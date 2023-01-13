ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massive landslide cuts off southern Colombia

Almost a million people in southern Colombia have been cut off from the rest of the country by a massive landslide, President Gustavo Petro said late on Thursday. Some 700 people were evacuated by authorities from the southwestern municipality of Rosas before the landslide struck between Monday and Tuesday. No...
