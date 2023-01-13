ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Reports Lethal Force Encounter Results in Suspects Death After Deputies Respond to Residence in Joshua Tree to a Call for Service

goldrushcam.com
 3 days ago
goldrushcam.com

San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results for January 7 Through January 13, 2023: 17 Felony Arrests

January 16, 2023 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reports between January 7, 2023, and January 13, 2023, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 20 search warrants and contacted suspects, at various locations in San Bernardino, Redlands, and Muscoy.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Armed man is shot and critically wounded by officers in San Bernardino on Jan. 13

An armed man was shot and wounded by an officer during an incident in San Bernardino on Jan. 13, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 4:45 p.m., fully uniformed officers were conducting a follow-up investigation regarding several recent murders that were related to a violent street gang. While patrolling in the known gang area in the 1300 block of Oregon Street, officers observed a suspect who was believed to be armed with a handgun based on his body language.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
newsmirror.net

Transient arrested due to active warrant

Several Yucaipa Police patrol cars responded to an incident on Thursday night, January 12, at the Circle K on Bryant Street and Yucaipa Boulevard. About 6 p.m. Joshua Satterwhite, a transient, was contacted near the Circle K on Bryant Street and Yucaipa Boulevard. He had an active warrant and resisted...
KESQ News Channel 3

Police investigating early-morning Mecca shooting

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed a shooting in Mecca on Dale Kiler Road and 6th Street. It was reported shortly before 2:00 a.m. Monday. Officials did not provide any details on possible injuries or suspects, but crime scene technicians and other deputies were combing the area for evidence Monday before sunrise. Authorities at the scene The post Police investigating early-morning Mecca shooting appeared first on KESQ.
MECCA, CA
goldrushcam.com

In San Bernardino County, Former Adelanto Mayor Agrees to Plead Guilty to Wire Fraud Charge for Accepting Bribes in Support of Commercial Marijuana Activity

January 15, 2023 - SANTA ANA, California – The former mayor of Adelanto has agreed to plead guilty to a federal criminal charge for accepting more than. $57,000 in bribes and kickbacks in exchange for approving ordinances authorizing commercial marijuana activity within the city, and ensuring his co-schemers obtained city licenses or permits for their commercial marijuana activities, the Justice Department announced on Friday.
ADELANTO, CA
vvng.com

UPDATE: 14-year-old Teen Missing From Mall Has Been Located

UPDATE 1/14 — : 14-year-old Teen Missing From Mall Has Been Located. VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Victorville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old teenager who disappeared after leaving the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville. On January 14, 2023, deputies...
VICTORVILLE, CA
vvng.com

Police actively investigating 2 shootings, 1 in Hesperia and the other in Victorville

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Authorities are investigating two separate shootings that occurred less than 20 minutes apart, which left three people injured. The first shooting was reported on the 13300 of Merry Oaks Street in Victorville at about 8:45 p.m., Saturday, January 14, 2023, and a second shooting was reported at 9:02 p.m. on the 11500 block of Second Avenue, near Deodar Street in Hesperia.
VICTORVILLE, CA
newsmirror.net

Local man waves gun at police, is shot

Social media was abuzz with speculation on Saturday, Jan. 7, as yellow crime scene tape surrounded the Yucaipa Police Department and Yucaipa City Hall. According to a press release from San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 10:24 a.m., deputies from the Yucaipa Sheriff’s Station were flagged down by two witnesses who reported a male subject, who was involved in a minor traffic collision, exited his vehicle and was walking near the sheriff’s station.
YUCAIPA, CA
z1077fm.com

Snow hits San Bernardino Mountains – keep roads clear and safe

This weekend’s wet weather brought snow to some parts of San Bernardino County, and visitors to ski resorts and other designated winter recreation sites are welcome. However, those who play in the snow by the roadway or in front of private homes? Not so much. In fact, during this winter season, snow play on the roadway will be greeted by fines of up to $150 or more, tow-aways, and other sanctions.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Joshua Tree

A man was killed following a deputy-involved shooting at a home in Joshua Tree Wednesday night. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed the shooting Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened after around 8:30 p.m. on the 61700 block of Oleander Drive at around 8:30 p.m. Authorities said deputies responded to the area for reports of The post Man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Joshua Tree appeared first on KESQ.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Officer hurt, suspect shot during overnight pursuit in Beaumont

A Beaumont Police officer is recovering Saturday morning from what investigators call "non-life-threatening injuries" after an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit and gunfire. Police tell News Channel 3 that at 12:46 this morning, officers were pursuing a pickup truck that fled when they had attempted an "investigative stop." That pursuit led to a The post Officer hurt, suspect shot during overnight pursuit in Beaumont appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
parkerliveonline.com

Canoe capsizes on Lake Havasu, man drowns

A man drowned on Lake Havasu on Saturday morning after his canoe capsized. His body was recovered by a dive team on Monday morning. On Saturday at around 10:13 am, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department boating deputies responded to a report of a boat accident with one missing person near Cove 1, south of Havasu Landing Marina on Lake Havasu. The vessel, an aluminum canoe, was determined to have capsized approximately 100 feet from shore. The victim, a 52 year-old male from West Covina, California, attempted to swim to shore but struggled, went underwater, and did not resurface.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

