San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Reports Lethal Force Encounter Results in Suspects Death After Deputies Respond to Residence in Joshua Tree to a Call for Service

This weekend’s wet weather brought snow to some parts of San Bernardino County, and visitors to ski resorts and other designated winter recreation sites are welcome. However, those who play in the snow by the roadway or in front of private homes? Not so much. In fact, during this winter season, snow play on the roadway will be greeted by fines of up to $150 or more, tow-aways, and other sanctions.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO