Read full article on original website
Related
Carrie Underwood Records Adorable Son Attempting To Follow Workout Video: 'I May Soon Have Myself A Gym Buddy!'
It's never too early to start exercising, but Carrie Underwood couldn't help but chuckle when on the morning of Friday, January 6, she found her and husband Mike Fisher's youngest son, Jacob, following an old workout video."Jake starting the day off right!" the blonde beauty declared alongside the Instagram upload, which showed the 3-year-old attempting to mimic the moves on screen as she tried to stifle her giggles in the background."The boys found one of my old Tae Bo DVDs in a box of things and Jake thought he’d have himself a little morning workout! 😂," the country superstar captioned...
Kelly Clarkson's 'American Idol' Costar Justin Guarini Says She Was 'Killer' At Behind-The-Scenes Card Games
More than two decades after the world met first met Kelly Clarkson and her famed American Idol competitior, Justin Guarini, as they vied for the crown on the series’ first season, the reality TV icons are getting candid about their early days in the limelight. Earlier this week, the American Idol alums reminisced about what it was like competing on the Fox reality series, with Guarini revealing there was yet another tense contest brewing behind the scenes of the series — their ultra high-stakes, backstage card games.“We got to hang out so much, and I can tell you this. If...
iheart.com
Watch: Kelly Clarkson Delivers Powerful Performance Of Blake Shelton Hit
Kelly Clarkson included a nod to country superstar Blake Shelton on the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, delivering her spin on the 2011 smash-hit anthem, “Honey Bee.”. Clarkson covered the song during the “Kellyoke” segment of her daytime talk show (which has also featured covers of songs...
Popculture
Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and Other Celebs Recall Their Favorite Christmas Memory
With the holiday season upon us, some of country music's biggest and brightest stars are looking back at some of their favorite Christmas memories. PopCulture.com has a very merry round-up of special memories courtesy of superstars like Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Keith Urban as well as up-and-coming names on the country scene.
Miranda Lambert On Writing “Over You” With Blake Shelton About His Late Brother: “I’m Glad We Shared That Song… To Have That Together”
Miranda Lambert and ex-husband Blake Shelton have had their fair share of negative press when it comes to their relationship. But in the past year, Miranda opened up about a beautiful moment they shared together writing a song about the loss of Blake’s late brother, Richie, who passed unexpectedly in a car accident in 1990 when Blake was just a teenager.
Miranda Lambert’s Father Was Not Happy About Her 1st Tattoo Until George Strait Intervened
Miranda Lambert has several tattoos now, but her first one has the best story attached to it. She got some help getting her father on board from another country legend.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Reveals Tom Selleck Phrase He Loves to Hear on Show
Donnie Wahlberg has starred in Blue Bloods for 13 seasons, but still loves hearing co-star Tom Selleck utter a special phrase every week. Diehard fans of the long-running police drama know that the New Kids on the Block crooner often live tweets when new episodes air. It’s a great way for viewers to gain insight into the show, direct from one of the stars.
1 ‘Gunsmoke’ Episode CBS Didn’t Want You to See Because They Thought It Made Amanda Blake Look Bad
CBS didn't want a specific episode of 'Gunsmoke' to air because they didn't like how it portrayed Amanda Blake's Miss Kitty.
As Kelly Clarkson And Jennifer Hudson Dominate Daytime TV, Fellow American Idol Vet Simon Cowell Reveals Why He Once Quit His Own Show
As Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson headline talk shows, OG American Idol judge Simon Cowell admitted to backing out of his own program.
soapoperanetwork.com
First Look at Erika Slezak’s Return to ‘Blue Bloods’ (Exclusive Photos)
Best known for her portrayal as Victoria Lord Buchanan on “One Life to Live,” Erika Slezak is set to reprise her role as Donna Duvall in the Friday, January 6 episode of “Blue Bloods,” entitled “Nothing Sacred.” With fans planning their primetime viewing schedule around her appearance, Soap Opera Network has your first look at her next appearance on the hit drama series.
Ryan Seacrest’s Net Worth Reveals if He Makes More Than His ‘Live’ Co-Host Kelly Ripa—See His ‘American Idol’ Salary & More
If you’ve watched him on your television for the past two decades, you may be wondering about Ryan Seacrest’s net worth and how much he makes from American Idol, Live With Kelly and Ryan, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and more hosting jobs. Seacrest, whose full name is Ryan John Seacrest, was born on December 24, 1974, in Atlanta, Georgia. His broadcast career started when he was 16 years old and won an internship at the radio station 94.1 WSTR in Atlanta, where he would substitute as a DJ when the show’s regular DJs called in sick. Seacrest went on...
Dolly Parton Once Joked She and Tammy Wynette Shopped at ‘Fifth and Park’ for Clothes: ‘That’s the Fifth Trailer in the Park’
Dolly Parton and Tammy Wynette had similar tastes in clothes, Parton once said. She joked they both liked getting their clothes from "Fifth and Park," or the "fifth trailer in the park."
Carrie Underwood Saying “NO” To Florida Georgia Line’s Collaboration Request Is An All-Time Great Carrie Moment
The Backstreet Boys, Justin Bieber, Bebe Rexha, Nelly, Jason Derulo… shoot even Luke Bryan and Tim McGraw… Florida Georgia Line has made a career out of collaborating with other artists. Carrie Underwood is not one of them. Given we had to live through Florida Georgia Line’s ridiculous Country...
Why Donnie Wahlberg Is Often The Only Blue Bloods Cast Member Really Eating In Those Infamous Family Dinner Scenes
Donnie Wahlberg has a spot-on take about those Blue Bloods family dinner scenes.
Did Shania Twain Get Plastic Surgery? Fans Speculate Country Singer Got a ‘Face Lift’ and More
Man! She is an amazing woman. Shania Twain is one of the most influential country music artists in the business, and the Grammy Award winner is releasing her new album, Queen of Me, in February 2023. While the “You’re Still the One” singer is busy promoting her new work, some fans are wondering whether she got plastic surgery. ...
Miranda Lambert Stands to Make a Killing With Her ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Las Vegas Residency
Miranda Lambert credits her Las Vegas venue for her visually stunning display as she earns a lot of money from the residency.
musictimes.com
No Doubt Reunion: Gwen Stefani Says 'Anything Can Happen' Amid Pregnancy Rumors
The possibility of a No Doubt reunion in 2023 is highly likely!. Gwen Stefani, the vocalist of the famous 1990s rock band, just hinted that a No Doubt reunion is a huge possibility considering that the things she initially didn't think would happen but are now slowly coming to life.
Has Miranda Lambert Ever Had a No. 1 Hit Song?
Given that Miranda Lambert is entrenched in country and stays true to her identity, the Billboard Hot 100 may not be something she wants to conquer.
‘Who is that?’: Paula Abdul fans struggle to recognise singer in festive photos
Fans are struggling to recognise Paula Abdul in a recent series of photos.Abdul, 60, is a singer, dancer, and choreographer. She is also known for her time spent on the judging panel of American Idol, alongside Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson.Earlier this week, the “Straight Up” singer posted a number of festive photographs of herself to Instagram from Kathy Hilton’s annual Christmas party.A number of fans have commented on the photo, saying that they cannot identify the woman in the picture because she looks so different from Abdul.“This looks like a completely different person,” wrote one user. Another added:...
CMT
Blake Shelton Says Jimmy Buffet Wrote The Theme Song For His Action-Packed Game Show
A quick email to country hitmaker Jimmy Buffet elevated Blake Shelton’s wildly popular game show “Barmageddon” on USA Network. In early December, Shelton’s action-packed show featuring close friend Carson Daly and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella premiered, showcasing a playlist-worthy theme song. Shelton delivers the electrifying hit at the beginning of each episode, but the crooner can’t take credit for the feel-good lyrics that captivate viewers nationwide.
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0