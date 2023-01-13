ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Squaw Valley’s new name chosen by federal officials

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Department of the Interior today announced Thursday that the Board on Geographic Names (BGN) has voted to rename Fresno County’s Squaw Valley. Federal officials say the location will now be known as Yokuts Valley. The vote came after a year-long process to remove a term from federal use that […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

A California resort has the deepest snow in the U.S.

An “atmospheric river” that brought significant rain to California this week has delivered a motherload of snowfall to the ski resorts. Mammoth Mountain reported 11-inches of fresh snow over 24 hours Wednesday and 37” over the past several days. Mammoth’s base depth ranges from 85” at the main lodge to 165” at the summit – the deepest snow among the nation’s major ski resorts, according to onthesnow.com.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy