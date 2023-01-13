Read full article on original website
MLB Rumors: Red Sox Interested In Power-Hitting Outfielder
With Xander Bogaerts’ departure and now an injury to Trevor Story, there’s plenty of uncertainty up the middle of the diamond for the Boston Red Sox. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom may have an answer to one of those question marks, though. With it possible that...
Dodgers: MLB Executives Weigh In On LA's Farm System
The MLB Pipeline recently ranked the Dodgers to have the second-best overall farm system in the league.
Rangers Sign Pirates INF/OF to Minor League Deal
The Texas Rangers added another player to their Spring Training roster with the signing of Yoshi Tsutsugo.
NFL Fans Are Convinced The NFL Is Rigged After Trevor Lawrence’s Postgame Interview
Incase you missed it, the Jacksonville Jaguars put together one of the most thrilling come from behind wins in NFL playoff history on Saturday night. At one point, the Jags were down 27-0 against the Los Angeles Chargers on top of four interceptions thrown by quarterback Trevor Lawrence. However, Lawrence...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Owners On Monday
Tony Dungy is pretty upset with how NFL owners are conducting interviews as of late. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has four interviews between now and Sunday for head coaching vacancies. The rising star in the coaching world interviews with the Broncos on ...
3-time All-Star who played for Pittsburgh Pirates, Philadelphia Phillies has died
Former MLB All-Star player Frank Thomas has died. The New York Mets announced his death on social media. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of original Met Frank Thomas,” the team wrote. No cause of death was given. Thomas played for the Mets from 1962-1964. He...
Dodgers Sign Another Outfielder To A Minor League Contract
Los Angeles signs former Royals prospect, Anderson Miller, to another minor league deal.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: International
As the international free agent signing period got underway, the Mets signed top ranking prospects Daiverson Gutierrez, Christopher Larez, and Anthony Baptist along with five other players, pending physicals. For the first time since the Mets’ deal with Carlos Correa fell apart, Scott Boras spoke exactly on what went wrong...
Scott Boras: Tampa Bay Rays 'Had Strong Interest' in Brandon Nimmo
According to agent Scott Boras, outfielder Brandon Nimmo had 'five or six' teams that pursued the free agent, Boras told USA Today's Bob Nightengale. According to Boras, the Tampa Bay Rays 'had strong interest' in Nimmo.
MLB News: ‘Robo Umps’ Will Make Their Debut in Triple-A in 2023
Electronic strike zones, aka Robo Umps, will make their first appearance in the minor leagues.
Padres Sign Ángel Sánchez To Minor League Deal
The Padres and right-hander Ángel Sánchez are in agreement on a minor league deal, reports Robert Murray of FanSided. The righty will get an invitation to major league Spring Training. Sánchez, 33, has a very small amount of major league experience, which came back in 2017 with the...
AP source: Panthers to interview Sean Payton for HC job
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Sean Payton for their vacant head coaching position, according to a person familiar with the situation. The Panthers have also requested permission to speak to Philadelphia Eagles defensive consultant Vic Fangio, New York Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel […]
One-Of-A-Kind Major League Baseball All-Star Dies
Major League Baseball announced that we have unfortunately lost one of the past greats today. The New York Mets posted on Twitter this afternoon that the baseball world has lost outfielder Frank Thomas, the original Met, at the age of 93.
