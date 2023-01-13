ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campton, NH

WMUR.com

Warm winter means tough times for outdoor recreation in New Hampshire

HOOKSETT, N.H. — The end of January is usually the coldest time of the year in New Hampshire, but temperatures have been well above freezing, affecting businesses and wintertime events. In the last weekend of January, White Park Pond in Concord would be frozen, full of people for the...
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

NH Business: $500 million redevelopment proposal in Laconia

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Laconia State School closed down in 1991, which left 220 acres of buildings overlooking Lake Winnisquam vacant. It was sold on Dec. 21 by the Governor's Executive Council for $21.5 million. Now, a proposal is in the works to transform the unused space. On the...
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

Blake's Restaurant announces closure of original Manchester location

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A popular restaurant in Manchester announced they're officially closing their South Main Street location. The original location of Blake's Restaurant will be closing Saturday, Jan. 21, after nearly 60 years, according to their website. The company said they'll continue to produce ice cream across New England...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Hundreds rally for 'March for Life' in Concord

CONCORD, N.H. — Hundreds rallied outside the State House Saturday for what they called a "March for Life," organized by the group New Hampshire Right to Life. Organizers said this is the first year the rally has been "joyous" and a celebration, since the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade this summer.
CONCORD, NH
WGME

New Hampshire man arrested for murder in Berwick

BERWICK (WGME) -- Maine State Police says a New Hampshire man has been arrested for a murder in Berwick. Police say they were called to Katabel Lane around 8 a.m. Thursday morning after a man was shot in the head. Officers found 37-year-old Mark Forest of Berwick suffering from severe...
BERWICK, ME
WMTW

Hear from store owner of winning $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot

The winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket was sold in Maine. Those numbers are 30, 43, 45, 46, 61, and Gold Mega Ball 14. The prize is the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, at a staggering $1.35 billion! The cash prize is $724.6 million. The state lottery office said the...
LEBANON, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Funny Video Shows Manchester, New Hampshire, Dog Sing Along Only to Luke Combs Songs

Our listener Jeanelle sent us a message on the WOKQ app and it said:. "Kira and Logan: I listen to you guys every morning and all day long while working. I rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome dogs and I thought you guys would get a kick out of my newest rescue! Ruger is a Luke Combs fan. Whenever you play a Luke Combs song he sings his little heart out. He will only sing along to Luke Combs which makes it that much funnier because I've always been a huge Luke Combs fan"
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Troopers use stop strips to stop alleged DUI driver in Concord, NH

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state troopers used spike strips to disable the tires on a vehicle driven by a Manchester, New Hampshire resident who who intoxicated behind the wheel and refused to pull over, officials said. Troopers looking for a vehicle involved in a brief pursuit earlier in...
CONCORD, NH
mynbc5.com

New Hampshire woman dies in kitchen fire

WOODSTOCK, N.H. — A Woodstock, New Hampshire, woman was killed on Sunday in a kitchen fire at her home. According to state fire officials, 73-year-old Dorothy Tomasello was injured in a fire at her mobile home on Cedar Court on Sunday at 12:23 p.m. Witnesses tell officials that they saw smoke coming from the home, and Tomasello was found outside with burn injuries.
WOODSTOCK, NH
WCAX

Former Vershire copper mine to host archaeological dig

VERSHIRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Ely Copper Mine closed in 1905 because of environmental and financial issues. Now. the Superfund site is slated for an archaeological dig this summer. At its height, the Ely Copper Mine employed nearly 800 people, with the small town of Vershire’s population reaching nearly 2,000....
VERSHIRE, VT
97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH Man Fires Gun Inside His Apartment

A man who fired a gun inside his Dover apartment was taken into custody Saturday morning. Dover Police said Bruce Littlefield, 42, fired the several rounds at the Old Madbury Lane apartment complex off Knox Marsh Road (Route 155) around 8:25 a.m. Littlefield came out of his apartment holding a firearm after police were able to speak with him upon their arrival.
DOVER, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Standoff in Bethel ends in arrest

PORTLAND, Maine — A woman from Bethel faces multiple charges after a four-hour standoff reportedly took place Saturday on Acres Road. Officials responded to a domestic violence complaint at about 10:21 a.m. at a residence and were met by homeowner Lydia Mills, 41, who was reportedly "uncooperative with law enforcement," Chief Deputy James Urquhart of the Oxford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Saturday evening.
BETHEL, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Lovell home a total loss after fire

LOVELL, Maine — Multiple fire departments responded to a fire on Christian Hill Road in Lovell around 7 p.m. Thursday, according to officials. Michael Burke, who provided a video to NEWS CENTER Maine of the fire, said he made the 911 call. When firefighters arrived, he said the building was fully engulfed. The house was completely destroyed.
LOVELL, ME
