Oak Ridge, TN

bbbtv12.com

Wilma Marie McBroom, Oak Ridge

Wilma Marie McBroom, age 90, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023. She was born February 28, 1932, to the late Troy and Ruth Rice of Malden, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Darrell T. McBroom; brothers J.C., Leroy, Dawsey, Frankie, Donnie, and James “Bud” Rice; and son Dennis McBroom.
OAK RIDGE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Mike Welch retires after more than 40 years at the Co-op

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Numerous customers and friends turned up at the Co-op in LaFollette on Friday for Manager Mike Welch’s retirement celebration. After 44 and a half years at the Co-op, Welch is going to focus on farming his own land. Most of his career was spent...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Marty McGhee, Oak Ridge

Mr. Marty McGhee, age 54 of Oak Ridge, passed away suddenly on January 10, 2023, at his home. He enjoyed racing classic cars (driving, restoring interior and exterior, and building the motors), four-wheeling, playing the guitar, and being in the outdoors and with nature. He was preceded in death by...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WBIR

Coach, best friend raising money for student after Idaho murders

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A long-time coach and longtime teammate/best friend of Xana Kernodle, one of the four murdered Idaho students, is helping to continue her legacy after the terrible tragedy. Gymnasts from across the country are in Knoxville for the Ozone Invitational Gymnastics Competition and on this stage, Todd...
KNOXVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Long Awaited Yee-Haw Brewing Co. to Open in Late January

(Today’s article is by guest writer Heather Ryerson) After much anticipation, Yee-Haw Brewing Co. is set to open at the end of January! Charles Ellis, General Manager, gave us a tour and showed off the gorgeous space indoors and out. There have been several hoped for opening dates, but...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Tornado damage in Jefferson County

Two tornadoes have been confirmed by weather authorities in Jefferson County. WATE's Wes Cooper visited the area to talk to people who experienced the storm first hand. Two tornadoes have been confirmed by weather authorities in Jefferson County. WATE's Wes Cooper visited the area to talk to people who experienced the storm first hand.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
bbbtv12.com

Pastor Taylor Phelps, 36

He was tenderly known as “Pastor Taylor” by hundreds of people not only in Tennessee, but in Kentucky and Virginia. He suffered from a heart attack and passed away on January 11, 2023, while doing one of the things he enjoyed, exercising at 5:00 A.M. each morning with the Knoxville F3- Fitness, Fellowship, and Faith group. His family and friends are still in shock by his sudden death. He was born September 30, 1986, in Madisonville, Kentucky. He resided in Dawson Springs, Kentucky until moving to Madisonville in 2000.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Family, friends hold candlelight vigil for Isaiah Fontana

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sunday a vigil was held for a man found dead at the Anderson County Detention Center. “He had a long life to live,” said Diane Ridnour.  Isaiah Micah Fontana, 19, died Thursday morning while in custody at the Anderson County Detention Center. MORE: Death at Anderson County jail under investigation by TBI Ridnour stated, “he […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
bbbtv12.com

Monsignor William H. Gahagan, 85

Monsignor William H. Gahagan, a much-beloved priest who faithfully served God’s people in Middle and East Tennessee for 52 years, died on January 10, 2023. He was 85 years old. Born in Lewiston, Maine in 1937, he graduated from Lewiston High School in 1955 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Having served overseas in France, he providentially received orders to Tennessee to Joelton Air Force Station, north of Nashville. Tennessee may have seemed as foreign as France to this Maine native, but it was God’s way of introducing him to his new home state where He had big plans for him.
TENNESSEE STATE
WYSH AM 1380

Senior Center celebrates fun donations

(Submitted, AC mayor’s Office) Last week was a time for singing, fun, and laughter at the Anderson County Senior Center when students from Roane State Community College’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society visited. On January 4th , Phi Theta Kappa students visited the Senior Center and Office on...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN

