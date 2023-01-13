ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Wake Up Wyoming

Martin Luther King March Draws Hundreds In Cheyenne

Hundreds of people march from the Cheyenne Depot Plaza to the Wyoming Capitol Building on Monday in tribute to the memory and ideals of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Young and old, Black and White, the crowd represented a diverse representation of the population of Wyoming's Capitol...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (1/2/23–1/15/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Obituaries: Pine; White; Horam

Paul Kenneth Pine: February 17, 2011 – January 12, 2023. Paul Kenneth Pine entered into this world a little early and was welcomed into the kingdom of heaven before any of us were ready. Paul was born on February 17, 2011, to Paul and Chandel Pine in Cheyenne, Wyoming....
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Arizona Person Dies in Crash West of Casper

An Arizona resident died in a two-vehicle collision west of Casper on Wednesday, according to the crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol on Friday. The accident occurred at 5:37 p.m. on U.S. Highway 20/26/87 at mile post 42, which is between Natrona and Waltman. The unidentified Arizona resident was...
CASPER, WY
dakotanewsnow.com

Authorities searching for missing Clark County 9-year-old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A mother in Clark County is searching for her 9-year-old daughter, and believes she may have been kidnapped. According to the mother, Brooklyn Ford went missing around 11:15 a.m. Friday after being picked up by a relative from school in Bradley, SD. She is 4′9″, 125 lbs, with strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes.
BRADLEY, SD
cowboystatedaily.com

Pair Of Trooper K-9s Keep Wyoming Capitol Safe During Legislative Session

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Arrive at the state Capitol in Cheyenne early enough and you may see two of Wyoming’s most vital security experts in action. Scout, age 7, and 8-year-old Duster are black Labrador retrievers tasked with sweeping the building for explosives every...
WYOMING STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Details, fears emerge during Northwest Colorado forum concerning proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming

As officials representing federal and Wyoming state agencies answer questions and collect public comments for a proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming, a forum this week in Craig revealed fears over aridification, human traffic, effects on wildlife and more. An overview of the proposed West Fork Battle Creek Reservoir project details...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Laramie County weekly arrest report (1/6/23–1/13/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Casper resident Teka Perry crowned Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — After a series of interviews, Casper resident Teka Perry was crowned the 2023 Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming on Saturday and will serve as an advocate and spokesperson for disabled people across and beyond Wyoming in the coming year. “It’s exciting,” Perry said. “I’m really looking forward to...
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/12/23–1/13/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash on Icy Wyoming Road

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one driver dead and another injured. The crash happened around 4:51 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 11, at milepost 87.7 on Wyoming 789 between Lander and Hudson. According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Wyoming resident Cassaundra Vanvleet was driving north...
LANDER, WY
News Channel Nebraska

Another round of winter weather on the way for much of Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. -- Over 70 percent of Nebraska is gearing up for winter weather once again, with 67 of the state's 93 counties under a winter storm watch until late Wednesday. The watch goes into effect Tuesday evening, with up to 10 inches of snow possible in some parts of the state.
NEBRASKA STATE
capcity.news

Mule deer monitoring project started by Game and Fish Department

CASPER, Wyo. — In mid-January, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will begin aerial captures of mule deer in the North Bighorn Mountains as part of the new statewide Mule Deer Monitoring Project. Mule deer in Wyoming and throughout the West have declined in recent decades. The most recent...
WYOMING STATE

