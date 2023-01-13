ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

Milford Man Threatened To Kill US Deputy Marshal Over Text, Officials Say

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26IQ8w_0kDuCEi600
Texting. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Pexels

A Milford man is facing charges after allegedly sending threatening text messages to a Deputy US Marshal.

Hamilton Smith, age 57, is charged with sending threats to harm and kill both a Deputy US Marshal and their family, the US Attorney's Office for the Connecticut District announced on Friday, Jan. 13.

The threats started on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and Wednesday, Jan. 11, when Smith allegedly sent numerous threatening text messages to the Deputy US Marshal. Additionally, he also allegedly called the US Marshals Service Communications Center in Virginia and stated to them that he wished to kill the officer.

Smith was then arrested on Thursday, Jan. 12, and charged with making interstate threats as well as threatening a federal law enforcement officer.

He has been detained since his arrest and will appear in court for a bond hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Drugged Man Goes Wild At CVS, Runs Into Route 4 Traffic: Police

A man under the influence of some type of drug assaulted a group of people at a CVS, then ran into traffic on nearby Route 4, authorities said. River Edge Police Chief Michael Walker, who was on the call, said officers momentarily stopped westbound highway traffic while chasing the combative man down on the Hackensack side following the incident at the Kinderkamack Road pharmacy shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Bristol Press

Plainville man accused of firing gun during domestic dispute in Bristol

BRISTOL – A Plainville man was arrested last week for allegedly firing a gun during a domestic incident in Bristol. Anthony Martinez, 54, of 219 Camp St., Plainville, was believed to be intoxicated when he fired the gun away from the victim during a dispute in the basement of a Bristol residence Nov. 25, according to police.
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

WATCH: Wrong way driver on I-91 evades CT State Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — A wrong way driver evaded a Connecticut State Trooper early Sunday morning just north of Hartford, on Interstate 91. Connecticut State Police said in a press release around 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning, they received several 911 calls reporting a wrong way vehicle driving south in the northbound lanes of I-91 near Exit 33.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

A wrong way driver strikes a cruiser on I-91 in Hartford

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Bristol experienced several catalytic converter thefts Saturday night. The incident happened on I-91 South around 2:45 in the morning, state police say. Scourge of catalytic converter thefts impacts neighborhoods in Bristol. Updated: 21 hours ago. Police are investigating...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Dog Dead, People Bitten in Pit Bull Attack in Vernon: Police

A pit bull bit a man and woman in Vernon Monday morning and police said they believe the pit bull also caused the injuries that killed another dog. Vernon police officers and Vernon Animal Control responded to Beverley Road just after 11 a.m. after getting a report of a dog attack and officers found a woman and a man who had been bitten by a pit bull, police said. They declined to be transported for medical care.
VERNON, CT
WTNH

Norwich police investigating armed robbery

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police are looking for the person who held up “Amazing Grapes” at 32 Town Street at gun point Saturday night. Police said that at approximately 6:53 p.m. they received a 911 call from the clerk stating a male with a gun had stolen approximately $1000 from the register and then […]
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

1 man shot on Farmington Avenue in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man hospitalized on Monday. Officers said at about 12:30 a.m., Hartford police responded to the area of Farmington Avenue on a Shot Spotter activation. While investigators were at the scene, a gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital. Police described the […]
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Pickup Driver In Horrific Head-On Ridgewood Crash With 80-Year-Old Motorist Was DWI: Police

A driver from Hawthorne was drunk when his pickup truck slammed head-on into an SUV driven by an 80-year-old Waldwick woman in Ridgewood, authorities charged. Thomas Michalski, 59, was headed south on North Monroe Street when his Chevy Silverado crossed the double-yellow line Fairmount Road and collided with a northbound Honda CRV around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
darientimes.com

Drugs, stolen gun found in car during traffic stop, West Haven police say

WEST HAVEN — Three people were arrested after officers discovered drugs and a stolen handgun in an uninsured, unregistered car during a December traffic stop, according to West Haven police. Two of the occupants, identified as Ecinany Rodriguez-Ferreira and Shante Gause, were charged with drug and firearm offenses, Lt....
WEST HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Met-Ed Lebanon Shot At, Police Say

Someone opened fire at the Met-Ed building in Lebanon on Thursday night, according to the police. Police were called to shots fired at the building at 600 South 5th Avenue on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 5:57 a.m. Upon further investigation, it was clear that no one was hurt but...
LEBANON, CT
Daily Voice

State, Local Police Search For Missing 35-Year-Old Brookfield Woman

Local and State Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 35-year-old woman who was last seen almost a week ago. Brittany Tee, of Brookfield, was last seen leaving a house in Brookfield around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to Massachusetts State Police. Her family reported her missing to Brookfield Police the following Friday.
BROOKFIELD, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie police investigating gunfire despite uncooperative witness

POUGHKEEPSIE – An occupied vehicle was struck by gunfire at approximately 2:31 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Bain Avenue and Vernon Terrace. Responding officers discovered that an occupied vehicle had been struck by gunfire but the occupant was not injured. Multiple shell casings were recovered by law enforcement at the scene.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
454K+
Followers
64K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy