ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabasas, CA

Dolly Parton Sends Love to Presley Family After Lisa Marie Presley’s Death: ‘We All Love You’

By Grace Lenehan Vaughn
103.1 Kickin Country
103.1 Kickin Country
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence on Daughter Lisa Marie Presley's Hospitalization

Priscilla Presley has spoken out about daughter Lisa Marie Presley following her hospitalization Thursday. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE. She continued, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time." The 54-year-old is the only child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla. She attended the Golden Globes with her mother and fellow Elvis actor Austin Butler just days before her medical emergency. Before Presley was transported to the hospital, paramedics performed CPR at her Calabasas, California, home. EMTs were able to regain her pulse before taking her to the hospital. At the time of this publication, it is unclear what her condition is, but she continues to receive treatment.
CALABASAS, CA
103.1 Kickin Country

Lisa Marie Presley’s Last Interview Set Off Alarm Bells

The last man to interview Lisa Marie Presley could tell she wasn't well. "Something's off here," Billy Bush says he told his producer at the Golden Globe Awards last week. Presley went into cardiac arrest 36 hours after the Golden Globes. TMZ is now reporting that she went into cardiac arrest a second time while hospitalized, but her family had signed a do-not-resuscitate (DNR) order by that point, since she was believed to be brain dead. Presley died on Jan. 12.
103.1 Kickin Country

What Would Elvis Presley Look Like If He Was Still Alive?

Elvis Presley died on Aug. 16, 1977, but his legacy is as important as ever. The King of Rock and Roll remains a vital influence on rock, country, gospel and soul artists the world over, and in the years since his untimely death, the mythology surrounding him has grown to epic proportions. It begs the question: What would Elvis be like today if he were still alive?
FLORIDA STATE
103.1 Kickin Country

Keith Urban ‘Shocked and Saddened’ by the Death of Rock Legend Jeff Beck

Keith Urban is taking time to mourn a legend from the rock world. After the news on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that Jeff Beck — the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for his work as the guitarist of the Yardbirds as well as his solo music — had died at age 78, stars of all description offered up remembrances, and Urban was among them. In a social media post, the country performer reflected on Beck's influence on him, and remembered one particular special evening they shared together.
103.1 Kickin Country

Luke Combs Wrote a Song for Gabby Barrett’s Next Album

Gabby Barrett is still on maternity leave after welcoming her son, Augustine Boone, in November, but that doesn't mean she's entirely off the clock. In fact, the singer is hard at work on her next album, and she says the tracklist will feature a song written by none other than Luke Combs.
103.1 Kickin Country

‘American Idol’ Contestant CJ Harris Dead at 31

CJ Harris, an American Idol contestant who finished in sixth place in Season 13, has died, according to a report from TMZ. He was 31 years old. A country, rock and soul singer who hailed from Jasper, Ala., Harris' powerful voice and magnetic stage presence drew praise from the Idol judges, including Keith Urban.
103.1 Kickin Country

Remember When Garth Brooks Hit No. 1 With ‘Unanswered Prayers’?

Garth Brooks scored his fourth No. 1 single with "Unanswered Prayers," and it's a song that drew directly from his relationship with his wife. Brooks teamed with Pat Alger and Larry Bastian to co-write "Unanswered Prayers," which tells the story of a man who runs into an old flame at a high school football game that he is attending with his wife. Seeing her again makes him realize that his fond memory of her does not line up with reality, forcing him to see that he made the right choice when he had previously doubted it.
103.1 Kickin Country

Lauren Alaina’s Mom Opens Up About the Singer’s Years-Long Bulimia Battle

From her second-place American Idol finish to her 2022 induction into the Grand Ole Opry, Lauren Alaina has had no shortage of career highs — but there have also been some low moments, too. The singer has long been open about the battle with bulimia that nearly cost her her career, and in a new interview, Alaina's mom Kristy White shares her side of the difficult experience, too.
103.1 Kickin Country

A Star-Studded Tribute Concert Will Celebrate the Life and Music of Leslie Jordan

An all-star roster of talent will come together to celebrate the life and music of actor, comedian and musician Leslie Jordan next month. On Feb. 18, Reportin' For Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan will be held at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House. The one-night-only event will feature songs and stories from musicians who had admired and forged personal ties with the multi-talented star. Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Brittney Spencer, Billy Strings, Lukas Nelson, Eddie Vedder, Ashley McBryde, Jelly Roll, Fancy Hagood, Jake Wesley Rogers, Danny Myrick and Travis Howard are among the acts set to perform.
NASHVILLE, TN
103.1 Kickin Country

103.1 Kickin Country

San Angelo, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
715K+
Views
ABOUT

103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy