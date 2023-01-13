Dolly Parton Sends Love to Presley Family After Lisa Marie Presley’s Death: ‘We All Love You’

Read full article on original website
Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence on Daughter Lisa Marie Presley's Hospitalization
Priscilla Presley has spoken out about daughter Lisa Marie Presley following her hospitalization Thursday. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE. She continued, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time." The 54-year-old is the only child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla. She attended the Golden Globes with her mother and fellow Elvis actor Austin Butler just days before her medical emergency. Before Presley was transported to the hospital, paramedics performed CPR at her Calabasas, California, home. EMTs were able to regain her pulse before taking her to the hospital. At the time of this publication, it is unclear what her condition is, but she continues to receive treatment.
Wealthy man offers pregnant daughter a new car in exchange for canceling her wedding to her unborn baby's father
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend got pregnant shortly after high school graduation. She was understandably anxious and upset because she didn't know how she was going to tell her parents.
Lisa Marie Presley Will Be Laid to Rest Beside Her Son at Graceland
Lisa Marie Presley's final resting place has been revealed. In a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, a representative for Presley's daughter, actress Riley Keough, shares that her mother will be laid to rest at her childhood home, Graceland. “Lisa Marie’s final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her...
Lisa Marie Presley’s Last Interview Set Off Alarm Bells
The last man to interview Lisa Marie Presley could tell she wasn't well. "Something's off here," Billy Bush says he told his producer at the Golden Globe Awards last week. Presley went into cardiac arrest 36 hours after the Golden Globes. TMZ is now reporting that she went into cardiac arrest a second time while hospitalized, but her family had signed a do-not-resuscitate (DNR) order by that point, since she was believed to be brain dead. Presley died on Jan. 12.
Remember Lisa Marie Presley’s Grand Ole Opry Debut?
For a year, Lisa Marie Presley flirted with country music audiences. She was promoting a new album in 2012 when she attended the CMA Awards and CMT Awards, and made her Grand Ole Opry debut. It's not clear if her performance on Aug. 21, 2012 was her only Opry performance....
Nicolas Cage Tributes Late Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley: ‘I Am Heartbroken’
Nicolas Cage was among the many fans, friends and celebrities who shared their thoughts and memories of Lisa Marie Presley after the news of her death on Thursday (Jan. 12). The actor, who was married to Presley from 2002-2004, released a statement saying he is "heartbroken" by the tragic news.
Kane Brown Wasn’t Keen on Big Birthday Parties for His Daughters
If there's one thing Kane Brown's wife Katelyn is very good at, it's throwing a huge party — especially for her daughters, Kingsley, 3, and Kodi, 1. "I live for a party," she confesses on the Bobby Bones Show. The couple stopped by to talk about their duet "Thank...
What Would Elvis Presley Look Like If He Was Still Alive?
Elvis Presley died on Aug. 16, 1977, but his legacy is as important as ever. The King of Rock and Roll remains a vital influence on rock, country, gospel and soul artists the world over, and in the years since his untimely death, the mythology surrounding him has grown to epic proportions. It begs the question: What would Elvis be like today if he were still alive?
Lauren Alaina Tells Brittany Aldean She’s ‘Scaring’ Her During Funny Phone Prank [Watch]
You can't be too unassuming when Jason Aldean or his wife Brittany call your phone. The two have been prank calling their friends, but rather than asking if the refrigerator is running, the pair have schemed up something else: One person wears noise-canceling headphones while the other feeds them responses.
Keith Urban ‘Shocked and Saddened’ by the Death of Rock Legend Jeff Beck
Keith Urban is taking time to mourn a legend from the rock world. After the news on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that Jeff Beck — the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for his work as the guitarist of the Yardbirds as well as his solo music — had died at age 78, stars of all description offered up remembrances, and Urban was among them. In a social media post, the country performer reflected on Beck's influence on him, and remembered one particular special evening they shared together.
