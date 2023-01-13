ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside The Blues

(1-16-23) Senators-Blues Gameday Lineup

ST. LOUIS -- Looking to get out of the home rut that's been troublesome for much of the season, the Blues (21-20-3) try to get back on the right path at 7 p.m. today (BSMW, ESPN 101.1-FM) against the Ottawa Senators (19-20-3) in the fourth game of a season-long seven-game homestand. The Blues have ...
Yardbarker

AHL game suspended due to medical emergency with fan

An AHL game between the Toronto Marlies and Manitoba Moose was suspended on Friday night due to a medical emergency experienced by a fan in attendance at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The Marlies and Moose had played one period of hockey and were in the intermission between the first and second periods when the emergency occurred. The fan was attended to by emergency medical services, and is currently in critical condition. Out of respect to the fan and their family, no details on what the medical emergency was have been reported or confirmed.
CBS Denver

Avalanche host the Red Wings after Rantanen's 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (18-16-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (21-17-3, fourth in the Central Division)Denver; Monday, 3 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Detroit Red Wings after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Avalanche's 7-0 win.Colorado has a 10-8-3 record in home games and a 21-17-3 record overall. The Avalanche have a 17-6-2 record when scoring at least three goals.Detroit is 18-16-7 overall and 7-7-4 on the road. The Red Wings are 17-5-4 when scoring three or more goals.The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.TOP...
FOX Sports

Caufield's 3rd period goal leads Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the...
NBC Sports Chicago

Hawks' Toews still wrestling with decision about future

The March 3 trade deadline is about a month and a half away, and Jonathan Toews is still wrestling with a decision about his future. In an exclusive interview with NBC Sports Chicago, Toews opened up about where he's at mentally and what he might be thinking. He and Patrick Kane are in a unique situation, and at some point soon, a decision will have to be made about where they want to finish the season.
NBC Sports Chicago

Q&A: Jonathan Toews on future, trade deadline and more

In an exclusive interview with NBC Sports Chicago, Jonathan Toews opened up about his potential future, what his conversations might be like with GM Kyle Davidson leading up to the March 3 trade deadline, whether Patrick Kane's decision could influence his, Luke Richardson's leadership and much more. You can listen...
The Hockey Writers

Jets’ Cheveldayoff’s Summer Signings Have Value, After All

Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff took a lot of flak last summer for being very quiet in free agency. After a disappointing season where the team finished well out of the playoff picture, many — this author included — took him to task for only tinkering with minor additions to the roster while other teams in the Central Division were aggressively pursuing new personnel. A new coach, especially one who wasn’t Barry Trotz, did not seem like enough to bring the team back to relevance in a pivotal season.
NBC Sports Chicago

DeRozan plans to return from 3-game absence in Paris

PARIS --- The Chicago Bulls’ trip to “The City of Light” is already off to a bright start. DeMar DeRozan said following Monday’s brief workout at the Palais des sports Marcel-Cerdan that he plans to play Thursday against the Detroit Pistons after missing the last three games with a right quad strain. Coach Billy Donovan said DeRozan participated in the team's brief workout, which came after they flew through the night from Chicago and bussed directly from the airport.
NBC Sports Chicago

Karnišovas shows competitive side in message to fans

The Chicago Bulls play in Paris on Thursday, their first regular-season game out of the country and first trip to Paris since playing in the 1997 McDonald’s Championship as part of their preseason schedule. That game featured a final in which the Bulls defeated Olympiacos, 104-78. Leading scorer for...
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

