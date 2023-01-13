PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – A $1,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the location of a missing man in Somerset County. 27-year-old Dequan Fields was reported missing on January 12th after attempts by family to reach him were unsuccessful. A 2004 gold Dodge Durango belonging to Fields has been located at the Deal Island Wildlife Nature Preserve in Somerset County. Police say the vehicle’s exterior was covered in mud and there was blood found inside the vehicle.

SOMERSET COUNTY, MD ・ 3 HOURS AGO