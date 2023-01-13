Read full article on original website
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini Appear to be Dating
Image Source: Getty / Stefania D'Alessandro / Taylor Hill. Chase Stokes is hinting at his new romance with Kelsea Ballerini. On Jan. 13, the 30-year-old "Outer Banks" star shared an Instagram carousel recapping his past few days, and he snuck in a photo of him and the 29-year-old country pop singer getting cozy at the College Football National Championship Game. While Ballerini's face isn't shown, Stokes helpfully tagged the "Love Is a Cowboy" musician in the snap. "go vols 🙈," she commented on the post. Reps for Stokes and Ballerini did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR's request for comment.
From Halle Berry to Jesiree Dizon, Here's Everyone Shemar Moore Has Dated
Shemar Moore began his career as a soap-opera heartthrob on "The Young and the Restless" before starring in hit shows and movies like "S.W.A.T.," "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," and "Criminal Minds." Along the way, the 52-year-old star has had a storied dating life. From Halle Berry to his "Diary of a Mad Black Woman" costar Kimberly Elise, Moore has been connected to quite a few familiar faces.
Pamela Anderson Reveals Why She Never Read a Letter From "Pam & Tommy" Star Lily James
Hulu's miniseries "Pam & Tommy" earned Lily James an Emmy nomination and a Golden Globe nomination, but the real Pamela Anderson has no interest in watching the actor's performance. In a recent interview with the New York Times, Anderson said that not only did she have zero involvement with the series, she also refused to read a letter James sent explaining why she wanted to play the "Baywatch" star.
Elite Daily
Meghann Fahy Got So Flustered When She Was Asked If She’s Dating Leo Woodall
The White Lotus fans still have so many questions about Season 2, and the most pressing one doesn’t have anything to do with the show’s plot. Instagram detectives have been convinced for months that Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall hooked up while filming the HBO vacation series, but the two co-stars have kept quiet on the rumors. But Fahy had nowhere to hide during her Jan. 12 appearance on Watch What Happens Live!, when a fan called in to ask her straight-up if she’s dating Woodall.
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Seemingly Confirm Dating Rumors With New PDA-Filled Photo
Well, it seems Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are finally confirming their dating rumors. On Jan. 13, the "Snowfall" star posted a PDA-filled photo of the two on his Instagram Story where he's shown giving Harvey a sweet kiss on the cheek and grabbing her backside. Idris also shared a photo of the model turned entrepreneur holding up stacks of money to her face captioned, "The Plug."
The Real Reason Ellen Pompeo Is Quitting 'Grey's Anatomy'
She's played Meredith Grey since the ABC drama premiered in 2005.
Essence
WATCH: Regina Hall and Morris Chestnut Reveal Why They’re Willing To Play Candy and Lance Over And Over Again
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' actors discuss the joy of being able to revisit the same characters at different stages of their lives. The wait for the grand finale of The Best Man saga is almost over! The Best Man: The Final Chapters promises to be the cherry on top of the multi-decade story of college friends reuniting to support each other through life’s biggest moments.
Which ‘Newhart’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?
Actor Bob Newhart's beloved CBS sitcom ended 30 years ago, so which 'Newhart' cast members are still alive?
Law & Order: SVU: Benson and Stabler Look Very Close to a Kiss in New Promo
Sure, it’s possible that Law & Order: SVU‘s Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler won’t actually lock lips in the show’s next episode. But based on the events of a new SVU promo, it certainly looks like their long-awaited first kiss is in store. In the teaser trailer for Episode 12 of the procedural’s current 24th season (airing Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9/8c on NBC), Benson attempts to close the book on the recent gang attack that targeted her and her son, Noah. She appears to enlist Stabler’s help — “Why did you call me?” Elliot asks Liv in the promo above...
Dorit Kemsley Will Reportedly Return for ‘RHOBH’ Season 13 — But Her Contract Is Complicated
Dorit Kemsley will reportedly return for season 13 of the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ but it will not be in a full-time capacity.
Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett Finally Reunite — and Walk Hand-in-Hand! — on the Set of AJLT
"Shh. Don’t tell anyone," the And Just Like That… Instagram account shared alongside first-look photos of Parker and Corbett filming the HBO Max revival of Sex and the City And just like that… Carrie and Aidan have reunited! On Friday, the official And Just Like That... Instagram account shared several photos of Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett holding hands as they walked down the street in New York City while filming the series. The post was captioned, "Shh. Don't tell anyone." "Shhhh. X, SJ," Parker, 57, replied in...
Cory Monteith’s Friend Reflects on Glee Star's Relationship With Lea Michele
Watch: Naya Rivera's Dad Speaks Out in The Price of Glee Docuseries Trailer. Justin Neill doesn't need to be in a glee club to sing Lea Michele's praises. Justin, who is a former roommate of late Glee star Cory Monteith, looked back on having a front-row seat the co-stars' relationship. According to Justin, the actress left a lasting, positive impression.
In final interview, Lisa Marie Presley’s health struggles were evident
Billy Bush, the host of Extra, says he interviewed Lisa Marie Presley before she walked into the Golden Globes and recalls that "she was off."
Here's What the 'Glee' Cast Has Said About the Upcoming Docuseries 'The Price of Glee'
At the Jingle Ball in December, McHale–who played Artie on Glee–told InTouch Weekly that while he had no hand in the docuseries' creation, he was willing to debunk any rumors that the show may propagate. "You don't necessarily want to give something more attention than it maybe deserves...
ETOnline.com
Michael Levin, 'Ryan's Hope' Soap Star, Dead at 90
Michael Levin, known for portraying the journalist Jack Fenelli on all 13 seasons of the ABC soap Ryan's Hope, has died. He was 90. Levin's son, Jason, told The Hollywood Reporter that his father died on Jan. 6 of natural causes at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, New York. No further details were provided.
epicstream.com
Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 10 Will See Mandy, Georgie Finally Talking About Their Future
Mandy (Emily Osment) and Georgie (Montana Jordan) will finally talk about their future in the upcoming Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 10 as the birth of their child nears. The two have been delaying this much-needed conversation about their kid’s future. Despite the status of their relationship today, will they finally make amends in Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 10?
‘Gilmore Girls’: Emily and Richard Wouldn’t Have Approved of Max for Lorelai
Here's a look at Lorelai's relationship with Max Medina on 'Gilmore Girls,' and fans thoughts on what her parents would think.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Has Fans Needing Answers After Her New Instagram Post
Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay is good about keeping fans updated about what’s going on in her life. Most recently, though, a post on Instagram has some of the fans in a frenzy. People who keep up with her know she plays Olivia Benson on the popular NBC procedural drama. She’s been on the show for the past 24 seasons. One thing that Hargitay has been known to do is direct some episodes. Apparently, she’s going behind the camera yet again.
The Big Bang Theory: Jim Parsons on starring in an ‘Old Sheldon’ spin-off in 30 years
Jim Parsons has not entirely ruled out a spin-off series based on his character in The Big Bang Theory.The actor, 49, played Sheldon for the entirety of the hit sitcom, which came to an end after 12 seasons in 2019.It was Parsons’ decision to leave the sitcom that led to its eventual conclusion. He previously said he was ready “to get out of the security of the show to fully find out what was next for me”.After the series ended, a spin-off titled Young Sheldon aired in 2017. In it, Iain Armitage plays a younger iteration of Parsons’ character.Young...
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Have a Date Night at the Critics' Choice Awards
It was date night for Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The couple — who tied the knot back in August — made a sultry appearance at the ceremony, showing up in matching all-black ensembles. The 32-year-old "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin" actor was one of the night's many presenters, joining Golden Globe winner Quinta Brunson, Aubrey Plaza, and more.
