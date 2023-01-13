ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Warriors’ Steph Curry and Ty Jerome impressed with emphatic dunk by Virginia’s Reece Beekman to end the half

Sometimes, you can come home. Such was the case Wednesday night for Ty Jerome, who made an appearance in Charlottesville for Virginia’s rivalry game with Virginia Tech. Jerome played for the Cavaliers, helping lead Virginia to the 2019 national championship title. Now with the Golden State Warriors, Jerome brought a well-known friend — four-time NBA champ and two-time league MVP Steph Curry — to his old stomping grounds.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
TheDailyBeast

Chris Ford, Celtics Champ Who Made First 3-Pointer in League History, Dies at 74

Chris Ford, a former player and later head coach for the Boston Celtics credited with scoring the first 3-pointer in the history of the NBA, died Tuesday, his family said in a statement through his longtime team. He was 74. No official cause was given, though The Press of Atlantic City reported that he died in a Philadelphia hospital after suffering a heart attack earlier in the month. The family said: “Chris was beloved by his family, friends and teammates. He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans and the entire Celtics family.” Ford,...
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

Rangers’ Jacob Trouba thriving after ‘stressful’ start to season

I’m old enough to remember when the Rangers were off to a lousy start because Jacob Trouba had been at least an equally lousy choice to become captain. Or is that a misinterpretation of the narrative? “Oh, well I can tell you that the first two months were pretty stressful,” Trouba told The Post following the team’s prep work Wednesday for a Garden confrontation Thursday against the Big Bad Bruins. “It was mentally draining.” The Rangers were not playing well. Trouba was hurting with a right-hand issue that had prevented him from practicing for weeks. He was not playing well at all. That...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

