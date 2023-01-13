ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Details Behind WWE's Decision To Go To London For Money In The Bank, O2 Arena Decision

WWE is running London's O2 Arena for WWE Money in the Bank, exciting UK fans, but leaving some with questions. Fightful spoke to WWE sources about the announcement this week, and asked about the decision to run O2 as opposed to a stadium. With the success of Clash at the Castle, WWE would likely easily sell out a stadium for what they consider one of their "big 5" shows. One WWE source said that they view O2 Arena as the "MSG of England" and it was a venue they wanted to travel to.
Fightful

Jade Cargill Breaks Record For Longest-Reigning Champion In AEW History

Jade Cargill continues to break molds and smash records. Jade Cargill made history as the first AEW TBS Champion, winning the title on January 5, 2022. In the past year, she has continued to dominate and hasn't suffered a single defeat. Now, she's being credited for breaking a record previously held by Hikaru Shida.
Fightful

WWE Interested In NJPW's Tama Tonga

WWE has interest in a longtime New Japan Pro Wrestling talent, and his situation is quite ironic, considering he just faced a WWE superstar. Fightful Select has learned that WWE has internally expressed interest in Tama Tonga. While we're told that the interest in possibly bringing in Tonga isn't new, word traveled through the NJPW locker room ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 17 and made its way to Fightful. Ironically enough, Tama Tonga faced WWE talent and NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson at Wrestle Kingdom 17, winning the title.
Fightful

WWE Interested In Hikuleo

WWE is interested in a New Japan Pro Wrestling name who is in the news... but it isn't who you might think. Fightful Select has learned that higher ups within WWE have expressed interest internally in Hikuleo. Fightful has told that has been the word for "months," and we actually had heard that even prior to the Wrestle Kingdom show.
Fightful

Wrestling World Reacts To Jinny's Retirement

The wrestling world comes together for Jinny. Former WWE NXT UK Superstar Jinny retired from active competition on Saturday, January 14, 2023, after spending more than a year away from wrestling. On social media, several of her peers wished her well in her retirement and reacted to the news. You...
WSOC Charlotte

Sabalenka extends streak with Australian Open 1st-round win

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka maintained her unbeaten start to the year when she beat Tereza Martincova 6-1, 6-4 on Tuesday to reach the second round of the Australian Open. The fifth-seeded Sabalenka, who won the Adelaide International title in the first week of the year,...
Fightful

Julia Hart Wants To Potentially Team Up With Abadon Or Form Stable With Penelope Ford And The Bunny

Julia Hart discusses potentially pairing with Abadon and forming a stable. In recent months, Hart has been featured in AEW as a member of the House of Black alongside Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews. The group took some time away from TV before it returned in November. Since then, the faction has reestablished itself as a dominant force. Most recently, Black and King defeated Eddie Kingston and Ortiz on the January 13 episode of AEW Rampage.
Fightful

Candice Michelle On A Possible WWE Royal Rumble Appearance: I Live In Texas, I'm Ready

Candice Michelle is ready to rumble. Candice Michelle is a former WWE Women's Champion, and even though she hasn't wrestled in over a decade, she's very open to a WWE Royal Rumble appearance. In her era, Candice was never afforded the opportunity to compete in a Royal Rumble bout as WWE Divas in the mid-2000s were promoted much differently than today's women's Superstars.
TEXAS STATE
Fightful

Fightful

15K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy