Oregon State

focushillsboro.com

Oregon Permits The Death Of Two Wolves In A New Group Following A Calf Assault

Death Of Two Wolves: On Thursday, officials in Oregon approved the killing of two wolves from a new group that has been accused of assaulting calves in the state’s northeastern corner. The wolves responsible for the assaults east of Union were seen on private property, and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife stated the landowner or maybe USDA Wildlife Services might shoot them.
opb.org

Electric vehicle sales soar in Oregon; state officials expect big numbers in 2023

Oregon’s electric vehicle sales got a boost in 2021 and with more tax credits and fast chargers on the way, officials say they expect the trend to continue. According to Atlas EV Hub, a national data firm that tracks EV sales, Oregon was No. 2 in the nation in 2021, behind California, for the share of new vehicles sold that are electric. Oregon is currently tied for the No. 2 spot in 2022 with Hawaii and Washington.
focushillsboro.com

Evidently, Oregon Wants To Give Idaho More Than Half Of The State

Oregon Wants To Give Idaho: Oregon Senator Dennis Linthicum is pressing forward with a plan to settle the state’s political rift by transferring 65 percent of the state to Idaho. Eleven predominantly Republican counties in Eastern Oregon would split from the Beaver State and join the red state of Idaho under the Greater Idaho plan.
Big Country News

Oregon Department of Education Releases 'Supporting Gender Expansive Students: Guidance for Schools'

(Salem, Ore.) – On January 5, 20223, the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) issued a news release on guidance policies for schools to supporting gender expansive students. ODE is proud to publish Supporting Gender Expansive Students: Guidance for Schools. This guidance is grounded in the recognition, respect, affirmation, friendship, joy, belonging, and safety every human deserves - including the students, staff, and families that make-up our school communities.
focushillsboro.com

Truffle Hunting In Oregon With Man’s Best Buddy

Truffle Hunting: This week, we’re packing up “man’s best friend” and traveling to Oregon for a truffle hunt, where the dog will use his superior sense of smell to sniff out hidden treats beneath the leaf litter. Professional dog trainer Kris Jacobsen has a five-year-old Belgian Malinois called “Ilsa.”
focushillsboro.com

Salmon From The Coasts Of Oregon And Northern California Are Getting Closer To Being Protected As Endangered Species

Salmon From The Coasts Of Oregon: The National Marine Fisheries Service decided [last week] that the Oregon Coast and the southern Oregon/northern California Coast Chinook salmon may warrant protection under the Endangered Species Act, in response to a petition by the Native Fish Society, the Center for Biological Diversity, and Umpqua Watersheds.
nationalfisherman.com

Oregon Dungeness crab fishermen criticize repeated delay of season opener

In an open letter to Caren Braby, the Marine Resources Program manager for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Dungeness crab fishers from Astoria to Port Orford lambasted the decision made by the Department to delay the opening of the Dungeness crab season along the entire Oregon coast. The...
oregoncapitalinsider.com

Kotek names key staff in governor's office

Gov. Tina Kotek has announced several appointees to her staff, among them a deputy chief of staff who will oversee agencies, a communications director, and a former state representative who will advise her on natural resources and climate change. Among the prominent hires to her staff, most of them policy...
