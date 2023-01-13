Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
theriver953.com
News Maker Brandon Thomas on WRM expansion
The Winchester Rescue Mission (WRM) is entering their 50th year of operation in 2023. We spoke to the WRM’s CEO and Executive Director Brandon Thomas in our latest news maker. News makers are sponsored by Warren County Together We are Community. Brandon tells us about the 50th anniversary for...
cardinalnews.org
‘It’s all set up to make you fail’: Parents struggle to keep their kids with poor legal support in custody cases
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. In the 30 years that Tiffini Wise has been talking to parents who are at risk of losing custody of their child, she says she’s seen it all: cases that present with flat-out abuse, cases tangled with claims of false and misleading information, and plenty where the parent is being told they have no rights.
WTOP
Northern Virginia lawmakers’ bills target local data centers
For years, Loudoun County, Virginia has been known as the world’s “data center capital.” However, not everyone is happy that Prince William County has recently become a destination for future data centers. One of the most controversial projects is Prince William’s Digital Gateway data center complex. In...
blueridgecountry.com
Curios: If Those Hills Could Talk... Secrets of 3,200 Acres in Virginia
Since 1909, a beautiful tract of land near Front Royal has carefully guarded a varying set of not-so-public identities. Less than four miles from the northern entrance to the Skyline Drive near Front Royal, Virginia, lies a 3,200-acre tract of pretty Shenandoah Valley land that has a lot of stories to tell.
Washington Examiner
Four more Virginia schools admit to withholding National Merit notifications to students
Four more Northern Virginia high school principals notified parents on Friday admitting that they had withheld National Merit award notifications from students. Shawn DeRose, principal of Annandale High School wrote a letter for parents noting that when the delay of award notifications came to light at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST), they did their own internal review and discovered that the high school "did not receive their Commended Scholar certificates from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation."
NBC Washington
Families Say Virginia Middle School Running Out of Food at Lunch
Families say a school running out of food at lunch has been an ongoing issue in Winchester, Virginia. Tonya Arnold said it was lunchtime at Frederick County Middle School when she got a text from her son Wednesday. “He was like, ‘Mom, they’re out of food at school,’” she said....
dcnewsnow.com
Several injured, including firefighter, after Montgomery County fire
A building fire on Friday closed off Westlake Drive and several entrances to Westfield Montgomery Mall. Several people were injured as well. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/montgomery-county/several-injured-including-firefighter-after-montgomery-county-fire/. Several injured, including firefighter, after Montgomery …. A building fire on Friday closed off Westlake Drive and several entrances to Westfield Montgomery Mall. Several...
royalexaminer.com
Warren Paint & Supply Co. partial demolition application unanimously endorsed by public and BAR
The Board of Architectural Review (BAR) public hearing reaction to a proposed partial demolition application from Mark Poe for a long-unused building at 415 East Main Street in the Town of Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District was a 180-degrees from the one in reaction to the SEESUU LLC partial demo application for 131 East Main Street heard at the December 13th BAR meeting. As opposed to 14 citizens uniformly against the demo proposal for sections of the old Murphy Theater building at the intersection of East Main and Church Streets, three citizens not affiliated with the 415 East Main project, including adjacent C&C Frozen Treats (413 E. Main St.) co-owners William and Nina Huck, spoke in favor of the proposal that would help restore a derelict structure to commercial use. The BAR Public Hearing was held January 10th, five days after a site visit by the board and planning staff members.
WJLA
VSP rescues dog that was running loose on I-495 in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police (VSP) rescued a dog who was running loose on Saturday. According to VSP, they received a call Saturday evening for a dog running loose on I-495 at Eisenhower Avenue in Fairfax County. "Thx to an alert motorist, troopers were able to...
WTOP
Thousands call for improvements to Fairfax Co. road where two girls died
More than 8,000 people have now signed a petition calling for safety improvements to Lee Chapel Road in Fairfax County, Virginia, after two South County High school students died in a crash this week. A third is still fighting for her life following the single-vehicle crash Tuesday night. Those who...
WLTX.com
Students told to role-play 'slaves and a landowner' during lesson at Virginia elementary school
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Fairfax County school is apologizing after elementary school students were instructed to role-play as enslaved people and landowners during a lesson on the "economics of slavery." According to a statement from Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS), the lesson happened at Centreville Elementary School and...
Charles Town councilmember wants marijuana decriminalized in the city
CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana, and West Virginia is now considering the move. A member of the Charles Town City Council wants the Jefferson County seat to take the lead, just as 30 municipalities in the state — like Morgantown — have done. […]
Gov. Justice announces petition for the designation of Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties as HUBZones
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Justice announced that he has petitioned for Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program gives participating small businesses access to exclusive federal contracting opportunities and preferential price evaluations when bidding on at-large federal contracts. West Virginia is one of the first ten states to petition for expanding access to this program through Governor-designated HUBZones.
theburn.com
Ted’s Bulletin aiming for February opening at One Loudoun
Loudoun County’s first Ted’s Bulletin location is under construction at One Loudoun in Ashburn and now we know that they are aiming to open in February if everything comes together on schedule. The word came via a social media post this week sharing some artist renderings of the...
wtae.com
Oldest living survivor of Tree of Life shooting dies
WASHINGTON — We are learning of the death of Joe Charny, who escaped the gunfire inside the Tree of Life synagogue and was its oldest living survivor. Charny was preparing for services on Oct. 27, 2018, when a gunman entered the synagogue and killed 11 people. He later appeared in the HBO documentary about the shooting.
Incurable and deadly disease discovered for the first time in Fairfax Co. deer
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is offering hunters recommendations after a deer legally harvested in Fairfax County tested positive for a deadly, progressive neurological disease. The deer was found to have chronic wasting disease (CWD), which officials describe as an incurable disease found...
wfmd.com
Frederick Police Searching For Individual In Ongoing Investigation.
Anyone who has information is asked to contact Frederick Police. Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick Police are asking the public’s assistance in locating an individual in an ongoing investigation. No details are available on what the investigation is all about. Anyone who has seen this person is asked to contact...
Side Of Former Hagerstown Church Comes Tumbling Down In Partial Collapse
It was a busy Saturday night for first responders in Washington County when a residential building partially collapsed in Hagerstown. Shortly before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, crews from the Hagerstown Fire Department and several neighboring agencies responded to a reported building collapse in the 500 block of Washington Avenue at Washington Square.
theriver953.com
WPD Officer recognized by Gov. Youngkin in his address
The Governor shared his vision for a Virginia where the next generation can live out their dreams and live up to the spirit of Virginia. Youngkin outlined what he called his Day Two Agenda. The Governor spoke of his want to lower the cost of living with tax relief for...
Roadside cedar in Virginia cut down, family hopes to plant new tree
VDOT crews cut down a popular roadside cedar tree that a family had decked out the last two Decembers in Christmas lights, ornaments and colorful garland to the delight of passing motorists.
