New design guidelines are in effect for the City of CummingJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Two men charged with stealing $14k from Forsyth County Hindu templeJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Meet Forsyth County’s first baby of 2023Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
‘My heart goes out to the family’: Athens community reacts to crash that killed UGA player, staffer
ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County Police Department confirmed two football plays and two staff members were involved in a deadly car crash. Investigators said the SUV they were in collided with trees and power poles on Barnett Shoals Rd. around 2:45 in the morning. Lt. Shaun Barnett told Channel...
UGA football player, staff member killed in crash hours after National Championship celebration
ATHENS, Ga. — Hours after celebrating their national championship, the University of Georgia football team is mourning the loss of a teammate and staff member. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said 20-year-old Devin Willock died in a single-vehicle crash on Barnett Shoals Road around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. The driver,...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Wrestling recap: Buford, North Gwinnett advance to State Duals Championships
Buford and North Gwinnett’s varsity wrestling teams advance to the GHSA Class AAAAAAA State Duals Championships that will take place on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Buford Arena. On Saturday, Jan. 14, Buford easily defeated both of their opponents in the Class AAAAAAA Duals Prelims held at the Buford...
UGA football player, recruiting staff member killed in car crash
ATHENS, Ga. — An offensive lineman for the University of Georgia and a football staff member died in a car crash Sunday morning. Athens-Clarke police confirmed the victims as 20-year-old Devin Willock, an offensive lineman for the Bulldogs, and 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy, a recruiting staff member. Two other members...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Boston College gets commitment from Buford outfielder Tavye Borders
Buford junior Tavye Borders announced via Twitter on Sunday, Jan. 15 her decision to verbally commit to play softball for Boston College. “When you know, you know! From the moment I stepped foot on campus, BC (Boston College) felt like home,” Borders said in her announcement on Twitter. Borders...
Georgia coach Kirby Smart responds after death of player, staffer
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy died in a car accident early Sunday morning, the school announced, and now head football coach Kirby Smart has responded to the tragedy. "We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler ...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville City Schools says community response to armed guards has been positive
The Gainesville City School System implemented Armed Guards on all of its campuses in October 2022 to help promote student safety. It’s been almost four months since that decision went into effect. AccessWDUN recently spoke with both Gainesville City Schools Superintendent Jeremy Williams, and Manager of Safety and Security for the School System Bonner Burton, to discuss how the transition has gone for both students and parents.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia offensive lineman and recruiting staffer die in car accident
Georgia OL Devin Willock has passed away at the age of 20 after a single-car accident on Sunday morning. Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, 24, also died due to injuries sustained when the vehicle left the road and struck 2 power poles and some trees. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department...
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Nolan Smith’s heartfelt farewell to Georgia football DawgNation
ATHENS — Nolan Smith came out of his Georgia football pads for the final time in the 42-20 win over Florida. But the UGA team captain persevered as a leader, proving valuable guidance as the Bulldogs completed a perfect 15-0 season culminating with a 65-7 CFP Championship Game win over TCU last Monday night in Los Angeles.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
atlantanewsfirst.com
UGA fans pouring into Athens ahead of championship celebration
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UGA’s Sanford Stadium will be filled with thousands of fans Saturday celebrating the football team’s massive victory against Texas Christian University. Kristy Rahn drove all the way from Jacksonville, Florida, to Athens on Friday to make sure she’d be part of the...
fox5atlanta.com
Couple married on MLK Jr.'s birthday celebrates 40 years together
RIVERDALE, Ga. - A Clayton County couple got married 40 years ago on Jan. 15, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday. More than four decades, two daughters and a grandson later, Dr. Geffry Tate and his wife Rose, are celebrating in a special way. The King Center has provided seating for the Tate's at Monday's Beloved Community Commemorative Service at the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia woman turns 114 years young
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A life well lived is its own reward but there is always room for celebration! Nina Willis will turn 114 years young on January 14th. She has family members and friends who check on her, but her main caregiver is her roommate, her 97-year-old sister Pecola.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia schools dismiss classes early as strong storms approach
ATLANTA - School districts in Georgia are changing schedules in response to impactful storms on Thursday afternoon. The Atlanta Public School System has canceled all after-school activities, saying "the safety and well-being of our students and employees will always be a top priority." Clayton County Public Schools announced early dismissal...
Kait 8
‘She is my pride and joy’: Woman celebrates 114th birthday with 97-year-old sister
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A Georgia woman celebrated a milestone birthday on Saturday. Nina Willis, who turned 114 on Jan. 14, has family members and friends who check on her. Her main caretaker, however, is her 97-year-old sister Pecola. “Nothing I wouldn’t do for her,” Pecola told WANF. “She is...
Metro Atlanta school districts announce closures for Friday after severe weather | List
ATLANTA — Several metro Atlanta school districts are announcing closures for Friday, Jan. 13, after severe weather moved through Thursday. Here's the list of schools that have announced school closures so far:. Butts County Schools. Butts County Schools said it will be closed Friday due to the inclement weather....
tigerdroppings.com
Mark Richt Asked If Georgia Can Win 3-Straight National Titles
During an appearance on Sirius XM Radio, former Georgia head coach Mark Richt was asked about the Bulldogs' chances of winning a third straight national title... "It'll be tough, but the one thing they have, as you know, is great players," Richt said. "Just to get playing time, you better be ready to get after it every single day and take care of business. The thing that Georgia’s got now and similar to what we had at Florida State, we had kids that would stay and be a little patient and not just bolt every time something went wrong."
austinnews.net
Top Georgia Builder, Patrick Malloy Communities, Offers a 4.99% 30-Year Fixed Interest Rate
ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2023 / Patrick Malloy Communities (PMC) announces that they are offering a 4.99% 30-Year Fixed Interest Rate on inventory homes in five of their metro Atlanta award-winning communities. The Federal Reserve announced recently that they don't anticipate lowering interest rates in 2023, making...
Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023 celebrations in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — The metro Atlanta community is getting ready to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Monday. Besides church services such as the service at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Martin Luther King Jr. once preached, many organizations have come together to put on parades, showcases and more around metro Atlanta.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart addresses leaked pregame speech that has gone viral
Kirby Smart is one of the most intense coaches in college football. The Georgia head coach’s passion for the game is palpable. One of his intense pregame speeches got leaked and it was assumed it was prior to the national championship beatdown vs. TCU. However, Smart revealed it was...
