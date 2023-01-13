ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aitkin County, MN

A listening ear, a helping hand

Aitkin Independent Age
Aitkin Independent Age
 3 days ago

Are you or someone you know looking for a support group for people who are going through a divorce, dealing with grief or a terminal illness? Or maybe you just need a listening ear.

First Call for Help 2-1-1 offers non-judgmental, active listening and help with options for whatever people are going through. They have referrals to many area support groups as well as information on a wide variety of other services and agencies.

First Call is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can be reached by calling 218-326-8565 or in Aitkin County dial 800-442-8565 or 2-1-1.

Aitkin Independent Age

Rising above challenges and refusing to give up

“Winning feels so much better when you’re born to lose,” said Tornado Da Kang. Tornado Da Kang was in town for Aitkin’s RippleSippi Music Festival and with musical artist Shunna Redd, held a special concert at Sampaguita, an arts venue located in downtown Aitkin. His local producer, Big Shiv, organized the event entitled “Good Vibes.” Da Kang has been rapping since he was a kid, which was also when he...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Jigsaw Puzzle Challenge for teens and adults

Come to the Aitkin Public Library for a Jigsaw Puzzle Challenge on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 6-7:30 p.m. Teams will be formed and then compete to see who can complete a jigsaw puzzle the fastest. All puzzles will be provided. The fastest team will win a prize … and bragging rights. Individual registration is required for all participants. Registration opened Jan. 3 on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. The library will try to keep family/friend groups together as a team, so please indicate other registrants you want to be teamed up with when registering. The Aitkin Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 110 First Ave. NE, Aitkin and can be reached at 218-927-2339. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Preschool Storytime at Aitkin, McGregor libraries

Read stories, sing songs and more at preschool storytime on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. starting Tuesday, Jan. 10 at the Aitkin Public Library. Afterward, stay a while and make a craft! This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Aitkin Public Library. The Aitkin Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 110 First Ave. NE, Aitkin and can be reached at 218-927-2339....
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Frozen meals distributed in Deerwood

A total of 6,165 free frozen meals were distributed in Deerwood to Crow Wing County seniors aged 60 and older from September through December by the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Saint Cloud Senior Dining Program. Meals are dispersed the third Monday of each month from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at Salem Lutheran Church’s parking lot. Volunteers pictured, from left: Debra Flam, Pastor Amanda Kempthorne, Stephanie Nelson, Jan Doonan, Alexis Lueck, KariLee Pietz, Betsy Liedl, Tom, Dan Kletscher, Karla Peterson, Chuck Lobowitz, Deerwood Police Chief Mark Taylor and Julie Kletscher.
DEERWOOD, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

New and familiar faces to the Aitkin City Council

Chris Dotzler and Julie Miller recited the council member oath of office during the first Aitkin City Council meeting of 2023 held on Jan. 3. Dotzler and Miller were elected in the 2022 election. However, Miller is a familiar face as she has previously served two terms on the council. Administrator Report The Tank Trail...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Francis Lee Jaques art exhibit

Aitkin’s Jaques Art Center is getting ready for its annual “All Francis Lee Jaques Exhibit,” with the opening planned for Friday, Jan. 13. A free community reception will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 12-3 p.m. The exhibit will be on display until March 11. Jaques’ family moved from Kansas to Aitkin in his youth and he spent his formative teenage years in the Minnesota wild country, which he never forgot. For more information, contact the art center at 218-927-2363; website: jaque sart.com. Admission is free. The Jaques Art Center is located at 121 Second St. NW in the shadow of the Aitkin water tower.
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Candyland – Jumbo Game Day

Bring your family and friends to Jumbo Game Day at East Central Regional Library. There will be a giant game of the family favorite classic board game, Candyland, at ECRL branch libraries in Aitkin and McGregor. Mark your calendars: • Saturday, Jan. 14, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Aitkin Public Library, 110 First Ave. NE, Aitkin • Saturday, Jan. 21, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., McGregor Public Library, 111 E. Center Ave., McGregor ...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

