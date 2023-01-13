ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

FIFA 23 update 6 patch notes and biggest changes

By Josh Broadwell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14TUcw_0kDuEvRF00

The latest FIFA 23 update, FIFA 23 Title Update 6, is live now, bringing with it bug fixes and a few tweaks to the sports game‘s features to help improve the overall experience. Chief among the bugs addressed is one of the more humorous ones that removed Darwin Núñez’s hair.

The radar should also stop disappearing in matches, and the ball should stop rolling back to the attacker after a tackle.

More importantly, the game’s AI got an overhaul to fix multiple issues. Goal keepers’ passes during goal kicks should be better now, referee logic is improved, and teammates will offer shorter passing options during Constant Pressure. AI teammates will also stop performing accidental skill moves and passes when locked onto a player without the ball.

The update also buffs stamina, decreasing stamina decay for Constant Pressure, Possession After Loss, and Press On Heavy Touch.

Finally for the FUT side of the update is a new help feature that’s meant to ease newcomers in the complexities of FIFA 23’s primary mode.

FIFA World Cup changes are slightly less significant – things like removing a bug that caused the incorrect ball to show up and removing results for unplayed matches.

The FIFA 23 update is live now on all platforms, and you can check the full range of notes on the FIFA 23 forums for all the little details.

Written by Josh Broadwell on behalf of GLHF

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Watch: Messi Fools Multiple PSG Players With an Impressive Assist to Verratti In Training

Lionel Messi is one of the few players in world football today who regularly orchestrates highlight-reel plays in training. During a recent collective training session, Messi showed off his world-class prowess as a playmaker. Multiple PSG players attempted to win back possession from Messi, but in the end, the Argentine forward managed to dish off a keen assist to a waiting Marco Verratti.
sportszion.com

Bidding for Ronaldo-Messi prestige seat surpasses $2.6M

After receiving a two-match suspension from the English Football Association, Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to make his debut for Al Nassr. However, a matchup between Messi and PSG could pave the way for Ronaldo’s fresh start since both teams will be playing each other. PSG had already announced that...
Yardbarker

(WATCH) Gavi fires Barcelona ahead in Spanish Supercopa final against Real Madrid

Barcelona have raced into a 1-0 lead over Real Madrid in the 2023 Spanish Supercopa final thanks to Gavi’s superb finish. La Blaugrana face their arch El Clasico rivals in Riyadh, with Xavi looking for his first title as Barcelona boss, as Los Blancos aim to defend their 2022 Supercopa title.
The Associated Press

Milan faces Inter for Super Cup 3 weeks before Serie A derby

The Italian Super Cup between AC Milan and Inter Milan should serve as the appetizer for the main course next month. The city rivals face each other at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday with the first trophy of the Italian season at stake, but they will also likely have one eye on their Serie A clash at San Siro on Feb. 5.
Yardbarker

FIFA to investigate Argentina following World Cup final actions

It’s safe to say that the Argentinian players were overcome with emotion following their World Cup victory in December, securing the country’s first global crown since 1986. Scenes of pure elation were visible when Sevilla defender Gonzalo Montiel netted the winning penalty, likewise when captain Lionel Messi lifted...
Yardbarker

Inter Milan Striker Edin Dzeko Disappointed Against Hellas Verona But Is Preparing For AC Milan Clash, Italian Media Argu

Inter striker Edin Dzeko has come in for criticism after failing to make an impact in the 1-0 win over Hellas Verona in Serie A yesterday. As reported by L’Interista.it, the Bosnia and Herzegovina international underwhelmed at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza after starting the match against the Gialloblu, and was withdrawn midway through the second half for Joaquin Correa.
BBC

Roma and Napoli fans banned from away games for two months after motorway clash

Supporters of Roma and Napoli have been banned from attending away matches for two months after they clashed at a service station on Sunday, forcing the brief closure of a motorway. Napoli ultras - travelling to Genoa for their side's match against Sampdoria - threw stones and smoke bombs from...
Yardbarker

Carlo Ancelotti: Real Madrid must learn lessons from Supercopa loss

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti offered a robust assessment of his team as they were thrashed 3-1 by Barcelona in the Spanish Supercopa final. Los Blancos were second best all night in Riyadh, as an energetic Barcelona stormed to victory in the Saudi Arabian capital, thanks to goals from Gavi, Robert Lewandowski and Pedri.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

204K+
Followers
256K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy