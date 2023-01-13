ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6 NFL players who were snubbed for the 2022 All-Pro team

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fZQTY_0kDuEmjw00

The NFL’s 2022 All-Pro teams — both first and second — on offense, defense and special teams were released on Friday, and many of the names are exactly who you’d expect.

Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts were the two QBs on the first and second team, respectively. Mahomes’ Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce was the top tight end. The league’s leading rusher, Las Vegas Raider Josh Jacobs, was the No. 1 running back and deservedly so.

But as you’d expect there was plenty of debate about who got snubbed. So we’ve collected some takes from around social media after the lists dropped.

Let’s run through them:

1

RB Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zq6MU_0kDuEmjw00
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Chubb was All-Pro on the second team, but McCaffrey had the third-most yards from scrimmage in 2022. Hmm.

2

DE Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03xHgy_0kDuEmjw00
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Look, Nick Bosa led the league in sacks and Micah Parsons was one of the NFL’s best all-around defenders.

So Garrett got relegated to the second team. Still a good thing, but we’ll count it as a snub.

3

DE Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders

I’m throwing him in because his teammate Davante Adams made a case for him, and he really could have been on the second team (although Haason Reddick deserved a spot!).

Crosby didn’t sound pleased, either:

4

LB T.J. Edwards, Philadelphia Eagles

Lots of tweets like this on Friday:

5

LT Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans

6

LB Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco 49ers

I’m surprised to not see his name, and others agreed.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens players dropped interesting comments after playoff loss to Bengals

The playoff clash between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens was every bit as nasty as expected on Sunday night during Cincinnati’s 24-17 win. Bengals players didn’t have anything nice to say about Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters after the game, for starters. That after going into the game having accused the Ravens of cheap actions during the Week 18 meeting.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers’ Brock Purdy shared emotional hugs with his family after breaking an NFL playoff rookie record

Despite helping keep the San Francisco 49ers’ Super Bowl hopes alive in the regular season, no one understandably knew what to expect from rookie/former seventh-round pick Brock Purdy in his playoff debut Saturday. But then 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan let Purdy’s deep passing game loose, the monstrous San Francisco defense flexed its muscles, and Purdy-Mania officially extended into the postseason during a 49ers’ 41-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
The Spun

Report: 1 NFL Team Is 'Too Cheap' To Fire Coach

The Los Angeles Chargers appear to be set to stick with head coach Brandon Staley. According to rumors around the league, the Chargers ownership might be unwilling to pay up for head coach Sean Payton. "People I know around the league told me think they Chargers are too cheap to fire Staley and pay ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lamar Jackson posted cryptic relationship advice ahead of Ravens' offseason, free agency

Lamar Jackson didn’t play in any of the Baltimore Ravens’ final six games, including Sunday night’s 24-17 Wild Card loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He is also a pending free agent, making it possible the last snap he ever played in black and purple was the one that resulted in a partial ligament tear and eventually sank the Ravens’ Super Bowl hopes.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wild-card Inactives: Cowboys rolling with Rhodes, Joseph as backup CBs vs Bucs

The Cowboys welcome back a slew of key contributors on both sides of the ball for their Monday night wild-card matchup. For the offense, center Tyler Biadasz returns after missing the final regular season game with an ankle injury. Considering the outlook when the injury occurred, it’ll give quarterback Dak Prescott more confidence with the offensive line no longer a revolving door at multiple positions.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

204K+
Followers
256K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy