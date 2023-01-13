Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
“No Chance In Hell” Triple H And Stephanie McMahon Start Their Own Wrestling Company
It does not look like Stephanie and Triple H will look to begin their own wrestling company, should they both find their way out of a job in the coming months. Dave Scherer from PW Insider answered the following question in the latest mailbag: “Any chance Stephanie resigning is leading to her starting her own company to buy her dad’s stocks? It’s basically how Vince started.” Scherer dismissed this in a huge way, but he also painted a picture that might see Stephanie McMahon and Triple H start their own company.
wrestlingworld.co
Triple H Reportedly Addresses Vince McMahon’s Return in a Meeting Ahead of SmackDown
Vince McMahon has returned to WWE and it appears that there are several changes already in place. Stephanie McMahon has already resigned and there were rumors that Triple H’s role as the head of creative could also change. According to a report by Fightful Select, The Game addressed these...
ringsidenews.com
Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Want WWE Sale To Get Rid Of Vince McMahon As Majority Shareholder
WWE is currently in a state of change once again as Vince McMahon’s return caused a big change in management. Mr. McMahon turned everything upside down, coming out of retirement to reclaim his seat as Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors. However, it appears that his family members endorsed his decision to sell the company for their own reasons.
Kofi Kingston On Stephanie McMahon's WWE Resignation: Her Presence Will Definitely Be Missed
Kofi Kingston comments on Stephanie McMahon's resignation. On July 22, 2022, Stephanie was named WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO after Vince McMahon retired. She had already been appointed the Interim CEO and Chairwoman after Vince stepped away from his duties amid a WWE board investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money. Following her father's retirement, she and Nick Khan worked together as the Co-CEOs until Stephanie announced her resignation on January 10. That same day, Vince was unanimously voted the Executive Chairman of the Board.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star To Make AEW Debut In Championship Match
One former WWE star was just announced to be making an upcoming appearance on AEW Dynamite. Find out who it is!. On tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage (January 13) a preview of upcoming matches set for AEW Dynamite included one very interesting name. As announced on AEW Rampage, Kushida...
tjrwrestling.net
Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Exit A “Bad Sign”
The departure from WWE of Stephanie McMahon has been called a “bad sign” as rumours persist that Vince McMahon is looking to gain more power. Stephanie McMahon brought her time with WWE to a close recently as she resigned from the roles of Chairwoman and co-CEO that she had held since the summer of 2022. That news came amid her father Vince McMahon’s return to WWE’s Board of Directors before he was installed as the Executive Chairman of the company.
PWMania
News and Updates Regarding the Final Two WWE SmackDown’s Before the Royal Rumble
A few happenings have been announced by WWE for the upcoming two episodes of SmackDown on FOX. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will sign a contract with Kevin Owens in the ring during next Friday’s SmackDown. This makes their title match for the Royal Rumble official. For a...
PWMania
New Names Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Line-Up
Two more top Superstars have been confirmed for the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER is the third champion to declare his participation in the Men’s Royal Rumble. During Friday night’s SmackDown opener, he retained his title over Braun Strowman. Rey Mysterio announced his...
Daily Update: SmackDown ratings, Raw, Kofi Kingston
SmackDown fast nationals, a couple of segments are advertised for Raw, and more.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Has Decided On WrestleMania 39 Card
WWE’s biggest show of the year is coming up in a matter of months, but the company is also going through a huge shift internally. April 1st and 2nd in SoFi Stadium will be quite an extravaganza. That being said, there are no intentions for Vince McMahon to have his hand in WrestleMania’s booking this year.
Jade Cargill Breaks Record For Longest-Reigning Champion In AEW History
Jade Cargill continues to break molds and smash records. Jade Cargill made history as the first AEW TBS Champion, winning the title on January 5, 2022. In the past year, she has continued to dominate and hasn't suffered a single defeat. Now, she's being credited for breaking a record previously held by Hikaru Shida.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Announces More Royal Rumble Match Participants Including Rey Mysterio
There are more names that have been announced for the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches including a former Rumble match winner, Rey Mysterio. The WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is taking place on Saturday, January 28th at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Since the show is taking place in two weeks, WWE has announced more participants in the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Debuts At IMPACT Hard To Kill
A former WWE star has debuted at tonight’s IMPACT Hard To Kill pay-per-view. On the January 5 edition of IMPACT on AXS TV, Bully Ray orchestrated a vicious attack on IMPACT authority figure Scott D’Amore. The following week, Gail Kim announced that IMPACT Wrestling was naming a Director...
NJPW STRONG Nemesis Results (1/14): Jeff Cobb Headlines, Eddie Kingston In Action
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired the latest episode of its NJPW STRONG Nemesis series on January 14. Matches were taped on December 11 from Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA. The show aired on NJPW World. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW Strong Nemesis Results (1/14) - Mascara Dorada def....
Kurt Angle On Stephanie McMahon's WWE Resignation: 'She Was A Great Employer, Reminded Me Of Vince'
Kurt Angle comments on Stephanie McMahon resigning from WWE and gives his thoughts on other rumors concerning a potential WWE sale. Kurt Angle worked with Stephanie McMahon for many years, even briefly being involved in a love triangle storyline with Stephanie and Triple H in 2000. However, Stephanie McMahon recently resigned from WWE, and on the latest episode of his podcast, Kurt Angle said he was surprised to see her leave; it was a move he never thought he would see.
Team Tyrus vs. Team Rock N Roll In Champions Series Final Set For 1/31 Live NWA Powerrr
NWA Powerrr Live (1/31) NWA US Tag Team Titles: The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) (c) vs. (A.J. Cazana & Anthony Andrews) Psycho Love (Angelina Love & Fodder) vs. Kamille & Thom Latimer. NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus and Matt Cardona sign the contract for their title match.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Roanoke, VA (1/14): Charlotte Flair In Action
WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event live event from Berglund Center Coliseum in Roanoke, VA on January 14. Full results (courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Roanoke, VA (1/14) - Candice LeRae def. Bayley by DQ after interference from Damage CTRL.
Bully Ray On Sticking Around In IMPACT Wrestling After IMPACT Hard To Kill: Revenge Is On My Mind
Bully Ray is sticking around in IMPACT Wrestling despite losing at IMPACT Hard to Kill 2023. Bully Ray, despite losing to Josh Alexander in Full Metal Mayhem at IMPACT Hard to Kill, says he'll be sticking around in IMPACT Wrestling, and revenge is what's on his mind. During an appearance...
The Vince return/WWE sale saga continues, the Best of 7 series, Kevin vs. Sami | Grapsody 1/14/23
Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Phil Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) discuss all the latest news, including more on the potential sale of WWE, Ruby Soho's bloody performance, and news out of Impact.
Julia Hart Wants To Potentially Team Up With Abadon Or Form Stable With Penelope Ford And The Bunny
Julia Hart discusses potentially pairing with Abadon and forming a stable. In recent months, Hart has been featured in AEW as a member of the House of Black alongside Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews. The group took some time away from TV before it returned in November. Since then, the faction has reestablished itself as a dominant force. Most recently, Black and King defeated Eddie Kingston and Ortiz on the January 13 episode of AEW Rampage.
Fightful
