Some homeowners pushing back as mega-egg facility starts construction in Union County
SHARPS CHAPEL, Tenn. — The Sharps Chapel community in Union County will soon be welcoming new neighbors. At the cross-section of some Sharps Chapel roads, excavation is underway. Up to 72,000 chickens will be moving into the new Alpes Sanfer Pharmaceutical Egg Facility. These hens will lay pathogen-free eggs...
bbbtv12.com
Wilma Marie McBroom, Oak Ridge
Wilma Marie McBroom, age 90, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023. She was born February 28, 1932, to the late Troy and Ruth Rice of Malden, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Darrell T. McBroom; brothers J.C., Leroy, Dawsey, Frankie, Donnie, and James “Bud” Rice; and son Dennis McBroom.
Report: Knoxville among cities with worst life expectancy
While people born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, can expect to live around 83 years on average, natives of Jackson, Mississippi, have lives that are 8.6 years shorter.
1450wlaf.com
Mike Welch retires after more than 40 years at the Co-op
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Numerous customers and friends turned up at the Co-op in LaFollette on Friday for Manager Mike Welch’s retirement celebration. After 44 and a half years at the Co-op, Welch is going to focus on farming his own land. Most of his career was spent...
Local Inspections, Fraud and Marijuana
These Charleston, TN restaurant inspections reflect their December scores without adjustments:. 90 – Hardee’s - 1651 Lauderdale Memorial Highway. 99 – Jennifer’s Bistro - 1500 Lauderdale Memorial Highway.
Englewood library closes after meth residue found in exhaust pipes
The City of Englewood Public Library is closed temporarily after testing showed methamphetamine contamination in exhaust vents, according to a news release. On Jan. 6, the City of Englewood tested its restrooms and other surfaces in the Public Library and the restrooms on the second floor of its Civic Center, according to a City statement.
bbbtv12.com
Marty McGhee, Oak Ridge
Mr. Marty McGhee, age 54 of Oak Ridge, passed away suddenly on January 10, 2023, at his home. He enjoyed racing classic cars (driving, restoring interior and exterior, and building the motors), four-wheeling, playing the guitar, and being in the outdoors and with nature. He was preceded in death by...
Coach, best friend raising money for student after Idaho murders
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A long-time coach and longtime teammate/best friend of Xana Kernodle, one of the four murdered Idaho students, is helping to continue her legacy after the terrible tragedy. Gymnasts from across the country are in Knoxville for the Ozone Invitational Gymnastics Competition and on this stage, Todd...
3 tornadoes touched down in Meigs, Jefferson counties, survey crews report
WATE 6 On Your Side is learning more about the damaging storm that swept through the region Thursday.
WATE
Family, friends hold candlelight vigil for man found dead at Anderson Co. detention center
Family and friends gathered Sunday night for a vigil remembering a man found dead at an Anderson County detention center. An investigation is ongoing. WATE Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. Family, friends hold candlelight vigil for man found …. Family and friends gathered Sunday night for a vigil remembering...
insideofknoxville.com
Long Awaited Yee-Haw Brewing Co. to Open in Late January
(Today’s article is by guest writer Heather Ryerson) After much anticipation, Yee-Haw Brewing Co. is set to open at the end of January! Charles Ellis, General Manager, gave us a tour and showed off the gorgeous space indoors and out. There have been several hoped for opening dates, but...
WATE
Tornado damage in Jefferson County
Two tornadoes have been confirmed by weather authorities in Jefferson County. WATE's Wes Cooper visited the area to talk to people who experienced the storm first hand. Two tornadoes have been confirmed by weather authorities in Jefferson County. WATE's Wes Cooper visited the area to talk to people who experienced the storm first hand.
bbbtv12.com
Pastor Taylor Phelps, 36
He was tenderly known as “Pastor Taylor” by hundreds of people not only in Tennessee, but in Kentucky and Virginia. He suffered from a heart attack and passed away on January 11, 2023, while doing one of the things he enjoyed, exercising at 5:00 A.M. each morning with the Knoxville F3- Fitness, Fellowship, and Faith group. His family and friends are still in shock by his sudden death. He was born September 30, 1986, in Madisonville, Kentucky. He resided in Dawson Springs, Kentucky until moving to Madisonville in 2000.
Inspector finds build-up on ice machine of Knoxville restaurant
The low-scoring fast-food restaurant is in Knoxville. The inspector checked off several critical health violations in his report.
‘$91,000 and it’s still not running’ Greeneville woman waited months for solar panels repairs
There are 35 solar panels on Linda Yokley's home in Greene County. Yet, since they were put up in September, and the hardware was installed to operate the battery power, the meter read zero. In other words, it's not working. Yokley isn't happy as she paid $91,000 to have the solar system installed.
NWS: 2 EF-0 tornadoes reported in Jefferson Co. and 1 in Meigs Co. during East TN storms Thursday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Strong storms rolled into East Tennessee on Thursday, bringing trees down across the region. One of them landed on a Sevier County school bus that was parked near a school, heavily damaging it. No injuries were reported and the school district said they were using another...
Family, friends hold candlelight vigil for Isaiah Fontana
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sunday a vigil was held for a man found dead at the Anderson County Detention Center. “He had a long life to live,” said Diane Ridnour. Isaiah Micah Fontana, 19, died Thursday morning while in custody at the Anderson County Detention Center. MORE: Death at Anderson County jail under investigation by TBI Ridnour stated, “he […]
bbbtv12.com
Monsignor William H. Gahagan, 85
Monsignor William H. Gahagan, a much-beloved priest who faithfully served God’s people in Middle and East Tennessee for 52 years, died on January 10, 2023. He was 85 years old. Born in Lewiston, Maine in 1937, he graduated from Lewiston High School in 1955 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Having served overseas in France, he providentially received orders to Tennessee to Joelton Air Force Station, north of Nashville. Tennessee may have seemed as foreign as France to this Maine native, but it was God’s way of introducing him to his new home state where He had big plans for him.
WYSH AM 1380
Senior Center celebrates fun donations
(Submitted, AC mayor’s Office) Last week was a time for singing, fun, and laughter at the Anderson County Senior Center when students from Roane State Community College’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society visited. On January 4th , Phi Theta Kappa students visited the Senior Center and Office on...
'I'm here representing' | Race Against Racism celebrates diversity in the community
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The celebration kicked off and music was in the air at the Phyllis Wheatley Center for the Race Against Racism event on Saturday. For the 72-year-old great-grandmother Saundra Phillips, her race against injustice weighs heavy. She gave an example of when she was at the hospital.
