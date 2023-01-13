Slide 1 of 11: Goldman Sachs is the latest to be hit by a wave of layoffs at major US tech and finance companies. The companies are cutting thousands of employees in total. See the full list of layoffs so far in 2023. A wave of layoffs that hit dozens of US companies toward the end of 2022 appears to show no sign of slowing down into 2023. Goldman Sachs is the latest major corporation to slash thousands of workers. The investment banking company began making cuts on Jan. 11, part of a cost-cutting effort expected to impact a total 3,200 employees, or 6.5% of the company's global workforce, a source told Insider. However, Goldman Sachs is not the first company to make significant in the new year: tech giants including Amazon and Salesforce announced massive layoffs in the first week of 2023 amid a continued economic downturn and stagnating sales.The downsizing followed significant reductions at companies including Twitter and Meta late last year. The layoffs have largely affected the tech sector, which is now hemorrhaging employees at a faster rate than at any point during the pandemic, the Wall Street Journal reported. According to data cited by the Journal from Layoffs.fyi, a site that's been tracking layoffs since the start of the pandemic, tech companies slashed more than 150,000 in 2022 alone — compared to 80,000 in 2020 and 15,000 in 2021. Here are the notable examples so far in 2023:

2 DAYS AGO