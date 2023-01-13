Riverton police release information on Jan. 13 incident involving suspicious man with firearm; no immediate threat to public

Read full article on original website
Related
wrrnetwork.com
Police unable to locate suspicious male with rifle
Riverton schools were briefly under a “stay put” order after a DCI agent reported spotting a “suspicious male running with what looked like an AR-style rifle in the area of North Eighth West and Pershing,” according to a release from the Riverton Police Department. However, police were unable to locate the man and believe he left the area in a vehicle.
wrrnetwork.com
Fatality Crash Reported East of Lander on Snavely Lane Wednesday afternoon
A 65-year-old woman was killed in a two vehicle collision reported at 4:51 Wednesday afternoon between Hudson and Lander on Snavely Lane. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol report of the crash, killed was Cassaundra Vanvleet who was the driver of a Toyota Tundra pickup. The crash report indicated Vanvleet lost control of the pickup on ice/front and snow on the highway at milepost 87.7 on WYO 789 and slid into oncoming traffic striking a Chevrolet Tahoe head-on. The Tahoe rolled over in the borrow ditch, trapping the driver who was injured. The Tundra was disabled in the southbound lane. Traffic on Highway 789 was closed while the crash was investigated and the site cleared of the wreckage. Traffic was diverted onto the Lyons Valley Road. Seat belts were in use.
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash on Icy Wyoming Road
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one driver dead and another injured. The crash happened around 4:51 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 11, at milepost 87.7 on Wyoming 789 between Lander and Hudson. According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Wyoming resident Cassaundra Vanvleet was driving north...
Sheridan Media
Column: Our Town Has Been Buried in Snow and Enduring Freezing Temperatures This Winter
Between hurricanes and blizzards, this has been a winter to remember for retirees Jerry and Cassy Venters of Lander. Normally, they head to their condo on Sanibel Island off the Florida coast and never worry about cold weather or even winter-style clothes. But Hurricane Ian pretty much destroyed Sanibel and...
Comments / 0