ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Bianca Censori Is Kanye West’s New Wife; Who Is She?

By Abeni Tinubu
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 5 days ago

Plot twist. Kanye West is once again a married man. Since splitting from his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian , (with whom he shares four kids ), West has been romantically linked to a number of women. However, the rapper seems to be getting serious once more with one Bianca Censori. The pair reportedly tied the knot in a secret ceremony on Thursday, January 12. While no marriage license has been filed for the couple, they were spotted wearing rings in Beverly Hills. But just who is Censori?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40NYh9_0kDuCCwe00
Kanye West | ©BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM

What is the age difference between Kanye West and his new wife, Bianca Censori?

There is quite an age gap between West and his new wife. Back in 2016, Censori gave an interview with iD . Back then, she listed her age as 21 but didn’t share her exact birthday. This puts her age at around 27, though she could potentially turn 28 this year. Ye, on the other hand, is 45 and will turn 46 in June. Thus, the age difference between him and his new bride is around 18 years.

What does Censori do for a living?

It seems that West and his new wife may have connected through work. According to her LinkedIn page, Censori is the Architectural Designer at YEEZY and has held the position since November 2020. Prior to working for her husband’s brand, she worked for two other companies: DP Toscano Architects and Kelektiv.

But it seems that the designer has an entrepreneurial spirit as well. After graduating high school, she started her own brand, Nylons Jewellery. The brand was around for about four years. In the aforementioned interview with iD, Censori shared how she started her own brand. “I started playing around with mesh, then putting crystals inside the meshing, just making really simple thin chokers,” she shared. “I started selling those, and from there, it slowly kept growing. Once I started architecture, I still wanted some sort of creative outlet, so I kept making jewelry as something to do on the side, and it grew into a business!”

Does the woman Ye married have an Instagram page?

It seems like Censori is focused on keeping her life private these days. Though she had an Instagram page (@bianca.censori) at one point in her career, it has since been deactivated. However, one social media platform that she seems to keep active is her Pinterest page. Considering she is a designer, it makes sense that she’d keep up with a visual mood board.

Related

Taylor Swift Framed a Photo of That Infamous Moment With Kanye West

Where is Censori from?

Though Censori spends a nice chunk of time in Los Angeles, she’s actually not an American. The designer hails from Melbourne, Australia. She seems to enjoy spending time back home and actually splits her time between the two cities. “In Melbourne, I can cultivate my creativity, and LA is where I apply it,” she shared in an interview with Vogue , back in June of 2022.  It’ll be interesting to see if Censori continues to be bi-continental now that she’s a married woman. Of course, since her marriage to West isn’t legally binding , only time will tell.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kids After Kanye West Is Nowhere To Be Found As Ex Business Manager Attempts To Launch Lawsuit

Kim Kardashian is staying focused on her kids. The SKIMS founder shared a slew of snaps to her Instagram on Thursday, December 29, of a recent outing with her children Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, shortly after news broke that Kanye West's former business manager has been unable to locate the disgraced rapper to serve him with a lawsuit. Kardashian looked as chic-as-ever in a pair of flared leather pants, coordinated with a nylon Nike top and a set of dark shades as she helped her little trio out of the car. KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS ADORABLE VIDEO OF...
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Snuggles With Son Saint After Admitting She Would Welcome More Kids — Pics!

Too cute! Kim Kardashian snuggled up with her eldest son, Saint West, in some cute new photos. "♥️ night! ♥️," the 42-year-old captioned two photos of herself wearing red pajamas as she hugged her kiddo, who also sported matching pants. Of course, people loved to see the reality star hanging out with her tots. The star's sister Khloé Kardashian gushed, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."One person wrote, "He so cute ❤️❤️❤️ literally the sweetest," while another person added, "So beautiful 😍😍😍😍."A third person stated, "So cute 😢❤️."The brunette beauty hasn't been shy about posting her kiddos on the 'gram. On December 29, the Hulu...
HollywoodLife

Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper

Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
UTAH STATE
RadarOnline

'I'm Holding On By A Thread': Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Crying, Talks Shielding Kids From Kanye West Co-Parenting Drama

Kim Kardashian is a tough cookie, and when it comes to protecting her children, she'll go to the ends of the earth for them — even if that means putting on a happy face in the wake of her public co-parenting drama with her ex-husband Kanye West, RadarOnline.com can reveal.The Kardashians star broke down crying while discussing how hard she's tried to shield her children — North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — from their father's off-the-wall rants and the problems they have co-parenting before and after their lengthy divorce was finalized."I definitely protected him [Kanye] and I still will...
hotnewhiphop.com

Kim Kardashian “Hates” Kanye West’s New Wife Bianca Censori According To Insider

According to insider sources, the reality TV mogul’s animosity towards Censori goes way back. When your past and your present overlap, sometimes it’s not as easy to reconcile as you might want. According to insider reports, Kim Kardashian has a strong dislike towards Kanye West’s new wife, Bianca Censori. Moreover, she’s an architectural designer at Yeezy HQ who West married in a private ceremony.
UTAH STATE
Popculture

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photo of Baby Boy's Face

Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her baby boy's first Christmas by sharing the first photo of his face with the world. The Kardashians star, 38, took to Instagram Monday to share a photo of her family's annual Christmas Eve party, featuring 4-year-old daughter True and her 5-month-old son, both of whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.
E! News

Proof Kim Kardashian and Her 4 Kids Were Shining Bright This Christmas

Watch: North West PRANKS Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Brows. Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the magic of the holiday season. As for the proof, look no further than the Kardashians star's latest family photo shared to Instagram Dec. 26. In the Christmas pic, taken by @pierresnaps, Kim is seen posing beside all four of her kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, (whose dad is Kanye West).
TENNESSEE STATE
Life and Style Weekly

Bianca Censori Is the Head of Architecture for Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand: Meet His New Rumored Wife

Who did Kanye “Ye” West marry? The “Jesus Walks” rapper reportedly tied the knot with his new rumored wife, a woman named Bianca Censori, in early January 2023. Naturally, fans of both Ye and the Kardashian-Jenners are curious about the lady who apparently stole the Grammy Award winner’s heart following his messy divorce from former spouse Kim Kardashian.  Keep reading...
wegotthiscovered.com

What is Kanye West’s net worth going into 2023?

Formerly a multibillionaire, Ye‘s earnings have nosedived in concurrence with his reputation. He’s still one of the world’s richest musicians, but his rash of antisemitic comments have cut his net worth by roughly three-quarters. If he continues his poisonous rhetoric and continues to be punished by civil society, his valuation will likely fall even farther. Here’s what Ye’s net worth looks like as we approach 2023.
HollywoodLife

Dream Kardashian, 6, Is Too Cute Dancing With Brother King, 10, In Matching PJs: Video

Blac Chyna and her kids, 6-year-old Dream Kardashian, and King Cairo, 10, are dancing their way into the new year! The reality star and model 34, took to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 27 to share a sweet video of her and her two kids having a dance party in matching pajamas — and it was nothing less than adorable. During the first song, “Miss You” by Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz, King was front and center busting some moves in his red, white, and green plaid pajamas and a bright red beanie. Dream and Chyna happily danced in the background.
The Hollywood Gossip

Tammy Slaton Hits the Gym, Gets Mad Props from Brand New Husband

New, and seemingly improved, Tammy Slaton. The 1,000-Lb Sisters star appears to be more dedicated than ever before to improving both her physique and, as a result, her overall health these days… as most recently evidenced by the photo below. It was snapped by husband Caleb Willingham. “My ANGEL...
OHIO STATE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

262K+
Followers
125K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy