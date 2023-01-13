Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Police resume secondary traffic stops in spite of city ordinance against themJade Talks CrimePittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania police chief killed during hours-long chase and shootoutJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Related
Source: Penguins Talking Trade with Minnesota
Six weeks ahead of the NHL trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Minnesota Wild are talking trade. Over the weekend, a source with direct knowledge told Pittsburgh Hockey Now that Penguins GM Ron Hextall’s trade discussions have included talks with the Minnesota Wild. The conversations have been confined to higher levels of the organizations.
Quiet Night: Jets Buzz Penguins, Ground Crosby & Malkin 4-1
The Pittsburgh Penguins’ two-game winning streak landed with a thud after the Winnipeg Jets scored a pair of goals 22 seconds apart late in the second period. The Penguins’ patchwork defense was missing Kris Letang, Jeff Petry, and Marcus Pettersson, who was a scratch due to illness, and they struggled greatly to create offense.
Penguins Recall Jonathan Gruden; No Corresponding Moves
In a curious move without a corresponding demotion or transaction, the Pittsburgh Penguins recalled forward Jonathan Gruden from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Sunday. Gruden, 22, spent the entire season with the WBS Penguins. In 32 games, he has 16 points, including 11 goals, and is plus-2. His 11 goals are an AHL career-high and rank third on the team behind only Alex Nylander (14) and Valtteri Puustinen (13). He has five goals and six points in his last three games.
Kris Letang to Rejoin Penguins in ‘Next Day or So’
The Pittsburgh Penguins will get a little help on their beleaguered blue line when top defenseman Kris Letang rejoins the team shortly. The Penguins have played the last couple of games without Letang, Jeff Petry, and Marcus Pettersson. Only Pettersson will play Monday night against the Anaheim Ducks, but Letang won’t be far behind.
Molinari: Re-sign Zucker? Absolutely … Except for One Thing
This is the Jason Zucker the Pittsburgh Penguins were looking to add to their personnel mix a little more than three years ago. The guy whose passion and perspiration seem to have no limits. Who can score goals on a fairly regular basis. Who forechecks with the ferocity of a rabid badger and has no qualms about launching himself into opponents.
Penguins Pregame: Pettersson Out Again; DeSmith Starts
RALEIGH, N.C. — Defenseman Marcus Pettersson, who sat out the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 4-1 loss to Winnipeg Friday night at PPG Paints Arena because of illness, did not travel here with the team. That means he will miss his second game in a row when the Penguins face Carolina...
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Monday, January 16 with pro hockey goalie Connor LaCouvee
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Monday, January 16 as Ian Cameron, Alex B. Smith and pro hockey goalie Connor LaCouvee (Twitter: @ConnorLaCouvee) preview and analyze the Monday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo...
Jan Rutta Late Scratch, Out of Penguins Lineup
The Pittsburgh Penguins defense got one back but lost another on Monday night as Marcus Pettersson returned to the lineup after missing a couple of games due to illness, but right-side defenseman Jan Rutta was a late scratch. Rutta took the morning skate Monday but has been dealing with a...
Power Down: Penguins Squander 5-on-3 in 2-1 Loss
RALEIGH, N.C. — The second half of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ season started just as badly as the first half ended. Oh, perhaps they weren’t listless during their 2-1 loss to Carolina Saturday night at PNC Arena, as they had been for much of a 4-1 defeat by Winnipeg at home 24 hours earlier, but the bottom line was identical.
Penguins Locker Room: Power Play Perplexes; DeSmith Shines
RALEIGH, N.C. — Just a few weeks ago, the Pittsburgh Penguins’ power play was not simply productive. It generated at least one goal in each of their first 10 games in December, and was living up to the potential so many people believed it has. But just as...
Penguins Wrap: Down, Then Up, Then Down Again
The Pittsburgh Penguins started last week by ending a losing streak. They finished it by starting another. After pulling out of a 0-4-2 skid by defeating Arizona and Vancouver, the Penguins were beaten by Winnipeg and Carolina on consecutive days, disrupting whatever momentum they might have been building. A look...
(Updated) Penguins Skate: Jarry Faces Shots; Sullivan Moves Carter
In what is a first since he got injured, Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry faced shots from teammates Monday as part of the group of players who were on the ice before the team’s morning skate at PPG Paints Arena. Jarry has been working out before the rest of...
Dan’s Daily: Huge Karlsson Trade Ask, Penguins Awaken Too Late
The Pittsburgh Penguins woke up in the third period but couldn’t get to overtime against the Carolina Hurricanes. The San Jose Sharks reportedly have a massive price tag on defenseman Erik Karlsson ahead of the NHL trade deadline. The latest on the Vancouver Canucks soap opera, from Tanner Pearson’s injury to Bo Horvat’s likely trade. The Seattle Kraken are the surprise of the NHL, and former Penguins winger Beau Bennett is either joking or is the real-life Mr. Bean.
Pgh Hockey Now
Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT
Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com
Comments / 0