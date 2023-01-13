Huskies Make Scholarship Offer to Extra-Tall Texas Cornerback

Selman Bridges stands 6-foot-4 as he roams the secondary.

They say everything's big in Texas and that apparently holds true for its cornerbacks — at least one, right in the heart of the state.

This week, University of Washington football recruiters made a scholarship offer to Selman Bridges, an uncommonly tall 6-foot-4, 170-pound corner for Lake Belton High School in Temple, Texas.

Selman Bridges towers over his high school teammates. Bridges

So far, Bridges from the class of 2024 has been able to make it all work for him by combining a high level of athleticism with a reported 4.5-second 40-yard dash time.

He now has 14 offers, which include Texas, TCU, Texas Tech, Baylor, SMU, Houston, Nebraska, Duke, Arizona, Arizona State and USC.

For an 8-3 Broncos team, Bridges comes off a junior season in which he intercepted two passes, returning one for a 63-yard touchdown, and he collected 7 pass break-ups and 45 tackles.

He attends a fairly new high school, which opened in 2020 and is located in Temple, halfway between Waco and Austin.

Under coach Kalen DeBoer, Texas remains an important football connection for the Huskies. They recently won the Alamo Bowl with a 27-20 victory over the Texas Longhorns in San Antonio, which is 165 miles from Bridges' hometown.

This week, the UW football program welcomed to campus freshman edge rusher Anthony James II from Wylie, Texas, a player who headlines its 2023 recruiting class.

