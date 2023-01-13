Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
West Virginia aims to end skid versus No. 14 TCU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It’s a different season, but the situation is similar. The last time TCU’s men’s basketball team visited the WVU Coliseum, West Virginia was in the midst of a seven-game losing streak. Behind 25 points from Taz Sherman, and 10 points off the bench...
WVU travels to Kansas for mid-week matchup
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team (12-4, 3-2 Big 12) returns to the road for a mid-week matchup at Kansas on Wednesday, Jan. 18, in Lawrence, Kansas. Tipoff against the Jayhawks is set for 8 p.m. ET, inside Allen Fieldhouse. Wednesday’s contest against KU...
WVU-Oklahoma game sold out
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced that the WVU men’s basketball game against Oklahoma at the WVU Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 4, is a sellout. Multiple Big 12 home games were previously announced as sellouts, and this is the latest contest to do so. Fans...
Hampton earns preseason nod from Perfect Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia left-handed pitcher Ben Hampton has been named to Perfect Game’s Preseason All-Big 12 Team. The junior is WVU’s most experienced pitcher on the roster. He was the Mountaineers’ ace last season, starting all 15 games he appeared in. He led the team in innings pitched (83.0) and strikeouts (90).
WATCH: Bob Huggins previews upcoming matchup with TCU
West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins spoke with members of the media Monday afternoon. He previewed WVU’s upcoming contest with TCU, and also detailed his team’s lengthy return trip from Norman, Oklahoma over the weekend.
Coach P’s crew receives AP votes after beating Baylor
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Less than 24 hours after securing the biggest win thus far in her first year with the Mountaineers’, Dawn Plitzuweit and her group received a bit of national recognition on Monday. West Virginia (12-4, 3-2) received two votes in this week’s AP Top 25 Women’s...
DerMarr Johnson named WVU men’s basketball assistant coach
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – DerMarr Johnson, who played 16 seasons of professional basketball, including seven seasons in the NBA, has been named assistant men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University, coach Bob Huggins announced today. Johnson will begin his duties at WVU once all policies and procedures adopted by...
Chad Scott named West Virginia offensive coordinator
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia football has named its next offensive coordinator. And his name is Chad Scott. West Virginia’s running backs coach has been elevated to the role of offensive coordinator, according to a release by the program on Monday. “Chad knows what our strengths are, and...
