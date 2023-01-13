I’m old enough to remember when the Rangers were off to a lousy start because Jacob Trouba had been at least an equally lousy choice to become captain. Or is that a misinterpretation of the narrative? “Oh, well I can tell you that the first two months were pretty stressful,” Trouba told The Post following the team’s prep work Wednesday for a Garden confrontation Thursday against the Big Bad Bruins. “It was mentally draining.” The Rangers were not playing well. Trouba was hurting with a right-hand issue that had prevented him from practicing for weeks. He was not playing well at all. That...

