Milford Man Threatened To Kill US Deputy Marshal Over Text, Officials Say

A Milford man is facing charges after allegedly sending threatening text messages to a Deputy US Marshal.

Hamilton Smith, age 57, is charged with sending threats to harm and kill both a Deputy US Marshal and their family, the US Attorney's Office for the Connecticut District announced on Friday, Jan. 13.

The threats started on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and Wednesday, Jan. 11, when Smith allegedly sent numerous threatening text messages to the Deputy US Marshal. Additionally, he also allegedly called the US Marshals Service Communications Center in Virginia and stated to them that he wished to kill the officer.

Smith was then arrested on Thursday, Jan. 12, and charged with making interstate threats as well as threatening a federal law enforcement officer.

He has been detained since his arrest and will appear in court for a bond hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

