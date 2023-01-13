‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Would ‘Love’ for the Show ‘to Continue On’

Little People, Big World has aired on TLC since 2006, and fans have watched the Roloff family grow up on the small screen. Matt and Amy Roloff started the show so viewers could see how they navigate life with dwarfism. But recent seasons continue to focus on the drama regarding Roloff Farms post- Matt and Amy’s divorce . Here’s what Amy recently said about wanting the show to continue despite the uncertainty of its future.

Is ‘Little People, Big World’ canceled in 2023?

TLC has yet to confirm whether Little People, Big World will return after season 24. The most recent season focused on the Roloff Farms drama between Matt and Zach Roloff. Zach gave up his hopes and dreams of owning Roloff Farms, and he and his wife, Tori Roloff, moved their family out of Oregon and over to Washington.

Some fans think Little People, Big World shouldn’t continue after the events that took place in season 24. The Roloff family appears completely divided, and the Roloff Farms drama continues to drag. Additional reports suggest the drama deeply impacts Matt Roloff’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler . Caryn allegedly doesn’t want to continue the show because of its effects on her relationship with Zach and Tori.

“Matt really wants another season, but Caryn is completely done,” a source told The Sun . “She thinks there are too many disagreements with what they want to say and do on air and too much family drama. She feels as though she’s the one always caught in the middle trying to mediate. Although she knows it probably makes for good ratings, she doesn’t want to be a part of it anymore.”

Amy Roloff would ‘love’ for the show to continue

Amy Roloff doesn’t have the easiest time rewatching episodes of Little People, Big World . With that said, she mentioned during her Instagram Live on Jan. 12, 2023, that she hopes the show continues.

“There’s definitely some things in the episodes that I was not really a fan of participating in or doing,” Amy said. “It’s kind of one of the things about doing the show. I would love for it to continue on, but also, it’s like, you almost internally, with your personal life, you can’t continue on because you’re still rehashing stuff that you thought was done awhile ago in order for you to continue on. And so, I look at it differently now. I look at it from a different perspective.”

In season 24, Amy had a tough time touring her old home on Roloff Farms after Matt Roloff announced he would rent the home for short-term rental. “When you’re trying to work through other things … you’re taking a lot of time and work to work that out internally in your mind, in your heart, or personally,” she continued. “But then when you go back, it’s like, do I allow myself to go back again? Because I thought I was now moving forward. So, what I choose to do is very neutral.”

Tori and Zach Roloff might be ready for ‘Little People, Big World’ to end

While Amy Roloff hopes Little People, Big World continues on, Zach and Tori Roloff seem ready to move forward without it. Tori told her Instagram followers that she thinks her time with the series is “coming to a close.”

“How long do you plan to be on television?” a fan asked Tori.

“I think our time is definitely coming to a close, but we’re trying to enjoy it while it’s here!” she answered.

Another source told The Sun that Zach and Tori are “distancing themselves” from Little People, Big World , especially now that they don’t live in Oregon. “Zach and Tori are already distancing themselves more and more, and their future on the show is looking shaky, especially now they are in Washington,” the source claimed.

