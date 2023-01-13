6 NFL players who were snubbed for the 2022 All-Pro team

The NFL’s 2022 All-Pro teams — both first and second — on offense, defense and special teams were released on Friday, and many of the names are exactly who you’d expect.

Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts were the two QBs on the first and second team, respectively. Mahomes’ Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce was the top tight end. The league’s leading rusher, Las Vegas Raider Josh Jacobs, was the No. 1 running back and deservedly so.

But as you’d expect there was plenty of debate about who got snubbed. So we’ve collected some takes from around social media after the lists dropped.

Let’s run through them:

RB Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Chubb was All-Pro on the second team, but McCaffrey had the third-most yards from scrimmage in 2022. Hmm.

DE Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Look, Nick Bosa led the league in sacks and Micah Parsons was one of the NFL’s best all-around defenders.

So Garrett got relegated to the second team. Still a good thing, but we’ll count it as a snub.

DE Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders

I’m throwing him in because his teammate Davante Adams made a case for him, and he really could have been on the second team (although Haason Reddick deserved a spot!).

Crosby didn’t sound pleased, either:

LB T.J. Edwards, Philadelphia Eagles

Lots of tweets like this on Friday:

LT Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans

LB Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco 49ers

I’m surprised to not see his name, and others agreed.