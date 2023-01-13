Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Justus Terry, 4-star 2025 DL out of Georgia, announces SEC commitment
Justus Terry, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Manchester, Georgia, has announced plans to play in the SEC. Terry, who is a 6-foot-5 and 270-pound recruit in the Class of 2025, committed to Georgia. He is ranked the No. 4 defensive lineman in the country, and the No. 6 player in the state of Georgia. He was recruited to Georgia by Dell McGee and Tray Scott. He’s the 3rd commit for Georgia in the 2025 cycle.
dawgnation.com
Details scarce on accident that claimed lives of Georgia football program members Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy
ATHENS — Details remain scarce on the single-vehicle accident claiming the lives Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy early Sunday morning. The 2021 Ford Expedition being driven by LeCroy left the Barnett Shoals roadway at approximately 2:45 a.m. while traveling southbound in the outside lane, per the initial report, and struck two power poles and several trees.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia offensive lineman and recruiting staffer die in car accident
Georgia OL Devin Willock has passed away at the age of 20 after a single-car accident on Sunday morning. Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, 24, also died due to injuries sustained when the vehicle left the road and struck 2 power poles and some trees. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia Athletic Association issues statement on deaths of Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy
Georgia is mourning the loss of OL Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy on Sunday morning after they were killed in a single-car accident. Willock had played in 13 games for the Bulldogs in 2022 and made 2 starts at right guard. He was a member of the Bulldogs’ 2020 recruiting class. Willock was 20 years old. LeCroy was 24.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Warren McClendon's father issues update on Georgia OL after accident that killed two
Warren McClendon’s father gave an update following an accident that killed a Georgia player and a recruiting staffer Sunday morning. McClendon was a passenger in the car accident and just needed stitches in his forehead. “Lil Warren was in the car that was involved in the accident and he...
Safety target names leader after returning to Tennessee for junior day
A Class of 2024 safety from Baltimore visited Tennessee again Saturday for its first junior day of the year.
fox5ny.com
Woman who may be Georgia's oldest living resident turns 114 years 'young'
ATLANTA - Nina Willis is believed to be Georgia's oldest living resident. On Saturday, she turned 114 years 'young' as family and friends came together to celebrate her. "Glory. God is good," Nina Willis said. Praise is on her mind as she celebrates turning 114 years old. "Your hands are...
Where are people moving to Georgia from?
Relocation tech company moveBuddha released their latest 2022 state migration report highlighting the latest moving trends in Georgia. The report digs deep into moveBuddha’s data on all things Georgia – which states are fueling moves in and the cities most popular to move to (and even which are seeing major exits).
UGA gets $1.5 million gift from Chick Fil A
The University of Georgia has received a $1.5 million pledge from Chick-fil-A Inc. to support the development of a new statewide youth leadership program and an annual youth leadership summit at UGA. “I am immensely grateful to our friends at Chick-fil-A for their generosity and their commitment to helping the...
Why Black voters are more important in Georgia than in any other state
On the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, President Joe Biden is visiting Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta to pay tribute to the late civil right pioneer, who helped lead the drive for equal voting rights for Black Americans. Georgia is also the state where the political importance of Black voters is clearest. They are one of the biggest reasons Georgia has swung from a red state to a purple one.
New locally-owned Southern-style restaurant opens in Georgia
A new locally-owned "from-scratch" Southern-style restaurant recently opened in Georgia. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the Country Gold Cafe celebrated its grand opening in Taylorsville, according to an event post on the restaurant's Facebook page.
Georgia 5-year-old dead, crushed by tree in storms
Thursday’s round of deadly storms wrecked havoc in Georgia, upending trees and powerlines and killing a 5-year-old south of Atlanta. WSB is reporting that the Butts County Coroner confirmed a 5-year-old died Thursday after being crushed by a tree. The child was a passenger in a car was driving...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Most commonly seen birds in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Georgia from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Georgia Today: State of emergency, an Atlanta landmark is moving, Georgia city named top destination
On the Friday Jan. 13 edition of Georgia Today: Gov. Kemp issues a state of emergency; an Atlanta landmark is moving; and a Georgia city has been named a top travel destination. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Jan. 13. I'm...
theatlanta100.com
Georgia was first state to do this in 1785
Believing in the need to educate its young people after the American Revolution, Georgia was the first state to charter a state university. In 1784, the General Assembly set aside 40,000 acres and on Jan. 27, 1785, the Georgia Legislature granted a charter, written by Abraham Baldwin, for what would become the University of Georgia.
5 Georgia residents win $10K in Mega Millions drawing, winning ticket sold in Maine
ATLANTA — Numbers for the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history were drawn Friday night in Atlanta, and some Georgians won a few prizes. At the time of the drawing, the jackpot stood at $1.35 billion. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Mega...
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority plans 30th annual Georgia AKA Day at the Capitol
Hundreds of members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, are heading to the Georgia State Capitol on Feb. 19-20. There, they will discuss concerns with elected officials and urge them to pass legislation that would positively impact the communities they serve. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia DOT Completes First Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement Grant Project
The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) completed its first Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement (CRISI) Grant project this month, which included upgrades along 138 miles of the Heart of Georgia (HOG) Railroad from Vidalia to Preston. The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) awarded $2 million in competitive CRISI Grant program funding in 2018 to go towards track and rail bridge upgrades, accommodations to support 286,000-pound rail cars and elimination of slow orders on portions of the track. Georgia DOT contributed an additional $2 million in bond funds towards this portion of the project. Construction began in July 2020. This CRISI Grant funded project is part of a larger scale project to upgrade the HOG railroad as part of GDOT’s multi-year effort to reach full 286k, Class II compliance.
'He loved his job' | Family heartbroken after Georgia DOT worker dies during storm cleanup in Walker County
GEORGIA, USA — A Georgia family is heartbroken after getting a phone call about the loss of father, son Sean Kornacki who was cleaning up damages from the storm in Walker County Friday. The 40-year-old man worked for the Georgia Department of Transportation as a maintenance department foreman for...
Georgia City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Travellers Worldwide put together a list of the most beautiful cities across the country.
247Sports
70K+
Followers
419K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 10