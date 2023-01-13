Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cowboystatedaily.com
Citizen Rescuers Were Trapped In Cab Of Vehicle At Keyhole When Plunged Through Ice
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Mark Caughlan took over as chief ranger for Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails, he began scheduling trainings for rangers across the Cowboy State. One of those sessions – for ice water rescues – became even more relevant in...
Martin Luther King March Draws Hundreds In Cheyenne
Hundreds of people march from the Cheyenne Depot Plaza to the Wyoming Capitol Building on Monday in tribute to the memory and ideals of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Young and old, Black and White, the crowd represented a diverse representation of the population of Wyoming's Capitol...
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (1/2/23–1/15/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Heavy Snow Possible East of Cheyenne Late Tuesday and Wednesday
Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Sidney could see up to eight inches of snow late Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. "A developing storm system will push across Colorado late on Tuesday bringing widespread snowfall to most of the area," the NWS said. "The heaviest snow...
capcity.news
Obituaries: Pine; White; Horam
Paul Kenneth Pine: February 17, 2011 – January 12, 2023. Paul Kenneth Pine entered into this world a little early and was welcomed into the kingdom of heaven before any of us were ready. Paul was born on February 17, 2011, to Paul and Chandel Pine in Cheyenne, Wyoming....
WHP announces unprecedented incentives for new state trooper applicants
The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) is excited to offer an exceptional opportunity to become a Wyoming State Trooper.
Body discovered at Colorado park, homicide investigation underway
An investigation is underway after the body of a 32-year-old man was discovered at Ramsier Park in Greeley on Saturday, according to officials from the Greeley Police Department. At around 1:30 AM on Saturday, police began receiving reports of a "downed person" on the south side of the park, in...
Arizona Person Dies in Crash West of Casper
An Arizona resident died in a two-vehicle collision west of Casper on Wednesday, according to the crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol on Friday. The accident occurred at 5:37 p.m. on U.S. Highway 20/26/87 at mile post 42, which is between Natrona and Waltman. The unidentified Arizona resident was...
dakotanewsnow.com
Authorities searching for missing Clark County 9-year-old
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A mother in Clark County is searching for her 9-year-old daughter, and believes she may have been kidnapped. According to the mother, Brooklyn Ford went missing around 11:15 a.m. Friday after being picked up by a relative from school in Bradley, SD. She is 4′9″, 125 lbs, with strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes.
capcity.news
PHOTOS: Fishing enthusiasts gather in Curt Gowdy for Wyoming Ice Fishing Tournament
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It’s 5 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, and cars slowly drive into Curt Gowdy State Park full of gear and eager faces. These men and women brace the cold and venture out on the ice of the park’s reservoirs for the 2023 Ice Fishing Tournament.
cowboystatedaily.com
Pair Of Trooper K-9s Keep Wyoming Capitol Safe During Legislative Session
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Arrive at the state Capitol in Cheyenne early enough and you may see two of Wyoming’s most vital security experts in action. Scout, age 7, and 8-year-old Duster are black Labrador retrievers tasked with sweeping the building for explosives every...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Details, fears emerge during Northwest Colorado forum concerning proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming
As officials representing federal and Wyoming state agencies answer questions and collect public comments for a proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming, a forum this week in Craig revealed fears over aridification, human traffic, effects on wildlife and more. An overview of the proposed West Fork Battle Creek Reservoir project details...
capcity.news
Laramie County weekly arrest report (1/6/23–1/13/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
capcity.news
Cheyenne teacher works to remind students that they are loved by crocheting them blankets every year
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Alta Vista teacher Tasha Marshall has always worked diligently to make sure her students know that they will always be in her heart by making blankets for them that they can have for the rest of their lives. Marshall has always loved working with children, beginning...
capcity.news
Casper resident Teka Perry crowned Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — After a series of interviews, Casper resident Teka Perry was crowned the 2023 Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming on Saturday and will serve as an advocate and spokesperson for disabled people across and beyond Wyoming in the coming year. “It’s exciting,” Perry said. “I’m really looking forward to...
KKTV
Multiple Fort Carson soldiers get into fight in downtown Colorado Springs; 1 man with knife cut to arm
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple Fort Carson soldiers got into a fight, leaving one man with a knife cut to the arm. Around 1 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the area of Pikes Peak and Cascade as people were leaving the downtown Colorado Springs bars. Officers found several men assigned to different units at Fort Carson in a fight.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/12/23–1/13/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash on Icy Wyoming Road
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one driver dead and another injured. The crash happened around 4:51 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 11, at milepost 87.7 on Wyoming 789 between Lander and Hudson. According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Wyoming resident Cassaundra Vanvleet was driving north...
News Channel Nebraska
Another round of winter weather on the way for much of Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. -- Over 70 percent of Nebraska is gearing up for winter weather once again, with 67 of the state's 93 counties under a winter storm watch until late Wednesday. The watch goes into effect Tuesday evening, with up to 10 inches of snow possible in some parts of the state.
capcity.news
Mule deer monitoring project started by Game and Fish Department
CASPER, Wyo. — In mid-January, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will begin aerial captures of mule deer in the North Bighorn Mountains as part of the new statewide Mule Deer Monitoring Project. Mule deer in Wyoming and throughout the West have declined in recent decades. The most recent...
