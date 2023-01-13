Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.Mario DonevskiWilmington, DE
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on DelmarvaKatie CherrixDelmar, DE
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will LoveKatie CherrixHebron, MD
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern ShoreKatie CherrixMaryland State
Cape Gazette
Hot-shooting Polytech outlasts Cape boys
Senior guard Kyle Gamber drained six three-pointers and scored 22 points as Polytech pulled away from Cape Henlopen 61-51 in boys’ basketball action Jan. 12 in Lewes. Playing without injured point guard Drew Zimmerman, Cape hung with the high-octane Panthers well into the fourth quarter. The Vikings trailed by eight points 30 ticks into the third, but junior guard Tyrone Tolson poured in 15 straight Cape points over the next five minutes to erase the deficit almost singlehandedly. Tolson hit three three-pointers during the run and tied the game at 41-41 on a fast break lay-in at the 1:15 mark.
Bay Net
Annapolis Driver Finds $50,000 Road To Riches With Lucky Scratch-Off
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A retired tow truck driver, who still works full time as a mechanic, is riding high after scoring a $50,000 scratch-off win in December. The Annapolis player enjoys trying his luck with a variety of the Maryland Lottery’s games and almost missed finding his fortune on the Lucky Times 10 scratch-off.
Bay Net
Lucky Lottery Pool Collects $250,000 Top-Prize Win
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Only a few months ago, a restaurant owner came into Maryland Lottery headquarters to claim a $100,000 top-prize scratch-off win. The Glen Burnie resident made his way back to the Winner’s Circle this week on behalf of a Lottery pool that includes 20 of his employees.
WMDT.com
Ice and Oyster Festival begins in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The Ice and Oyster Festival began Friday. The free event features 3D sculptures carved from more than 50,000 pounds of ice. Kids of all ages will have plenty of games to choose from, including mini-gold and tic-tac-toe. Festivalgoeres will also be able to enjoy oysters. For...
The Daily South
Easton, Maryland, Is A Small Town With Top-Tier Dining And Hospitality
What’s one benefit of living in a larger city? Having a wide variety of top-notch eateries to choose from without having to travel far for them. It’s not often that you find smaller towns with a bustling food scene, but that’s not the case in Easton, Maryland, where a culinary revitalization is taking place that’s making the town a favorite weekend getaway — or new home — for big-city dwellers coming from New York, D.C., and Philadelphia.
Bay Net
Prayers For Lakelyn Draheim To Be Held At Leonardtown High School
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On January 5, 2022, Lakelyn Draheim was having a normal day, until she stepped off of the school bus and her parents, Lauren and Lance Dreheim, noticed she was slurring her words and drooling. Lakelyn’s parents knew something was wrong and took her to the emergency...
Texas BBQ chain opening restaurants in Pasadena and Little Italy
A Texas-based barbecue restaurant chain is moving in on Maryland. Dickey's Barbecue Pit just opened in Pasadena, Anne Arundel County, and is also planning a downtown Baltimore location
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Salisbury MD You Must Try!
Are you looking for the best restaurants to tuck in for a meal while in Salisbury, MD? Don’t go anywhere! We have compilked a list of all the best restaurants in Salibsury for you to check out during your trip!. Whether you’re there for a short time, or a...
Bay Net
Maryland Lottery Makes 3 New Millionaires
– Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of Jan. 9, only one of the three life-changing prizes...
Four Maryland men charged with dog fighting in Delaware
Four Eastern Shore men were among those arrested after a dog-fighting ring was discovered at a Delaware home this weekend.
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on Delmarva
Whether you love thin-crust pie topped only with cheese or thick, doughy supreme pizza, there are so many places to get a satisfying slice on Delmarva. Here are four places on the peninsula where you can get your own piece of pizza of heaven, just the way you like it.
Severna Park student disciplined after video surfaces of special needs student getting bullied
BALTIMORE - A Severna Park High School student has been disciplined after a video caught him bullying another student with special needs. Anne Arundel County Public Schools couldn't say specifically what the student's punishment is, but the school district's handbook details a number of possibilities, including suspension, paying restitution, and temporary removal from class.Officials at Severna Park High School sent a letter Tuesday to parents saying they are investigating a video that was airdropped to several students and staff within the school.In it, a student is seen bullying another student.According to school principal Lindsay Abruzzo, the video shows a student...
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will Love
Whether you're into fresh baked goods, organic produce, or fancy coffee, there are a few places on Delmarva where foodies love to shop. We may not have Whole Foods or Trader Joe's, but you can get interesting, local, fresh, and healthy goods at these unique markets.
talbotspy.org
Talbot County School Superintendent Shares Her Vision and Hope for the Future
Join Talbot County School Superintendent Dr. Sharon Pepukayi, Ph.D and Chesapeake Forum for a discussion on the future of Talbot County Schools on January 26th from 5:30 – 7 PM. Dr. Pepukayi will review her 180 day plan and share her expectations and hopes for what still needs to be accomplished. Come with questions!
firststateupdate.com
Man Charged With Carjacking, Kidnapping Seaford Woman, 80 Facing Slew Of Charges In Maryland
Seaford Police Department Detectives have identified Ralph Harmon, 23, of Salisbury Maryland, as the suspect in the carjacking, and kidnapping of a Seaford woman on Friday. Officials said that the incident occurred on Arch Street in Seaford on Friday, January 13, 2023, at approximately 9:56 a.m. An 80-year-old female victim...
WMDT.com
Death investigation leads to arrest of Easton man
EASTON, Md. – The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office has charged one after a man was found dead along the roadside over the weekend. At around 1 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called to the area of Rigbylot Road, near Royal Oak Road, for a report of a deceased person lying along the roadside. Deputies found a deceased man lying on the ground a short distance from the road.
firststateupdate.com
80-Year-Old Seaford Woman Carjacked, Kidnapped Found In Maryland
The Seaford Police Department is actively investigating a carjacking/kidnapping incident that occurred on Arch Street in Seaford on Friday, January 13, 2023, at approximately 9:56 a.m. Officials said an 80-year-old female victim was in the driveway of her residence near her vehicle when she was approached, physically assaulted, and placed...
WTOP
Md. high school investigating after video shows student bullying classmate with special needs
Officials at a high school in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, say they are investigating after a video showing a student bullying a classmate with special needs and using racial slurs was widely shared with students and staff earlier this week. The video was shared via AirDrop on Tuesday afternoon with...
Cape Gazette
Variety show set at American Legion Post 28 March 12
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 will hold its annual variety show from 5 to 8 p.m., Sunday, March 12, at American Legion Post 28, 31768 Legion Road, Millsboro. This year’s theme is Cavalcade of Stars. Tickets for the show and dinner are $25 per person and may be purchased...
CBS News
'Not just an admirer': Gov.-elect Wes Moore to take oath on Frederick Douglass Bible at swearing-in ceremony
BALTIMORE - Wes Moore will put his hand on the Frederick Douglass Bible on Wednesday when he is sworn in as Maryland's next governor. Moore's inauguration ceremony will begin at noon on Wednesday at the State House in Annapolis. When he takes oath, the governor-elect, who defeated Republican Dan Cox...
