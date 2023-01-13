Read full article on original website
NJPW STRONG Nemesis Results (1/14): Jeff Cobb Headlines, Eddie Kingston In Action
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired the latest episode of its NJPW STRONG Nemesis series on January 14. Matches were taped on December 11 from Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA. The show aired on NJPW World. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW Strong Nemesis Results (1/14) - Mascara Dorada def....
Former WWE NXT UK Superstar Jinny Announces Her Retirement From Wrestling 'Due To An Injury'
Jinny hangs up her boots. Former WWE Superstar Jinny announced her retirement from wrestling in a tweet on January 14, 2022. In the tweet, she cites an undisclosed injury as the reason for her decision. Jinny also says she's excited for the next chapter in her life. Jinny has not...
The Vince return/WWE sale saga continues, the Best of 7 series, Kevin vs. Sami | Grapsody 1/14/23
Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Phil Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) discuss all the latest news, including more on the potential sale of WWE, Ruby Soho's bloody performance, and news out of Impact.
DDT Sweet Dreams! 2023 Tour In Shinjuku Results (1/13): New DDT Universal Champion Crowned
DDT Pro Wrestling held its Sweet Dreams! 2023 Tour In Shinjuku ~ Fire! ~ event on January 13 from Shinjuku FACE in Tokyo, Japan. The event aired on Wrestle Universe. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. DDT Sweet Dreams! 2023 Tour In Shinjuku Results (1/13) - Burning...
Details Behind WWE's Decision To Go To London For Money In The Bank, O2 Arena Decision
WWE is running London's O2 Arena for WWE Money in the Bank, exciting UK fans, but leaving some with questions. Fightful spoke to WWE sources about the announcement this week, and asked about the decision to run O2 as opposed to a stadium. With the success of Clash at the Castle, WWE would likely easily sell out a stadium for what they consider one of their "big 5" shows. One WWE source said that they view O2 Arena as the "MSG of England" and it was a venue they wanted to travel to.
Jade Cargill Breaks Record For Longest-Reigning Champion In AEW History
Jade Cargill continues to break molds and smash records. Jade Cargill made history as the first AEW TBS Champion, winning the title on January 5, 2022. In the past year, she has continued to dominate and hasn't suffered a single defeat. Now, she's being credited for breaking a record previously held by Hikaru Shida.
WWE Interested In NJPW's Tama Tonga
WWE has interest in a longtime New Japan Pro Wrestling talent, and his situation is quite ironic, considering he just faced a WWE superstar. Fightful Select has learned that WWE has internally expressed interest in Tama Tonga. While we're told that the interest in possibly bringing in Tonga isn't new, word traveled through the NJPW locker room ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 17 and made its way to Fightful. Ironically enough, Tama Tonga faced WWE talent and NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson at Wrestle Kingdom 17, winning the title.
WWE Interested In Hikuleo
WWE is interested in a New Japan Pro Wrestling name who is in the news... but it isn't who you might think. Fightful Select has learned that higher ups within WWE have expressed interest internally in Hikuleo. Fightful has told that has been the word for "months," and we actually had heard that even prior to the Wrestle Kingdom show.
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 17 Results (1/7): Six Woman Tag Headlines
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode seventeen of its show on January 7. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Fans can watch the full episode in the video above. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode...
Crowbar On His AEW Appearance, WCW, Physical Therapy Career, WWF Run | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks to WWF, WCW, TNA veteran CROWBAR!!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Wrestling World Reacts To Jinny's Retirement
The wrestling world comes together for Jinny. Former WWE NXT UK Superstar Jinny retired from active competition on Saturday, January 14, 2023, after spending more than a year away from wrestling. On social media, several of her peers wished her well in her retirement and reacted to the news. You...
Shingo Takagi And Great-O-Khan To Compete In MMA Rules Bout For KOPW Provisional Title
New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that Shingo Takagi will defend his 2023 King of Pro Wrestling Provisional Championship against Great-O-Khan in a MMA rules bout at NJPW The New Beginning in Nagoya. Great-O-Khan proposed the bout, which won the vote against Shingo's proposed stipulation of a 30 count fall match, 60.7% to 39.3%.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Corbin, KY (1/15): Drew McIntyre Teams Up With The OC
WWE held a live event on January 15 from The Corbin Arena in Corbin, KY. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below.]. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Corbin, KY (1/15) WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) def. Shayna Baszler. Dominik Mysterio def. Butch. Mysterio issued an...
Timebomb Pro Holiday, Aw, Hell Results (1/12): Bryan Keith Faces Kevin Ku, Sabu Makes An Appearance
Time Bomb Pro Wrestling held its Holiday, Aw, Hell event on January 12 from Sanctuary Event Center in Fargo, North Dakota. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. Timebomb Pro Holiday, Aw, Hell Results (1/12) - Miracle On 34th Street Fight: Jordan def. Ricky Noren. - Frontman Jah...
Sabalenka extends streak with Australian Open 1st-round win
MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka maintained her unbeaten start to the year when she beat Tereza Martincova 6-1, 6-4 on Tuesday to reach the second round of the Australian Open. The fifth-seeded Sabalenka, who won the Adelaide International title in the first week of the year,...
Julia Hart Wants To Potentially Team Up With Abadon Or Form Stable With Penelope Ford And The Bunny
Julia Hart discusses potentially pairing with Abadon and forming a stable. In recent months, Hart has been featured in AEW as a member of the House of Black alongside Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews. The group took some time away from TV before it returned in November. Since then, the faction has reestablished itself as a dominant force. Most recently, Black and King defeated Eddie Kingston and Ortiz on the January 13 episode of AEW Rampage.
Don Callis Offers Konosuke Takeshita A Business Card, Says He And Kenny Omega Want To Help
Don Callis makes Konosuke Takeshita an offer. On the January 16 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, Don Callis handed Konosuke Takeshita a business card, saying he and Kenny Omega want to help him. Callis stated that Takeshita's problem isn't talent, it's that he's doing too much. Callis noted that Kenny...
Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Top Flight, Willie Mack, More Set For 1/16 AEW Dark: Elevation
The lineup is set for the January 16 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. All Elite Wrestling announced the following lineup for Monday's AEW Dark: Elevation:. AEW Dark: Elevation (1/16) - Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, & Emi Sakura vs. Johnnie Robbie, Vipress, & Zyra. - Athena vs. Zeda Zhang. - The...
JungleHook Debut, Women's Street Fight, Motor City Machine Guns in GCW, and More (Tag Talk #28)
Kiley (@fuller_kiley) and Haley (@haleyanne_) break down an eventful week in tag team wrestling including the debut of JungleHOOK, The Elite winning the AEW Trios Titles, the controversial women's street fight, Motor City Machine Guns in GCW, and more.
Candice Michelle On A Possible WWE Royal Rumble Appearance: I Live In Texas, I'm Ready
Candice Michelle is ready to rumble. Candice Michelle is a former WWE Women's Champion, and even though she hasn't wrestled in over a decade, she's very open to a WWE Royal Rumble appearance. In her era, Candice was never afforded the opportunity to compete in a Royal Rumble bout as WWE Divas in the mid-2000s were promoted much differently than today's women's Superstars.
