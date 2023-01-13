A listening ear, a helping hand

Are you or someone you know looking for a support group for people who are going through a divorce, dealing with grief or a terminal illness? Or maybe you just need a listening ear.

First Call for Help 2-1-1 offers non-judgmental, active listening and help with options for whatever people are going through. They have referrals to many area support groups as well as information on a wide variety of other services and agencies.

First Call is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can be reached by calling 218-326-8565 or in Aitkin County dial 800-442-8565 or 2-1-1.