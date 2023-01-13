Read full article on original website
(1-16-23) Senators-Blues Gameday Lineup
ST. LOUIS -- Looking to get out of the home rut that's been troublesome for much of the season, the Blues (21-20-3) try to get back on the right path at 7 p.m. today (BSMW, ESPN 101.1-FM) against the Ottawa Senators (19-20-3) in the fourth game of a season-long seven-game homestand. The Blues have ...
Yardbarker
AHL game suspended due to medical emergency with fan
An AHL game between the Toronto Marlies and Manitoba Moose was suspended on Friday night due to a medical emergency experienced by a fan in attendance at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The Marlies and Moose had played one period of hockey and were in the intermission between the first and second periods when the emergency occurred. The fan was attended to by emergency medical services, and is currently in critical condition. Out of respect to the fan and their family, no details on what the medical emergency was have been reported or confirmed.
Avalanche host the Red Wings after Rantanen's 2-goal game
Detroit Red Wings (18-16-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (21-17-3, fourth in the Central Division)Denver; Monday, 3 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Detroit Red Wings after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Avalanche's 7-0 win.Colorado has a 10-8-3 record in home games and a 21-17-3 record overall. The Avalanche have a 17-6-2 record when scoring at least three goals.Detroit is 18-16-7 overall and 7-7-4 on the road. The Red Wings are 17-5-4 when scoring three or more goals.The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.TOP...
Maple Leafs’ Pontus Holmberg, Bobby McMann to Miss Game Against Bruins As Flu Bug Hits Locker Room
Both players woke up with an illness that star player Auston Matthews admitted has been going around.
FOX Sports
Caufield's 3rd period goal leads Canadiens past Rangers 2-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the...
Former VGK Coach Pete DeBoer to Make First Return to T-Mobile Arena
The Vegas Golden Knights will face their former coach, Pete DeBoer, when they take on the Dallas Stars on Monday.
Ball has no concern knee issues are career-threatening
PARIS --- Two days removed from the 1-year anniversary of when he last played in an NBA game, Lonzo Ball took the court at Palais des sports Marcel-Cerdan after the Chicago Bulls bussed right from the airport for a short practice on Monday. Unfortunately for Ball and the Bulls, the...
Golden Knights' Fight Not Enough in 4-3 Loss to Edmonton
The Vegas Golden Knights dropped the fourth game of their seven-game homestand on Saturday.
Hawks' Toews still wrestling with decision about future
The March 3 trade deadline is about a month and a half away, and Jonathan Toews is still wrestling with a decision about his future. In an exclusive interview with NBC Sports Chicago, Toews opened up about where he's at mentally and what he might be thinking. He and Patrick Kane are in a unique situation, and at some point soon, a decision will have to be made about where they want to finish the season.
Q&A: Jonathan Toews on future, trade deadline and more
In an exclusive interview with NBC Sports Chicago, Jonathan Toews opened up about his potential future, what his conversations might be like with GM Kyle Davidson leading up to the March 3 trade deadline, whether Patrick Kane's decision could influence his, Luke Richardson's leadership and much more. You can listen...
The Hockey Writers
Jets’ Cheveldayoff’s Summer Signings Have Value, After All
Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff took a lot of flak last summer for being very quiet in free agency. After a disappointing season where the team finished well out of the playoff picture, many — this author included — took him to task for only tinkering with minor additions to the roster while other teams in the Central Division were aggressively pursuing new personnel. A new coach, especially one who wasn’t Barry Trotz, did not seem like enough to bring the team back to relevance in a pivotal season.
DeRozan plans to return from 3-game absence in Paris
PARIS --- The Chicago Bulls’ trip to “The City of Light” is already off to a bright start. DeMar DeRozan said following Monday’s brief workout at the Palais des sports Marcel-Cerdan that he plans to play Thursday against the Detroit Pistons after missing the last three games with a right quad strain. Coach Billy Donovan said DeRozan participated in the team's brief workout, which came after they flew through the night from Chicago and bussed directly from the airport.
Mike Sullivan Again Wants Penguins to Simplify Power Play
The Pittsburgh Penguins have again struggled on the power play and they need to get back to basics.
Karnišovas shows competitive side in message to fans
The Chicago Bulls play in Paris on Thursday, their first regular-season game out of the country and first trip to Paris since playing in the 1997 McDonald’s Championship as part of their preseason schedule. That game featured a final in which the Bulls defeated Olympiacos, 104-78. Leading scorer for...
Top Performers: Giddey Drops Season-High to Lead OKC Thunder Past Bulls
Everything was clicking for Josh Giddey as he helped the Oklahoma City Thunder secure their second straight road win after their victory over the Chicago Bulls.
