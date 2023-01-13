ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 10

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Justus Terry, 4-star 2025 DL out of Georgia, announces SEC commitment

Justus Terry, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Manchester, Georgia, has announced plans to play in the SEC. Terry, who is a 6-foot-5 and 270-pound recruit in the Class of 2025, committed to Georgia. He is ranked the No. 4 defensive lineman in the country, and the No. 6 player in the state of Georgia. He was recruited to Georgia by Dell McGee and Tray Scott. He’s the 3rd commit for Georgia in the 2025 cycle.
MANCHESTER, GA
dawgnation.com

Details scarce on accident that claimed lives of Georgia football program members Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy

ATHENS — Details remain scarce on the single-vehicle accident claiming the lives Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy early Sunday morning. The 2021 Ford Expedition being driven by LeCroy left the Barnett Shoals roadway at approximately 2:45 a.m. while traveling southbound in the outside lane, per the initial report, and struck two power poles and several trees.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia offensive lineman and recruiting staffer die in car accident

Georgia OL Devin Willock has passed away at the age of 20 after a single-car accident on Sunday morning. Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, 24, also died due to injuries sustained when the vehicle left the road and struck 2 power poles and some trees. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department...
ATHENS, GA
The Georgia Sun

Where are people moving to Georgia from?

Relocation tech company moveBuddha released their latest 2022 state migration report highlighting the latest moving trends in Georgia. The report digs deep into moveBuddha’s data on all things Georgia – which states are fueling moves in and the cities most popular to move to (and even which are seeing major exits).
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

UGA gets $1.5 million gift from Chick Fil A

The University of Georgia has received a $1.5 million pledge from Chick-fil-A Inc. to support the development of a new statewide youth leadership program and an annual youth leadership summit at UGA. “I am immensely grateful to our friends at Chick-fil-A for their generosity and their commitment to helping the...
ATHENS, GA
CNN

Why Black voters are more important in Georgia than in any other state

On the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, President Joe Biden is visiting Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta to pay tribute to the late civil right pioneer, who helped lead the drive for equal voting rights for Black Americans. Georgia is also the state where the political importance of Black voters is clearest. They are one of the biggest reasons Georgia has swung from a red state to a purple one.
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Georgia 5-year-old dead, crushed by tree in storms

Thursday’s round of deadly storms wrecked havoc in Georgia, upending trees and powerlines and killing a 5-year-old south of Atlanta. WSB is reporting that the Butts County Coroner confirmed a 5-year-old died Thursday after being crushed by a tree. The child was a passenger in a car was driving...
GEORGIA STATE
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Most commonly seen birds in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Georgia from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
GEORGIA STATE
theatlanta100.com

Georgia was first state to do this in 1785

Believing in the need to educate its young people after the American Revolution, Georgia was the first state to charter a state university. In 1784, the General Assembly set aside 40,000 acres and on Jan. 27, 1785, the Georgia Legislature granted a charter, written by Abraham Baldwin, for what would become the University of Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Georgia DOT Completes First Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement Grant Project

The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) completed its first Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement (CRISI) Grant project this month, which included upgrades along 138 miles of the Heart of Georgia (HOG) Railroad from Vidalia to Preston. The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) awarded $2 million in competitive CRISI Grant program funding in 2018 to go towards track and rail bridge upgrades, accommodations to support 286,000-pound rail cars and elimination of slow orders on portions of the track. Georgia DOT contributed an additional $2 million in bond funds towards this portion of the project. Construction began in July 2020. This CRISI Grant funded project is part of a larger scale project to upgrade the HOG railroad as part of GDOT’s multi-year effort to reach full 286k, Class II compliance.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

247Sports

70K+
Followers
419K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy