ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth, MA

Comments / 26

Joseph Medeiros
3d ago

Well I am sure he will get what is coming to him in prison. He should never get out of prison people like him don’t belong in society anymore he belongs in a prison

Reply
11
jane doe3
3d ago

those females would never trust again and that takes so long to heal I pray they get the best support possible and him he will get his karma beyond he entered hell when he walks in prison soon he be a goner

Reply
7
Qu33n B
2d ago

Wow 😯 poor 14 year old girl I have a daughter that's 14 years old. I don't understand why people need to go out there and touch a little kids and he's only getting 7 to 10 years He should get life in prison so sad

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Police investigating after 22-year-old shot in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Police in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts, were asking for tips from the public as they investigate the circumstances that led to the shooting of a 22-year-old man. Police officers responded to a multi-family home in the area of 925 Main Street near Wyman Street on...
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Arrest made in disappearance of Massachusetts mother 15 years after she vanished

BOSTON — More than 15 years after a Massachusetts mother was reported missing, a man was arrested in connection with her death, police said. Felicia McGuyer was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007, in the area of Roxton Street in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. She was 32 years old when she disappeared, leaving behind her 10-year-old son.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

16-year-old boy from Rehoboth dies in crash, driver injured

BERKLEY -- A 16-year-old Rehoboth boy died Sunday morning after a car crash in Berkley. It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Myricks Street. Dylan Quinn, a passenger, was rushed to Saint Luke's Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. The driver, another 16-year-old boy, was taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe the pair had just left a nearby Dunkin' and were headed to a friend's house when the crash occurred. The pickup truck they were in hit a telephone pole and a tree before rolling over and coming to a rest upside down on the road.No other cars were involved, the D.A. said. Quinn was a student at Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School. "We are all deeply saddened to hear of this tragic loss. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of this student and the entire school community," Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes said in a statement. 
REHOBOTH, MA
ABC6.com

White supremacists protest Taunton drag queen story time, police say

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Taunton police said that a Drag Queen Story Hour at the Taunton Public Library was interrupted by protesters over the weekend. Police said over two dozen members of NSC-131, a white nationalist group, gathered outside the library Sunday to protest the event. The protesters dressed...
TAUNTON, MA
MassLive.com

Correction officer accused of smuggling drugs into Billerica prison

A correction officer is accused of smuggling in drugs, including Suboxone and marijuana, into a prison in Billerica, according to authorities. Francisco Morales-Urizandi was arraigned in Lowell District Court on Friday in connection with the alleged scheme to deliver drugs to incarcerated individuals at the Middlesex Jail and House of Correction. The 32-year-old Tewksbury man was charged with conspiring to violate the Controlled Substances Act, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian said in a joint statement.
BILLERICA, MA
Turnto10.com

Man faces new charges in deadly Taunton crash

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Hector Bannister Sanchez appeared before a judge in the Fall River Tuesday, to face a new indictment charging him with second-degree murder in a deadly crash. It started Nov. 7th when police investigating Bannister-Sanchez for an alleged drug trafficking operation approached his vehicle in...
TAUNTON, MA
whdh.com

Correction officer charged with smuggling drugs into Middlesex Jail

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian have announced that Francisco Morales-Urizandi, 32, of Tewksbury, was arraigned today in Lowell District Court on Friday after allegedly conspiring to violate the Controlled Substances Act and delivering drugs to prisoners in the Middlesex Jail and House of Correction.
TEWKSBURY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police issue arrest warrant for suspect in Plymouth stabbing that left man hospitalized

PLYMOUTH, Mass — Plymouth police are searching for a suspect that allegedly stabbed a man in the chest outside a 711 Wednesday night. Officers arrived at the convenience store on Court Street shortly before 11 p.m. to find a 37-year-old man suffering from a single stab wound to the chest. The man was treated at the scene and transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital.
PLYMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy