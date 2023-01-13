Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
$1,000 reward now offered for information on missing Somerset Co. man
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – A $1,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the location of a missing man in Somerset County. 27-year-old Dequan Fields was reported missing on January 12th after attempts by family to reach him were unsuccessful. A 2004 gold Dodge Durango belonging to Fields has been located at the Deal Island Wildlife Nature Preserve in Somerset County. Police say the vehicle’s exterior was covered in mud and there was blood found inside the vehicle.
maryland.gov
$1,000 Reward Offered For Information Leading To Location Of Man Reported Missing From Somerset County
WMDT.com
Death investigation leads to arrest of Easton man
EASTON, Md. – The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office has charged one after a man was found dead along the roadside over the weekend. At around 1 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called to the area of Rigbylot Road, near Royal Oak Road, for a report of a deceased person lying along the roadside. Deputies found a deceased man lying on the ground a short distance from the road.
WMDT.com
Salisbury man arrested in connection with violent Seaford carjacking
SEAFORD, Del. – A suspect involved in a carjacking that stretched from Seaford to Salisbury is now facing serious charges. The victim, identified only as an elderly woman, was reportedly tied up, and thrown into the Wicomico River. Seaford Police say 23-year-old Ralph Harmon of Salisbury was one of...
WBOC
UPDATE: Suspect Identified in Seaford Carjacking and Assault
SALISBURY, Md. - Seaford Police have identified the suspect in a carjacking and assault that took place on Friday. Police say 23-year-old Ralph Harmon of Salisbury has been charged with first degree Kidnapping, first degree Assault, first degree Robbery, Aggravated Menacing, Wearing a Disguise during the commission of a felony, theft of a motor vehicle and related charged.
firststateupdate.com
80-Year-Old Seaford Woman Carjacked, Kidnapped Found In Maryland
The Seaford Police Department is actively investigating a carjacking/kidnapping incident that occurred on Arch Street in Seaford on Friday, January 13, 2023, at approximately 9:56 a.m. Officials said an 80-year-old female victim was in the driveway of her residence near her vehicle when she was approached, physically assaulted, and placed...
maryland.gov
Maryland State Police Seeks Assistance Locating Man Reported Missing From Somerset County
WMDT.com
FOP says lawsuit filed by retired Wicomico Co. deputies settled
WICOMICO CO., Md. – A lawsuit involving two retired Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputies and their pension payments has been settled, according to the Fraternal Order of Police. Two deputies, who retired in 2020 and 2021 respectively, filed suit against the county last year, claiming their disability pension payments...
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Incident involving elderly woman under investigation in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – An investigation is underway in Salisbury following an incident Friday afternoon. Details are limited at this time, but Maryland State Police confirmed to 47 ABC that an incident took place in the area of Riverside Drive Friday afternoon involving an elderly woman allegedly being tied up and pushed off a dock into the water.
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: DSP Identify Victims in Roxana-area Crash Saturday Night
UPDATED – 1/16/23 – 1pm – The Delaware State Police have identified the two victims that died in a fatal crash on January 14, 2023, in Frankford as 28 year old Harvey Justice of Selbyville, Delaware and his 3-year-old daughter Elleigh Blaine. ================================================================. Two people are dead...
WMDT.com
Fatal crash kills 2 in Frankford
FRANKFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that killed two people in Frankford Saturday night. The collision occurred on January 14, 2023, at approximately 9:11 p.m., when a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on Roxana Road, east of McCary Road at a high rate of speed. As...
WBOC
CarJacking and Assault Under Investigation in MD & DE
SALISBURY, Md. - The manhunt for a suspected carjacker in Seaford is over. Police announced an arrest in the case shortly after 6pm Friday. They have not released his name. But investigators in both Maryland and Delaware are still looking into the woman was attacked and carjacked at gunpoint earlier in the day.
WMDT.com
Arrest made in March 2022 Salisbury shooting
SALISBURY, Md. – Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that took place in March of 2022. On March 11, 2022, deputies met with a 40-year-old male victim of a gunshot wound at TidalHealth. Further investigation revealed that the shooting took place in the roadway near 1200 Flamingo Drive.
Photos: 9-year-old finds megalodon tooth on beach
Out looking for fossils on Christmas Day with her family, one Maryland girl discovered something utterly jaw dropping.
WITN
North Carolina Coast Guard helps save seven people
OCEAN CITY, M.D. (WITN) - The Coast Air Station from Elizabeth City assisted in saving people drifting miles offshore of a coastal city. Seven people were rescued from a disabled, adrift tug named Legacy, towing a barge 30 miles offshore from Ocean City, Maryland Saturday morning. After ropes entangled the...
WMDT.com
Police searching for missing Salisbury teen
SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. We’re told 14-year-old Brenden Legrand was last seen at a residence in Salisbury at around 3 p.m. Wednesday. He is 5’6″, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black Crocs.
WBOC
Salisbury House Fire Ruled an Accident
SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury house fire that did thousands in damage has been ruled accidental. The State Fire Marshal says that the fire started around 10 p.m. Thursday at 217 Hall Drive at a one story wood frame home. The fire started in the bathroom wall after an "unspecified failure...
WMDT.com
Junior Achievement teaches students about spending
SOMERSET CO., Md. – Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore taught 3rd graders in Somerset County this week about the “Our City” program. Students learned how to make good decisions about spending and saving. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
5 arrested for alleged dog fighting in Seaford, Delaware
The investigation happened over the weekend following a complaint of suspicious activity at a home in Seaford, Sussex County.
Four Maryland men charged with dog fighting in Delaware
Four Eastern Shore men were among those arrested after a dog-fighting ring was discovered at a Delaware home this weekend.
