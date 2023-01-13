Senior guard Kyle Gamber drained six three-pointers and scored 22 points as Polytech pulled away from Cape Henlopen 61-51 in boys’ basketball action Jan. 12 in Lewes. Playing without injured point guard Drew Zimmerman, Cape hung with the high-octane Panthers well into the fourth quarter. The Vikings trailed by eight points 30 ticks into the third, but junior guard Tyrone Tolson poured in 15 straight Cape points over the next five minutes to erase the deficit almost singlehandedly. Tolson hit three three-pointers during the run and tied the game at 41-41 on a fast break lay-in at the 1:15 mark.

LEWES, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO