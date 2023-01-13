ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, MD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Cape Gazette

Hot-shooting Polytech outlasts Cape boys

Senior guard Kyle Gamber drained six three-pointers and scored 22 points as Polytech pulled away from Cape Henlopen 61-51 in boys’ basketball action Jan. 12 in Lewes. Playing without injured point guard Drew Zimmerman, Cape hung with the high-octane Panthers well into the fourth quarter. The Vikings trailed by eight points 30 ticks into the third, but junior guard Tyrone Tolson poured in 15 straight Cape points over the next five minutes to erase the deficit almost singlehandedly. Tolson hit three three-pointers during the run and tied the game at 41-41 on a fast break lay-in at the 1:15 mark.
LEWES, DE
Bay Net

Annapolis Driver Finds $50,000 Road To Riches With Lucky Scratch-Off

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A retired tow truck driver, who still works full time as a mechanic, is riding high after scoring a $50,000 scratch-off win in December. The Annapolis player enjoys trying his luck with a variety of the Maryland Lottery’s games and almost missed finding his fortune on the Lucky Times 10 scratch-off.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Net

Lucky Lottery Pool Collects $250,000 Top-Prize Win

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Only a few months ago, a restaurant owner came into Maryland Lottery headquarters to claim a $100,000 top-prize scratch-off win. The Glen Burnie resident made his way back to the Winner’s Circle this week on behalf of a Lottery pool that includes 20 of his employees.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
WMDT.com

Ice and Oyster Festival begins in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The Ice and Oyster Festival began Friday. The free event features 3D sculptures carved from more than 50,000 pounds of ice. Kids of all ages will have plenty of games to choose from, including mini-gold and tic-tac-toe. Festivalgoeres will also be able to enjoy oysters. For...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
The Daily South

Easton, Maryland, Is A Small Town With Top-Tier Dining And Hospitality

What’s one benefit of living in a larger city? Having a wide variety of top-notch eateries to choose from without having to travel far for them. It’s not often that you find smaller towns with a bustling food scene, but that’s not the case in Easton, Maryland, where a culinary revitalization is taking place that’s making the town a favorite weekend getaway — or new home — for big-city dwellers coming from New York, D.C., and Philadelphia.
EASTON, MD
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Salisbury MD You Must Try!

Are you looking for the best restaurants to tuck in for a meal while in Salisbury, MD? Don’t go anywhere! We have compilked a list of all the best restaurants in Salibsury for you to check out during your trip!. Whether you’re there for a short time, or a...
SALISBURY, MD
Bay Net

Maryland Lottery Makes 3 New Millionaires

– Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of Jan. 9, only one of the three life-changing prizes...
MARYLAND STATE
Katie Cherrix

Four Places For Pizza Lovers on Delmarva

Whether you love thin-crust pie topped only with cheese or thick, doughy supreme pizza, there are so many places to get a satisfying slice on Delmarva. Here are four places on the peninsula where you can get your own piece of pizza of heaven, just the way you like it.
DELMAR, DE
CBS Baltimore

Severna Park student disciplined after video surfaces of special needs student getting bullied

BALTIMORE - A Severna Park High School student has been disciplined after a video caught him bullying another student with special needs. Anne Arundel County Public Schools couldn't say specifically what the student's punishment is, but the school district's handbook details a number of possibilities, including suspension, paying restitution, and temporary removal from class.Officials at Severna Park High School sent a letter Tuesday to parents saying they are investigating a video that was airdropped to several students and staff within the school.In it, a student is seen bullying another student.According to school principal Lindsay Abruzzo, the video shows a student...
SEVERNA PARK, MD
Katie Cherrix

Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will Love

Whether you're into fresh baked goods, organic produce, or fancy coffee, there are a few places on Delmarva where foodies love to shop. We may not have Whole Foods or Trader Joe's, but you can get interesting, local, fresh, and healthy goods at these unique markets.
HEBRON, MD
WMDT.com

Death investigation leads to arrest of Easton man

EASTON, Md. – The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office has charged one after a man was found dead along the roadside over the weekend. At around 1 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called to the area of Rigbylot Road, near Royal Oak Road, for a report of a deceased person lying along the roadside. Deputies found a deceased man lying on the ground a short distance from the road.
EASTON, MD
firststateupdate.com

80-Year-Old Seaford Woman Carjacked, Kidnapped Found In Maryland

The Seaford Police Department is actively investigating a carjacking/kidnapping incident that occurred on Arch Street in Seaford on Friday, January 13, 2023, at approximately 9:56 a.m. Officials said an 80-year-old female victim was in the driveway of her residence near her vehicle when she was approached, physically assaulted, and placed...
SEAFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Variety show set at American Legion Post 28 March 12

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 will hold its annual variety show from 5 to 8 p.m., Sunday, March 12, at American Legion Post 28, 31768 Legion Road, Millsboro. This year’s theme is Cavalcade of Stars. Tickets for the show and dinner are $25 per person and may be purchased...
MILLSBORO, DE

