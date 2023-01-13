ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
NESN

MLB Rumors: Red Sox Interested In Power-Hitting Outfielder

With Xander Bogaerts’ departure and now an injury to Trevor Story, there’s plenty of uncertainty up the middle of the diamond for the Boston Red Sox. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom may have an answer to one of those question marks, though. With it possible that...
BOSTON, MA
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: International

As the international free agent signing period got underway, the Mets signed top ranking prospects Daiverson Gutierrez, Christopher Larez, and Anthony Baptist along with five other players, pending physicals. For the first time since the Mets’ deal with Carlos Correa fell apart, Scott Boras spoke exactly on what went wrong...
QUEENS, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres Sign Ángel Sánchez To Minor League Deal

The Padres and right-hander Ángel Sánchez are in agreement on a minor league deal, reports Robert Murray of FanSided. The righty will get an invitation to major league Spring Training. Sánchez, 33, has a very small amount of major league experience, which came back in 2017 with the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
WNCT

AP source: Panthers to interview Sean Payton for HC job

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Sean Payton for their vacant head coaching position, according to a person familiar with the situation. The Panthers have also requested permission to speak to Philadelphia Eagles defensive consultant Vic Fangio, New York Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
OnlyHomers

One-Of-A-Kind Major League Baseball All-Star Dies

Major League Baseball announced that we have unfortunately lost one of the past greats today. The New York Mets posted on Twitter this afternoon that the baseball world has lost outfielder Frank Thomas, the original Met, at the age of 93.

Comments / 0

Community Policy