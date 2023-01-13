ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Five Troop 113 Scouts earn rank of Eagle

By Contributed, Contributed by Clint Wilder
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 3 days ago
Receiving the rank of Eagle this past week were Isaac Agan, son of Joe and Kristy Again; Stewart Cates Jr., son of Stewart and Michelle Cates; Cameron Pickens, son of Chris and Allison Pickens; Cai Sabino, son of Henaro and Ronna Sabino; and Ethan Wilder, son of Clint and Carrie Wilder. Contributed

On Tuesday five of Rome’s Troop 113 Scouts were awarded the rank of Eagle at the Eagle Court of Honor Ceremony at Trinity United Methodist Church. The Eagle Scout award is highest and most coveted rank in Scouting with fewer than 3% of all Boy Scouts in the entire country achieving the rank of Eagle.

Receiving this honor were Isaac Agan, son of Joe and Kristy Again; Stewart Cates Jr., son of Stewart and Michelle Cates; Cameron Pickens, son of Chris and Allison Pickens; Cai Sabino, son of Henaro and Ronna Sabino; and Ethan Wilder, son of Clint and Carrie Wilder.

The primary goals of Scouting are to build character, create good citizens, and to prepare the next generation of leaders. Each Scout must earn a minimum of 21 merit badges, 13 of which are common amongst all Eagle Scouts. These are First Aid, Citizenship in the Community, Nation, and World, Communication, Cooking, Personal Fitness, Emergency Preparedness OR Lifesaving, Environmental Science OR Sustainability, Personal Management, Swimming or Hiking or Cycling, Camping and Family Life.

Each Eagle Scout must service in leadership positions in their troop and must complete a service project benefiting their church or community. Their service projects are as follows: Isaac Agan built a stone patio for Mercy Senior Care, Stewart Cates built new picnic tables for the Chieftains Museum Major Ridge Home, Cameron Pickens improved the wildlife habitat at Lock and Dam Park by building and installing wood duck nesting boxes and bat roosting boxes, Cai Sabino replaced benches and tables for the Rome High practice field and used materials from the older benches to create raised garden beds, and Ethan Wilder restored the Interpretive Braille Trail at the Marshal Forest Preserve.

In addition, these Scouts collectively earned 119 merit badges, completed 235 community service hours, camped 268 nights, and hiked over 1,162 miles. Taking each Scout over a decade, earning the rank of Eagle Scout is the culmination of efforts from the Scouts, their troop leaders, and their families.

Rome News-Tribune

Rome News-Tribune

Rome, GA
Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia.

