ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Comments / 0

Related
George J. Ziogas

How a Retired Couple Outsmarted the Lotto System to Win Millions

Based on Jason Fagone’s 2018 HuffPost article, the comedy/drama “Jerry and Marge Go Large” showed how the generous Evart, Michigan couple made things better for their neighbors. The Selbees found a mathematical loophole in a lottery game called “Winfall” that they exploited and shared. According to “The Cinemaholic,” they spent as much as $720,000 on lottery tickets for one drawing and ultimately made $26 million before they were done. Lottery officials then stepped in to investigate and discovered that other people had found the same loophole.
EVART, MI
country1037fm.com

Those Second Chance Lottery Tickets Payoff

Happy birthday to Dondrell Lee of Charlotte, North Carolina, and for winning $200,000 in a second-chance drawing. The North Carolina Education lottery has chances to win for a second chance, so don’t throw tickets away. Lee, a 59-year-old retail worker who turns 60 in a week, said he is still in a state of awesomeness! The lucky man says, “It’s just unbelievable.” Mr. Lee beat some long odds of 1.7 million entries in the drawing. He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $142,500. He said he wants to use his winnings to pay some bills and possibly take a vacation someplace warm.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Boston

A Cape woman claims $10 million in scratch ticket winnings

Helen Cicoria plans to spend her winnings on home improvements and travel. A Buzzards Bay woman recently claimed her winnings from a $10 million lottery ticket sold at a West Wareham gas station. Helen Cicoria bought the winning ticket at a Speedy Mart and claimed her prize on Wednesday, opting...
WEST WAREHAM, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
74K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy