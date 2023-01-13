Read full article on original website
Rock Creek eighth grader breaks Kansas high school 200m dash record
ST. GEORGE (KSNT) – The Kansas high school 200m dash record has been broken – by an eighth grader from Rock Creek Junior High. Aria Pearce finished with a 24.46 200m time at the University of Nebraska Graduate Classic. This breaks a record set by Junction City High School’s Deangela McDougald in 2006, when she […]
K-State preseason All-Big 12 linebacker returning for senior season
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State senior linebacker Daniel “Deuce” Green is returning for his senior season. Green announced his decision on his Twitter Saturday. He says he made the decision “after a senior season plagued by injury and not being 100% for most of the year.” Green was a preseason All-Big 12 selection before the […]
Oscar winner, Kan. native points to diversity in Junction City
GEARY COUNTY —Oscar winning screen writer and Kansas native Kevin Willmott delivered the keynote remarks at the Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in Junction City Monday. He told a large audience at the C.L. Hoover Opera House that Junction City is now an example, " of the multiracial democracy that America want to be. "
Emporia gazette.com
Pope receives warm homecoming at Bowyer Building
Jess Pope is rodeo royalty, and he was treated to a reception fit for a king Saturday night at the Bowyer Building, thanks to Brody Peak, Emporia Livestock Sales, Inc. owner. Peak also happens to be Pope’s employer — that is, when the world champion bareback rider is not out on the rodeo trail.
No. 2 Kansas-No. 11 Kansas State rivalry takes on added meaning
The “Octagon of Doom” will be jumping as No. 2 Kansas visits No. 11 Kansas State in a battle for
No. 17 TCU snaps No. 11 Kansas State's 9-game winning streak
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Emanuel Miller scored 23 points, Eddie Lampkin Jr. had a season-high 17 and No. 17 TCU beat Kansas State 82-68, ending the 11th-ranked Wildcats’ nine-game winning streak. Mike Miles Jr. had a double-double with 13 points with 11 assists for the 14-3 Horned Frogs, who were coming off back-to-back losses after an 11-game winning streak of their own. The 15-2 Wildcats had gone unranked to the verge of the top 10 after winning three consecutive games against Top 25 teams, but trailed by as many as 25 points midway through the second half. Keyontae Johnson had 18 points for K-State, and Markquis Nowell finished with 16 points.
WATCH: Kansas greats Nick Collison, Ted Owens and Walt Wesley discuss their return to Lawrence
Kansas basketball hosted its 125-year reunion on Saturday, as the program welcomed back past coaches Ted Owens, Larry Brown and Roy Williams in addition to countless former players like Nick Collison, Walt Wesley, Danny Manning and Mario Chalmers. Prior to KU's win over Iowa State on Saturday, Collison, Owens and Wesley met with local media to discuss their return to KU. Watch the video above to see what Collison had to say. Click the video below to see what Owens and Wesley had to say.
WIBW
Last Businesses Standing: Red Robin maintains customer traffic on SW 6th
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As it is now one of the last businesses standing on 6th Ave. in Topeka, Red Robin maintains its customer traffic as others around it close. Officials at Red Robin, at 6230 SW 6th Ave., say they have not seen a decline in business. With Regal Hollywood Theaters having closed its doors earlier in January, this leaves the eatery as the last occupant of SW 6th Ave.
ksal.com
Midweek Winter Storm Possible
Forecasters are monitoring the development of a storm system which is forecast to spread snow across generally the northwest half of Kansas Tuesday night through Wednesday night. According to the National Weather Service, accumulating snow is a possibility, with the greatest chance across the northwest half of the state. For...
koamnewsnow.com
$1 Million Dollar lottery ticket remains unclaimed in Southeast Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. - An unclaimed Mega Millions Lottery ticket worth $1 million dollars remains unclaimed in Southeast Kansas. In the Tuesday, January 10 Mega Millions drawing, one ticket in Kansas matched all five numbers but not the Mega Ball to win $1 million. The ticket was sold in Southeast Kansas...
Here's the latest on the winter storm headed for Kansas
A winter storm is forecast to impact generally the northwest half of Kansas Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Check back for later forecasts, as there remains some uncertainty on the system's strength and track.
Skimmers found on gas pumps in northwest Kansas
Police in Atwood in Rawlins County say skimmers have turned up inside gas pumps in their community, making them nearly undetectable.
Snow forecast for midweek; strength of storm not yet certain
A storm system is forecast to spread snow across generally the northwest half of Kansas Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Stay tuned, as there remains some uncertainty on the storm's strength and track.
WIBW
Sunday forecast: Warm, breezy and cloudy with sprinkles tonight
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be windy and warm with temperatures in the upper 50s and south winds at 15 to 25 mph gusting to near 35 mph. Skies this morning are partly cloudy and clouds will only increase through the day. Late this evening into tonight there is a slight chance for sprinkles associated with a nearby area of low pressure. A weak cold front slips through Monday morning and temperatures Monday will hold steady in the mid 50s with winds now out of the west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph.
1350kman.com
Riley County makes decision on annexation of City of MHK for property near airport
An open public meeting was well attended Saturday morning in Riley County Commissioners’ Chambers. The board was tasked with deciding if an annexation to the City of Manhattan would hinder growth or development to the area or any incorporated city in the county. The nearly 79 acre tract of land is located between the airport and the Random Woods neighborhood.
KSNB Local4
After a quiet weekend, the weather turns active with potentially heavy snow mid week
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Lots of clouds around kept temperatures cooler across much of the area. The exception was southeast spots where highs managed to find the mid 50s. After a quiet and somewhat mild weekend, the weather pattern becomes rather active as several systems will move through the region over the next seven days. The first system will move through just to our south tonight. This system will not have much moisture to work with so only expecting very light snow to the north with drizzle in south central spots. Depending on temperatures tomorrow morning, there may be some isolated slick spots on untreated roads where drizzle freezes to elevated surfaces. Skies will be mostly cloudy to cloudy overnight with lows ranging from the low 30s west to low 40s east.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Kansas?
Kansas relies on certain water systems to support the massive agricultural industry within the state, and reservoirs and man-made lakes are an important part of that system. In fact, the largest man-made lake in Kansas supplies water to nearly a million people, showing just how important it is! Today, we are going to be learning about the largest man-made lake in Kansas, including its size, depth, history, and the native wildlife of the region. Let’s get started and discover: What’s the largest man-made lake in Kansas?
Winnie the grizzly dies at Kansas zoo
GREAT BEND — Our four grizzly bears have been bedded down and spending the winter in their stalls since mid-November. During this time, they slow down and spend much of their time sleeping and are not very active. We check them daily and offer food and they constantly have access to water.
WIBW
New report finds Kansas one of top 10 states to drive in
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report has found that Kansas is one of the ten best states to drive in with low traffic congestion and gas prices. With traffic congestion causing drivers in the U.S. an average of 51 hours and $869 during 2022, personal-finance website WalletHub.com released on Monday, Jan. 16, its report of 2023′s Best & Worst States to Drive in.
CW33 NewsFix
Fort Scott listed among “best small Kansas towns”
FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Not long ago, Kansas was the easternmost state of the Wild West. It was here that the frontier began, and here that explorers were born and raised. Kansas’ small towns hold many secrets and surprises, making the Sunflower State a fun and interesting place to not only visit, but to call “home.”
Little Apple Post
