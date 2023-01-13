ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Insider Says Sean Payton to Cardinals is 'Pretty Legit'

By Donnie Druin
 3 days ago

The Arizona Cardinals may very well land Sean Payton according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

The Arizona Cardinals are in search of fresh blood at head coach, and there's seemingly one popular option that stands out above the rest.

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has been requested by three teams to interview for vacant positions, Arizona being one of those destinations.

The road to secure Payton would be tricky, as he's still technically under contract in New Orleans and the Saints are fairly adamant on receiving a first-round pick via trade for his rights.

Then, a high salary will also be requested from Payton on top of what would likely be a fair amount of organizational control.

Some would argue that's too much. Others would point to the Super Bowl Payton guided New Orleans to, something that has yet to happen in Arizona.

The race for Payton is on, and some within the league believe the Cardinals have a legitimate shot at landing him.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and gave some updated info on Payton:

"As far as the Sean Payton [news], he has three requests right now: He has the Texans, Cardinals and Broncos. The Broncos are going to be [interviewing Payton] Tuesday, presumably the other two after that. He is a strong candidate at all those places. I think... and going into this I would've said 'I don't know if Sean Payton would go to the Cardinals', now I think it's pretty legit.

"Both them and the Texans have undercover, pretty good opportunities because Kyler is different. But Sean Payton's different too and maybe that works. He is a great coach and will no doubt give some accountability to Kyler Murray and make sure of it."

Payton is one of four candidates the Cardinals have either interviewed or requested permission to speak with, joining Vance Joseph, DeMeco Ryans and Brian Flores.

Arizona already has their franchise quarterback in Kyler Murray, a top-three pick in the upcoming draft and is a desirable location to live. Is that enough to sway Payton's interest?

Time will tell, but there's at least traction between the two sides.

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

