BBC
Nurses' strike: New dates as union escalates dispute
Two new nurses' strikes will be held on 6 and 7 February in England and Wales - unless there is movement on pay, the Royal College of Nursing says. The walkouts will be the biggest so far, with more than a third of NHS trusts in England and all but one Welsh health board affected.
BBC
Gender bill veto would be an outrage - Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon has said the UK government would be using trans people as a "political weapon" if it decides to block Scottish gender reforms. The first minister said any veto of the legislation would be an "outrage". The UK government said it had not yet decided whether to use powers...
BBC
Pair jailed for total of 28 years for school abuse
Two men who abused dozens of teenagers at a council-run residential school have been jailed for a total of 28 years. Matthew George and John Muldoon worked at Kerelaw School in Ayrshire when they physically and sexually assaulted their victims over three decades. Art teacher George, 73, was convicted of...
BBC
Cost of living: First households receive £600 energy voucher
The first £600 energy payment vouchers have been delivered to households in Northern Ireland. One of the first people in Northern Ireland to receive the payment said it "couldn't have come at a better time". Kellie Alexander, 46, from Ballybeen, County Down, received the single, one-off payment in her...
BBC
Police defend big jump in officers in UK schools
Police chiefs have defended a 43% year-on-year rise in the number of officers based in UK schools. The Runnymede Trust race equality think tank found 979 Safer Schools Officers (SSOs) in schools last spring, compared with 683 in 2021. It found SSOs are more likely to be based in schools...
BBC
Transgender people lose NHS waiting times High Court case
A group of transgender people have lost their legal case against NHS England over waiting times to get seen by a gender specialist. The two trans adults and two trans children had tried to get the wait times - more than four years in one of their cases - deemed illegal.
BBC
Oldham trio who imported cannabis from the USA jailed
Three men who imported cannabis by posting packages to their own homes from the USA have been jailed. Jason Warren, of Oldham, masterminded the scam by arranging for packages to be sent to his address and others. The 35-year-old was jailed for six years at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court.
BBC
Beth Matthews: Blogger bought substance from Russia, inquest hears
Mental health blogger Beth Matthews bought the poisonous substance she ingested from Russia, an inquest has heard. While on a secure ward she was able to frequently visit a website that discussed suicide methods, jurors were told. Ms Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered the substance while at Priory Hospital Cheadle...
BBC
Met Police 'truly sorry' predatory officer wasn't removed
BBC
Laura Kuenssberg: Is Keir Starmer a prime minister in waiting?
He is miles ahead in the polls. He faces a rival party with a serious habit of knocking lumps out of itself. Wages run out more quickly every week. And there's a sense among the public that nothing works any more. Put all that together, and then ask yourself, is...
BBC
Architecturally significant pool is 'deteriorating rapidly'
Residents campaigning for the restoration of Swindon's iconic Oasis Leisure Centre claim the site is deteriorating rapidly due to neglect. Save Oasis Swindon (SOS) said it was "in a disgusting state" due to fly-tipping and a lack of security. SevenCapital, which is responsible for the site, is awaiting approval for...
BBC
Fresh trial for woman who denies endangering young boy's life in Aberdeen
A fresh trial will be held over allegations a woman put a young boy's life in danger by consenting to operations he did not need. Tracy Anne Menhinick, 51, went on trial at the high court last week accused of wilfully ill-treating the child between 2014 and 2017. She denied...
BBC
HRT could cut Alzheimer's risk in some women - early study
Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) could reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease among some higher-risk women, researchers say data has suggested. About a quarter of women in the UK are thought to carry a gene called APOE4, which is known to increase the risk of Alzheimer's disease. The new, early, research...
BBC
Diversity: Brecon Beacons aims to welcome more people
The Brecon Beacons need to be more accessible to disabled, disadvantaged and ethnically diverse people, new park authority members have said. Four members from black, disabled and LGBTQ+ backgrounds have been appointed. New member Yvonne Howard-Bunt said "not everyone copes with feeling different when they're in those spaces and being...
BBC
Alireza Akbari: Widespread outrage after British-Iranian executed
The execution of British-Iranian man Alireza Akbari, who had been sentenced to death, has been widely condemned. The ex-deputy Iranian defence minister was arrested in 2019 and convicted of spying for the UK, which he denied. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said his execution was a "callous and cowardly act,...
Watchdog investigates charity set up by UK billionaire over £16m ski clubhouse
Exclusive: Jim Ratcliffe Foundation helps fund exclusive facility at club where he and his daughter have skied for years
BBC
Home Office Creaton asylum seekers hotel plan has been dropped - MP
A Home Office plan to use a hotel in a village to house asylum seekers has been dropped, an MP has said. Daventry MP Chris Heaton-Harris had opposed the proposal to house up to 400 asylum seekers at Highgate House Hotel in Creaton, Northamptonshire. The Northern Ireland secretary shared correspondence...
BBC
Portsmouth Labour councillor expelled over Facebook post and arrest
A Labour councillor has been expelled from the party. Portsmouth city councillor Cal Corkery was initially blocked from May's re-election due to a social media post, being arrested at a protest against the prorogation of parliament and his links with campaign group Momentum. He was later banned from the party....
