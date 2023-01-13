ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Goldman Sachs plans to nudge out an additional 800 staffers by skimping on bonuses after already laying off more than 3,000 employees, report says

Slide 1 of 11: Goldman Sachs is the latest to be hit by a wave of layoffs at major US tech and finance companies. The companies are cutting thousands of employees in total. See the full list of layoffs so far in 2023. A wave of layoffs that hit dozens of US companies toward the end of 2022 appears to show no sign of slowing down into 2023. Goldman Sachs is the latest major corporation to slash thousands of workers. The investment banking company began making cuts on Jan. 11, part of a cost-cutting effort expected to impact a total 3,200 employees, or 6.5% of the company's global workforce, a source told Insider. However, Goldman Sachs is not the first company to make significant in the new year: tech giants including Amazon and Salesforce announced massive layoffs in the first week of 2023 amid a continued economic downturn and stagnating sales.The downsizing followed significant reductions at companies including Twitter and Meta late last year. The layoffs have largely affected the tech sector, which is now hemorrhaging employees at a faster rate than at any point during the pandemic, the Wall Street Journal reported. According to data cited by the Journal from Layoffs.fyi, a site that's been tracking layoffs since the start of the pandemic, tech companies slashed more than 150,000 in 2022 alone — compared to 80,000 in 2020 and 15,000 in 2021. Here are the notable examples so far in 2023:
msn.com

The FTC wants to ban companies from telling their employees they can't work for competitors — and says it'll help workers make $300 billion more a year

The FTC wants to ban noncompete agreements, which stop workers from moving to competitors or starting their own similar businesses. Under the FTC's proposed rule, employers wouldn't be able to impose a noncompete, and past ones would be rescinded. FTC Chair Lina Khan said that noncompetes undermine competition and competitive...
ILLINOIS STATE
hbsdealer.com

Home Depot will now pay its hourly employees to the minute

The Home Depot will change its pay policy for its hourly workers and pay to the nearest minute on the clock. “Our policy has been to round total shift time up or down to the nearest 15 minutes, which has been a common industry practice for many years,” said Sara Gorman, spokesperson for The Home Depot.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ars Technica

Parler owner laid off 75% of staff and has only 20 employees left, report says

Parler's owner laid off most of its staff and executives in recent weeks, according to a report yesterday by The Verge. Parlement Technologies, owner of the self-described "free speech" social network, started the spate of layoffs in late November, according to The Verge's sources. "These layoffs continued through at least...
TechSpot

Microsoft is giving its salaried US employees unlimited time off

In context: Working in the tech industry might not feel like the most secure profession right now, given the number of people being let go, but it still offers some of the best perks (and pay, usually). Microsoft, for example, is giving its US employees unlimited, fully paid time off.

Comments / 0

Community Policy