Luke Combs Wrote a Song for Gabby Barrett’s Next Album
Gabby Barrett is still on maternity leave after welcoming her son, Augustine Boone, in November, but that doesn't mean she's entirely off the clock. In fact, the singer is hard at work on her next album, and she says the tracklist will feature a song written by none other than Luke Combs.
‘American Idol’ Contestant CJ Harris Dead at 31
CJ Harris, an American Idol contestant who finished in sixth place in Season 13, has died, according to a report from TMZ. He was 31 years old. A country, rock and soul singer who hailed from Jasper, Ala., Harris' powerful voice and magnetic stage presence drew praise from the Idol judges, including Keith Urban.
Luke Combs Teases a New Heartbreak Song, ‘Love You Anyway’ [Watch]
With a new album due out by the end of March, Luke Combs isn't wasting any time before introducing fans to new music: The singer shared an unreleased performance tease of a new song called "Love You Anyway" on his social media on Tuesday night (Jan. 10). The ballad describes...
Remember When Garth Brooks Hit No. 1 With ‘Unanswered Prayers’?
Garth Brooks scored his fourth No. 1 single with "Unanswered Prayers," and it's a song that drew directly from his relationship with his wife. Brooks teamed with Pat Alger and Larry Bastian to co-write "Unanswered Prayers," which tells the story of a man who runs into an old flame at a high school football game that he is attending with his wife. Seeing her again makes him realize that his fond memory of her does not line up with reality, forcing him to see that he made the right choice when he had previously doubted it.
33 Years Ago: Keith Whitley’s ‘It Ain’t Nothin” Goes to No. 1
Thirty-three years ago today (Jan. 13, 1990) was a bittersweet day for friends, family and fans of Keith Whitley: It was on that date that Whitley's song "It Ain't Nothin'" landed at the top of the charts, more than eight months after his death. "It Ain't Nothin'" was the second...
Maren Morris’ ‘Lunatics’ Show Out in Style for Girls Just Wanna Weekend [Picture]
Maren Morris and the Highwomen headed to Mexico this week to perform at Brandi Carlile's 2023 Girls Just Wanna Weekend, and fans greeted them with a warm welcome when they got there. In fact, Morris shared one fan snapshot that she says had her "already crying before I even hit...
Lauren Alaina’s Mom Opens Up About the Singer’s Years-Long Bulimia Battle
From her second-place American Idol finish to her 2022 induction into the Grand Ole Opry, Lauren Alaina has had no shortage of career highs — but there have also been some low moments, too. The singer has long been open about the battle with bulimia that nearly cost her her career, and in a new interview, Alaina's mom Kristy White shares her side of the difficult experience, too.
Chris Lane Updates Fans After Baby Baker’s Hospital Visit: ‘Keep on Praying’
Chris Lane's infant son, 3-month old Baker Weston, is feeling better after a scary trip to the hospital, but the singer is still requesting that fans keep his family in their prayers. On Wednesday night (Jan. 11), Lane shared a snapshot of a pediatric ER entrance taken from the vantage...
A Star-Studded Tribute Concert Will Celebrate the Life and Music of Leslie Jordan
An all-star roster of talent will come together to celebrate the life and music of actor, comedian and musician Leslie Jordan next month. On Feb. 18, Reportin' For Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan will be held at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House. The one-night-only event will feature songs and stories from musicians who had admired and forged personal ties with the multi-talented star. Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Brittney Spencer, Billy Strings, Lukas Nelson, Eddie Vedder, Ashley McBryde, Jelly Roll, Fancy Hagood, Jake Wesley Rogers, Danny Myrick and Travis Howard are among the acts set to perform.
Jelly Roll Unfiltered: On Addiction, Parenting + Fame [Exclusive Interview]
Jelly Roll identifies as an active alcoholic, but Jason DeFord does not. Talking to Taste of Country, the "Son of a Sinner" singer got real about addiction, parenting, fame and the artists he'd love to hear next on country radio. Fans know Jelly Roll is Jason DeFord, a 38-year-old Nashville...
