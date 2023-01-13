ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tax season 2023: Key dates you need to know

Start digging through your papers for all of your receipts — tax season is starting. The IRS has announced a list of key dates taxpayers will want to be tracking to make sure their tax returns are in on time. On Jan. 13, the IRS Free File system opened....
CBS News

Here's how to get your 2023 tax refund early

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Preparing for tax season? The IRS will not start accepting tax returns until the end of January 2023. But if...
CNET

IRS Sent $15 Billion in Extra Tax Refunds from 2020: Do You Qualify?

The chaos of the early COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the Internal Revenue Service and its processing of Americans' tax returns. On Friday, Jan. 6, the IRS announced it had completed its corrections of 14 million tax returns of filers who had overpaid taxes on unemployment compensation in 2020, when COVID-related legislation excluded up to $10,200 from taxable income calculations per individual. The corrections resulted in nearly 12 million refunds averaging $1,232 each, for a total of $14.8 billion.
The Detroit Free Press

IRS tax season to begin Jan. 23: What to know about smaller refunds

Many people who love to file their taxes as soon as possible — aiming to get their hands on tax refund cash as quickly as they can — will be happy that the Internal Revenue Service soon will begin accepting and processing individual income tax returns as of Jan. 23. The IRS "Free File" system will open online on Friday where participating tax providers will accept completed returns and hold them until they can be filed...
CBS Sacramento

Don't bank on getting your tax refund quickly, IRS cautions

The IRS is cautioning U.S. taxpayers not to bank on getting their refunds by any specific date when they file their returns in early 2023. The tax agency recently said some returns may need extra time to review, and thus could take longer to process. The alert comes as millions of taxpayers are still waiting for their returns to be processed from prior filing seasons, with an already massive backlog at the IRS growing even larger in the past year, according to a government watchdog agency. The note of caution comes as taxpayers will soon begin filing their 2022 tax returns, with...
Money

Here's When the Tax Filing Season Starts in 2023 (and How to Get Your Refund ASAP)

Breaking news: Tax season is finally almost here. The IRS announced Thursday that it will begin accepting and processing 2022 tax returns on Jan. 23. In a news release, the agency said it predicts over 168 million individual income tax returns will be filed. It also promised better customer service — namely, thousands of more phone reps and in-person staffers who can help taxpayers with their questions.
The Independent

More than 1.8m people aged 65 or over filed 2020-21 tax returns, says HMRC

More than 1.8 million people aged 65 or over filed a tax return for the 2020-21 tax year, according to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) figures.This figure was higher than just over 1.4 million people aged 25 to 34 years old who filed a tax return for that year.More than 294,000 16 to 24-year-olds also submitted a return.People aged 45 to 54 were the largest group of filers, accounting for more than 2.5 million returns.The age was unknown for around 78,000 people sending in returns.There's less than a month for Self Assessment customers to file their tax returnhttps://t.co/CJ1fNPoG3W pic.twitter.com/nuFJYptuRl— HMRC...