MLEC Board of Directors openings

Candidate filing for Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative Board of Director positions from districts three and four is now open. District three includes members whose electric account numbers start with 52, 54, 55, 58 or 59. The present director is Harold Harms, McGrath. District four includes members whose electric account numbers start with 17, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 42 or 43. The present director is Aileen DeMenge, McGregor. ...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Touchstone Community Award winner

Committee for the Awareness and Prevention of Suicide (CAPS) is MLEC’s 2022 Touchstone Energy Commitment to Community Award winner. An award plaque and a $500 check was presented to the organization. CAPS began with an invitation from the Minnesota Department of Health to apply for a Suicide Prevention grant, due to the high rates of suicide in Aitkin County. After an initial assessment, it was determined residents needed to gain more awareness of mental health issues and suicide. CAPS was formed from local stakeholders to...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Meals on Wheels

We at Aitkin County CARE are passionate about providing services that enhance and promote the independence, dignity, value and well-being of older and disabled adults. The Meals on Wheels program is one of them. We would like to recognize Jerry and Deloris Wickham. The duo recently retired from volunteering but have volunteered for our Meals on Wheels program for the past 22 years. Having grown up in the Twin Cities area, Jerry and Deloris relocated to Aitkin in 1999 when they started construction of a...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Top 10 - Aitkin Age year in review 2022

The readers have “spoken.” The 10 top read articles for the Aitkin Age for the year 2022 featured a variety of topics from food to storms to tributes. The Age also had over 80 members of the community voice their opinions to the community through letters to the editor. Storm blows through aitkin On May...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Next Seven Days - 12-28-22

Thursday 12.29.22 Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin. Friday 12.30.22 Youth Snowmobile Safety Training: 9 a.m., Haypoint Jackpine Snowmobile Club. Info, 218-845-2494 or 218-839-5894. Saturday 12.31.22 Snowmobile Safety Field Day: 9 a.m., Sno-Flyer’s building, Tamarack. Info, snoflyersmp@frontier.com Monday 1.2.22 Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin. Tuesday 1.3.22 Cribbage: 1 p.m., McGregor VFW. Fee used for prizes. Every Tuesday.
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Palisade man dies in crash

Gary Lynn Rognrud, 83, Palisade, was involved in a fatal crash Jan. 10 at 8:55 a.m. An incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol said Rognrud’s 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 210 near 257th Ave. when it lost control and collided with an International box truck traveling westbound. The 2018 International 7000 truck was driven by Robert Carl Hannahs, 53, Nisswa who sustained non life threatening injuries and was seen at Riverwood Healthcare Center. The road conditions were listed as snow/ice. Alcohol was not a factor and both parties were wearing their seat belts. Assisting were the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office and McGregor Fire and Ambulance.
PALISADE, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Ten Aitkin area families to receive Welcome Home kits to help transition into stable housing

This fall, 10 families from the Aitkin area will receive “Welcome Home” kits filled with household essentials through the Bremer Bank Home For Good initiative. This is made possible by Bremer’s partnership with Greater Twin Cities United Way. The collaboration will provide 1,550 kits to families and individuals transitioning from homelessness to stable housing. The Bremer Home For Good initiative is in its third year and has benefited a total...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

An unexpected gift turns into an opportunity

“This fund has been so successful, not because of Scott and I, not because of what we’ve done, it’s because of our staff,” said Jodie Johnson. “They are the ones out there every single day talking about the fund along with us.” Local business, The Office Shop, recently won two “Commitment to Community” awards for its work with the Zachary Johnson Kids with Cancer Fund. The Office Shop was founded in 1983 by Jodie and her husband Scott Johnson. ...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin County has highest fatal crashes per million miles traveled and per 100,000 population

Turns out it can be dangerous to drive in Aitkin County – at least on the state highways. In recently released data from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS), the state provided crash data for the five-year period from 2016-2020 for all 87 counties. “This is the first time the data has been publicly reported in a five-year format by county,” said Aitkin County Engineer John Welle. ...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Powerless against mother nature

Beginning Dec. 13, central Minnesota was predicted to get freezing rain and inches of heavy snow. As the snow continued to fall, trees began to bow, lean and break. Broken poles and downed power lines put safety at risk for those nearby. Early morning on Dec. 15, outage calls poured in, finding approximately 7,000 Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative members without power. ...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age



