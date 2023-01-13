Read full article on original website
Peru orders Mexico ambassador to leave after asylum is granted to family of ousted president
Peru has ordered Mexico's ambassador to leave the Andean country within 72 hours, declaring him "persona non grata," according its foreign ministry on Tuesday, after the family of its ousted president was granted asylum by the Mexican government.
Brazil's former President Bolsonaro accused of trashing the nation's iconic presidential palace, says report
A GloboNews reporter was shown torn furnishings, leaky ceilings, broken windows, and damaged works of art at Brasília's Palácio da Alvorada.
‘We need to unite’: how Yolanda Díaz is galvanising the left in Spain
As Spain enters an election year that will include municipal, regional and national votes, the woman who is, according to polls, its most popular politician is touring the country to build support for leftwing candidates. Yolanda Díaz, the deputy prime minister and a lifelong member of the Communist party, is...
Massive landslide cuts off southern Colombia
Almost a million people in southern Colombia have been cut off from the rest of the country by a massive landslide, President Gustavo Petro said late on Thursday. Some 700 people were evacuated by authorities from the southwestern municipality of Rosas before the landslide struck between Monday and Tuesday. No...
