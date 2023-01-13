ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Pathetic Plates: Texan Shows How Little $26 Worth of BBQ Can Be

Texas barbeque is many things: a passion, a skill, an art, and a labor of love. A thing of beauty, really. I don't mind paying a premium over other types of food for it. I understand that good meat is very expensive, in fact, meat prices rose over 11% last year. Additionally, Texas pit barbeque also requires a huge amount of skilled labor to execute properly, and we all know that labor prices went up as well. Even owner pitmasters have to compensate for everything being more expensive in their lives as well, whether it's the rent of their building or the cost of wood, etc.
TEXAS STATE
This is the top eatery for bagels in Texas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Throw some eggs, cheese, bacon and whatever you want on a bagel and it’s one of the greatest breakfast or brunch creations known to mankind. It’s all bagels, all the time on Sunday, January 15 as it is National Bagel Day!. National Today said,...
HOUSTON, TX
Texas Trash: Weird Name but a Snack That Might Surprise You

I consider myself a snack aficionado. I love snacks, and I thought I knew all the snacks that were out there, that is until I came across this article. The article is entitled: Snack Foods Unique To Texas and I thought, while scrolling through it that I would definitely know all the snacks on the list-I was wrong!
TEXAS STATE
The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A “Sundown Town”

The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
TEXAS STATE
Get To Buc-ee’s For Texas Styled Valentines Merch

There are more Buc-ee's in Texas than any other state. They started here in Lake Jackson, so it only makes sense that Texas style makes its way into everything they do. Now that Christmas and New Year's are over all kinds of stores across the country immediately flipped to Valentine’s for their seasonal merchandise. I noticed stores that didn't even wait until the confetti stopped coming down in Times Square to start hitting the holiday made for lovers hard.
TEXAS STATE
Texas woman wins Miss Universe competition

NEW ORLEANS — R’Bonney Gabriel, a fashion designer, model and sewing instructor from Texas who competition officials said is the first Filipino American to win Miss USA, was crowned Miss Universe on Saturday night. Gabriel closed her eyes and clasped hands with runner-up Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel, at...
TEXAS STATE
