WWE is running London's O2 Arena for WWE Money in the Bank, exciting UK fans, but leaving some with questions. Fightful spoke to WWE sources about the announcement this week, and asked about the decision to run O2 as opposed to a stadium. With the success of Clash at the Castle, WWE would likely easily sell out a stadium for what they consider one of their "big 5" shows. One WWE source said that they view O2 Arena as the "MSG of England" and it was a venue they wanted to travel to.

1 DAY AGO