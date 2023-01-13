Read full article on original website
You Could Own This Bed and Breakfast in Dover, New Hampshire for 3 Million
Never have I ever said, "man I would love to own a bed and breakfast..." Bed and breakfasts seem really dated. In a good way. In fact, here is a hot take: I think bed and breakfasts will become really popular again in the next 10-20 years. The idea behind...
WMUR.com
Warm winter means tough times for outdoor recreation in New Hampshire
HOOKSETT, N.H. — The end of January is usually the coldest time of the year in New Hampshire, but temperatures have been well above freezing, affecting businesses and wintertime events. In the last weekend of January, White Park Pond in Concord would be frozen, full of people for the...
Best Creative New Hampshire Brunch With Beautiful Biscuits and Bottomless Mimosas
No matter how much you want to sleep in on a weekend, when you hear someone say 'let's do brunch' it's like an automatic caffeine jolt to jump out of bed, assemble all of team brunch, and head out to your favorite place or closest place or a new place. Who cares, it's brunch, right?
WMUR.com
NH Business: $500 million redevelopment proposal in Laconia
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Laconia State School closed down in 1991, which left 220 acres of buildings overlooking Lake Winnisquam vacant. It was sold on Dec. 21 by the Governor's Executive Council for $21.5 million. Now, a proposal is in the works to transform the unused space. On the...
Who Won $1.35B Mega Millions Jackpot Bought in York County, Maine?
Excitement is high with mystery in the air as employees at the Maine Lottery that sold the Mega Millions ticket with an annuity jackpot of $1.35 billion wonder who bought it. The sole jackpot winning ticket with a cash value of $724.6 million was purchased at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon. When it was purchased, where and by whom are still unknown.
WMUR.com
Blake's Restaurant announces closure of original Manchester location
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A popular restaurant in Manchester announced they're officially closing their South Main Street location. The original location of Blake's Restaurant will be closing Saturday, Jan. 21, after nearly 60 years, according to their website. The company said they'll continue to produce ice cream across New England...
WMUR.com
Hundreds rally for 'March for Life' in Concord
CONCORD, N.H. — Hundreds rallied outside the State House Saturday for what they called a "March for Life," organized by the group New Hampshire Right to Life. Organizers said this is the first year the rally has been "joyous" and a celebration, since the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade this summer.
WGME
New Hampshire man arrested for murder in Berwick
BERWICK (WGME) -- Maine State Police says a New Hampshire man has been arrested for a murder in Berwick. Police say they were called to Katabel Lane around 8 a.m. Thursday morning after a man was shot in the head. Officers found 37-year-old Mark Forest of Berwick suffering from severe...
WMTW
Hear from store owner of winning $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot
The winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket was sold in Maine. Those numbers are 30, 43, 45, 46, 61, and Gold Mega Ball 14. The prize is the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, at a staggering $1.35 billion! The cash prize is $724.6 million. The state lottery office said the...
Funny Video Shows Manchester, New Hampshire, Dog Sing Along Only to Luke Combs Songs
Our listener Jeanelle sent us a message on the WOKQ app and it said:. "Kira and Logan: I listen to you guys every morning and all day long while working. I rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome dogs and I thought you guys would get a kick out of my newest rescue! Ruger is a Luke Combs fan. Whenever you play a Luke Combs song he sings his little heart out. He will only sing along to Luke Combs which makes it that much funnier because I've always been a huge Luke Combs fan"
WMUR.com
Business hopes Manchester homeless eviction plan moves forward citing safety concerns
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A homeless encampment in downtown Manchester will remain after a judge told the city to put its plans to evict people on hold while he considers a lawsuit but someone associated with a nearby business hopes the plan moves forward. The Winona Social Club is at...
whdh.com
Troopers use stop strips to stop alleged DUI driver in Concord, NH
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state troopers used spike strips to disable the tires on a vehicle driven by a Manchester, New Hampshire resident who who intoxicated behind the wheel and refused to pull over, officials said. Troopers looking for a vehicle involved in a brief pursuit earlier in...
mynbc5.com
New Hampshire woman dies in kitchen fire
WOODSTOCK, N.H. — A Woodstock, New Hampshire, woman was killed on Sunday in a kitchen fire at her home. According to state fire officials, 73-year-old Dorothy Tomasello was injured in a fire at her mobile home on Cedar Court on Sunday at 12:23 p.m. Witnesses tell officials that they saw smoke coming from the home, and Tomasello was found outside with burn injuries.
WCAX
Former Vershire copper mine to host archaeological dig
VERSHIRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Ely Copper Mine closed in 1905 because of environmental and financial issues. Now. the Superfund site is slated for an archaeological dig this summer. At its height, the Ely Copper Mine employed nearly 800 people, with the small town of Vershire’s population reaching nearly 2,000....
Dover, NH Man Fires Gun Inside His Apartment
A man who fired a gun inside his Dover apartment was taken into custody Saturday morning. Dover Police said Bruce Littlefield, 42, fired the several rounds at the Old Madbury Lane apartment complex off Knox Marsh Road (Route 155) around 8:25 a.m. Littlefield came out of his apartment holding a firearm after police were able to speak with him upon their arrival.
WMUR.com
Woman arrested after early morning pursuit from Manchester to Concord
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester woman was arrested after being involved in a pursuit from the Queen City to Concord early Saturday morning, state police said. New Hampshire State Police said Laurie Keith, 39, of Manchester, was arrested. Around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, a trooper was trying to find...
manchesterinklink.com
First-responders use off-road vehicle to reach homeless camp in woods for man in need of medical help for burns
MANCHESTER, NH – Firefighters and AMR personnel made their way into the woods using an off-road vehicle in the city’s North End early Monday for a distress call from a homeless encampment, where a man had suffered burns to his foot and leg. AT about 8 a.m. on...
58-Year-Old South Shore Man Dies In Head-On New Hampshire Car Crash: Police
A man from the South Shore has died in a head-on car crash in New Hampshire, authorities said.State Troopers responded to the crash on Route 16 in Ossipee, NH, just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, New Hampshire State Police report.Investigation revealed that a vehicle going north on Route 16 cr…
Standoff in Bethel ends in arrest
PORTLAND, Maine — A woman from Bethel faces multiple charges after a four-hour standoff reportedly took place Saturday on Acres Road. Officials responded to a domestic violence complaint at about 10:21 a.m. at a residence and were met by homeowner Lydia Mills, 41, who was reportedly "uncooperative with law enforcement," Chief Deputy James Urquhart of the Oxford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Saturday evening.
Lovell home a total loss after fire
LOVELL, Maine — Multiple fire departments responded to a fire on Christian Hill Road in Lovell around 7 p.m. Thursday, according to officials. Michael Burke, who provided a video to NEWS CENTER Maine of the fire, said he made the 911 call. When firefighters arrived, he said the building was fully engulfed. The house was completely destroyed.
