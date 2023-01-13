ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Swift

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Carrie Underwood Records Adorable Son Attempting To Follow Workout Video: 'I May Soon Have Myself A Gym Buddy!'

It's never too early to start exercising, but Carrie Underwood couldn't help but chuckle when on the morning of Friday, January 6, she found her and husband Mike Fisher's youngest son, Jacob, following an old workout video."Jake starting the day off right!" the blonde beauty declared alongside the Instagram upload, which showed the 3-year-old attempting to mimic the moves on screen as she tried to stifle her giggles in the background."The boys found one of my old Tae Bo DVDs in a box of things and Jake thought he’d have himself a little morning workout! 😂," the country superstar captioned...
OK! Magazine

Kelly Clarkson's 'American Idol' Costar Justin Guarini Says She Was 'Killer' At Behind-The-Scenes Card Games

More than two decades after the world met first met Kelly Clarkson and her famed American Idol competitior, Justin Guarini, as they vied for the crown on the series’ first season, the reality TV icons are getting candid about their early days in the limelight. Earlier this week, the American Idol alums reminisced about what it was like competing on the Fox reality series, with Guarini revealing there was yet another tense contest brewing behind the scenes of the series — their ultra high-stakes, backstage card games.“We got to hang out so much, and I can tell you this. If...
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert On Writing “Over You” With Blake Shelton About His Late Brother: “I’m Glad We Shared That Song… To Have That Together”

Miranda Lambert and ex-husband Blake Shelton have had their fair share of negative press when it comes to their relationship. But in the past year, Miranda opened up about a beautiful moment they shared together writing a song about the loss of Blake’s late brother, Richie, who passed unexpectedly in a car accident in 1990 when Blake was just a teenager.
soapoperanetwork.com

First Look at Erika Slezak’s Return to ‘Blue Bloods’ (Exclusive Photos)

Best known for her portrayal as Victoria Lord Buchanan on “One Life to Live,” Erika Slezak is set to reprise her role as Donna Duvall in the Friday, January 6 episode of “Blue Bloods,” entitled “Nothing Sacred.” With fans planning their primetime viewing schedule around her appearance, Soap Opera Network has your first look at her next appearance on the hit drama series.
StyleCaster

Ryan Seacrest’s Net Worth Reveals if He Makes More Than His ‘Live’ Co-Host Kelly Ripa—See His ‘American Idol’ Salary & More

If you’ve watched him on your television for the past two decades, you may be wondering about Ryan Seacrest’s net worth and how much he makes from American Idol, Live With Kelly and Ryan, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and more hosting jobs. Seacrest, whose full name is Ryan John Seacrest, was born on December 24, 1974, in Atlanta, Georgia. His broadcast career started when he was 16 years old and won an internship at the radio station 94.1 WSTR in Atlanta, where he would substitute as a DJ when the show’s regular DJs called in sick. Seacrest went on...
GEORGIA STATE
musictimes.com

No Doubt Reunion: Gwen Stefani Says 'Anything Can Happen' Amid Pregnancy Rumors

The possibility of a No Doubt reunion in 2023 is highly likely!. Gwen Stefani, the vocalist of the famous 1990s rock band, just hinted that a No Doubt reunion is a huge possibility considering that the things she initially didn't think would happen but are now slowly coming to life.
The Independent

‘Who is that?’: Paula Abdul fans struggle to recognise singer in festive photos

Fans are struggling to recognise Paula Abdul in a recent series of photos.Abdul, 60, is a singer, dancer, and choreographer. She is also known for her time spent on the judging panel of American Idol, alongside Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson.Earlier this week, the “Straight Up” singer posted a number of festive photographs of herself to Instagram from Kathy Hilton’s annual Christmas party.A number of fans have commented on the photo, saying that they cannot identify the woman in the picture because she looks so different from Abdul.“This looks like a completely different person,” wrote one user. Another added:...
CMT

Blake Shelton Says Jimmy Buffet Wrote The Theme Song For His Action-Packed Game Show

A quick email to country hitmaker Jimmy Buffet elevated Blake Shelton’s wildly popular game show “Barmageddon” on USA Network. In early December, Shelton’s action-packed show featuring close friend Carson Daly and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella premiered, showcasing a playlist-worthy theme song. Shelton delivers the electrifying hit at the beginning of each episode, but the crooner can’t take credit for the feel-good lyrics that captivate viewers nationwide.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

48K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy