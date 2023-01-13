ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Little Rock teachers union comes out against Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ executive orders, public statements

By Alex Kienlen
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock teachers union has come out against public statements from Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and executive orders she signed after taking office.

The Little Rock Education Association issued a statement Thursday saying its members were offended by recent statements by the governor.

“Governor Sanders implies educators ‘indoctrinate students,’” the statement said. “This claim is unjustified and panders to the fears of Arkansans who are unaware of the curriculum taught in Arkansas’ schools.”

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs seven executive orders on first day in office

The group continued that critical race theory does not conflict with the principle of equal protection under the law, which was a claim Sanders made in her Jan. 10 executive order.

That order, titled “Executive Order to Prohibit Indoctrination and Critical Race Theory in Schools” was signed within hours of Sanders taking the oath of office on Jan. 10.

Arkansas teacher reacts to executive order prohibiting critical race theory in public schools

The association pointed out that “CRT is not explicitly taught in Arkansas schools and an executive order forbidding its teaching is not only unnecessary but dangerous.”

The association added that it and its members stand for the “freedom and the autonomy” of educators, continuing in its release that it stands with LGBTQIA+ staff and students.

“Senate Bill 43 and other bills that negatively target the LGBTQIA+ community are disingenuous, performative, and will cause harm to students,” the release said, pointing out a higher suicide rate for LGBTQIA+ youth.

The group said that government should support the safety of students as opposed to proposing legislation to marginalize them.

Arkansas Education Secretary Jacob Oliva named Div. of Elementary & Secondary Ed. commissioner

“If ALL students are not safe, then NO students are safe,” the statement concluded.

KARK 4 News / FOX16 News reached out to the governor’s and secretary of education’s offices for comment on this story but did not receive a reply.

Comments / 80

Barbara Mitchell
3d ago

I agree with Governor Sanders executive order! Teach children math science ,the arts, English and correct US history. Stop indoctrinating them with nonsense and vain imaginations!

Reply(13)
39
calley
2d ago

Sure they are going to come out against the Givernment. They don’t want to teach the children anything but hate and violence. They need reading math history and science.

Reply(2)
25
Jacki Englund
2d ago

If it "isn't being taught" here in Arkansas then why is the Teachers Union upset about the EO forbidding it? That is the real question.

Reply(12)
16
 

