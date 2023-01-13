Ball Ground City Council members sworn in, distillery application withdrawn

Scott Barnes, with his wife Judy Barnes, was sworn in by City Clerk Karen Jordan. Special

Two new Ball Ground City Council members and one returning member were sworn in last Thursday night to serve new terms.

New to the city council are Councilman Scott Barnes of Post 1, and Councilwoman Annette Homiller of Post 2.

Barnes is a member of the Cherokee County Planning Commission and was the only person to qualify for the seat. He is replacing Andrenia Stoner, who did not seek re-election.

Homiller won the November election to take over for Lee Prettyman, who did not seek re-election.

Councilwoman Vicki Benefield of Post 3 was then sworn in to serve a second term.

She was the only person to qualify in her bid for reelection.

Also at Thursday’s meeting, an application for a distillery in downtown Ball Ground was pulled from consideration.

Savage Gentlemen Distillery was seeking an alcohol license for package sales and consumption on premises for their business, planned for 110 Old Dawsonville Road.

After an initial discussion earlier this month, the city council was scheduled to further discuss and vote on the application, but Savage Gentlemen Distillery owners David Westrick and Gary Lamb, withdrew the application before the meeting.

Pulling the application was “a business decision as we looked towards what we wanted to accomplish with the distillery,” Lamb said Friday.

A post on the distillery’s Facebook page reads:

“One thing we have learned in this journey is you better be ready to have a Plan B. Due to some last minute turn of events, we have withdrawn our application for Ball Ground. The Savage Gentlemen vision is still as strong as ever and we will back up, regroup and figure out our next move. We will not be at the council meeting tonight. Thank all of you for your support in this journey and thank you to the city of Ball Ground for being so gracious to us.”