon, 23, of Salisbury Maryland, as the suspect in the carjacking, and kidnapping of a Seaford woman on Friday. Officials said that the incident occurred on Arch Street in Seaford on Friday, January 13, 2023, at approximately 9:56 a.m. An 80-year-old female victim...
firststateupdate.com
80-Year-Old Seaford Woman Carjacked, Kidnapped Found In Maryland
The Seaford Police Department is actively investigating a carjacking/kidnapping incident that occurred on Arch Street in Seaford on Friday, January 13, 2023, at approximately 9:56 a.m. Officials said an 80-year-old female victim was in the driveway of her residence near her vehicle when she was approached, physically assaulted, and placed...
WMDT.com
Death investigation leads to arrest of Easton man
EASTON, Md. – The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office has charged one after a man was found dead along the roadside over the weekend. At around 1 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called to the area of Rigbylot Road, near Royal Oak Road, for a report of a deceased person lying along the roadside. Deputies found a deceased man lying on the ground a short distance from the road.
Photos: 9-year-old finds megalodon tooth on beach
Out looking for fossils on Christmas Day with her family, one Maryland girl discovered something utterly jaw dropping.
Owings Mills man killed in Anne Arundel County crash
A 20-year-old Owings Mills was killed in a crash this morning on Crain Highway in the Gambrills area of Anne Arundel County.
Texas BBQ chain opening restaurants in Pasadena and Little Italy
A Texas-based barbecue restaurant chain is moving in on Maryland. Dickey's Barbecue Pit just opened in Pasadena, Anne Arundel County, and is also planning a downtown Baltimore location
WMDT.com
Police searching for missing Somerset Co. man
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Somerset County man. We’re told 27-year-old Dequan Fields was reported missing on Thursday after attempts by family to reach him were unsuccessful. Anyone with information is asked to contact the...
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on Delmarva
Whether you love thin-crust pie topped only with cheese or thick, doughy supreme pizza, there are so many places to get a satisfying slice on Delmarva. Here are four places on the peninsula where you can get your own piece of pizza of heaven, just the way you like it.
WBOC
Police Investigating Magnolia Shooting
MAGNOLIA, Del. - Police say the shooting left one man seriously injured. Delaware State Police say on Jan. 15 around 4:03 a.m. troopers responded to a shooting on Lambert Drive in Meadowbrook Acres. Troopers say a 32-year-old man was shot in the abdomen an unknown number of times. Police say he was flown to a hospital for emergency surgery, where he is in stable condition.
Where to Enjoy a Delicious Dinner in Worcester County, MD
Whether you're craving a comforting plate of lo mein or a fresh seafood feast, Worcester County is home to so many amazing restaurants. Subs, pizza, and fried chicken are Eastern Shore staples, but if you're looking to score a satisfying, sit-down dinner, you have so many other options. From Ocean Pines to Pocomoke, here are some of the best places to enjoy a nice evening meal in Worcester County.
