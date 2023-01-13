ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buford, GA

northgwinnettvoice.com

Wrestling recap: Buford, North Gwinnett advance to State Duals Championships

Buford and North Gwinnett’s varsity wrestling teams advance to the GHSA Class AAAAAAA State Duals Championships that will take place on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Buford Arena. On Saturday, Jan. 14, Buford easily defeated both of their opponents in the Class AAAAAAA Duals Prelims held at the Buford...
BUFORD, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Boston College gets commitment from Buford outfielder Tavye Borders

Buford junior Tavye Borders announced via Twitter on Sunday, Jan. 15 her decision to verbally commit to play softball for Boston College. “When you know, you know! From the moment I stepped foot on campus, BC (Boston College) felt like home,” Borders said in her announcement on Twitter. Borders...
BUFORD, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville City Schools says community response to armed guards has been positive

The Gainesville City School System implemented Armed Guards on all of its campuses in October 2022 to help promote student safety. It’s been almost four months since that decision went into effect. AccessWDUN recently spoke with both Gainesville City Schools Superintendent Jeremy Williams, and Manager of Safety and Security for the School System Bonner Burton, to discuss how the transition has gone for both students and parents.
GAINESVILLE, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia offensive lineman and recruiting staffer die in car accident

Georgia OL Devin Willock has passed away at the age of 20 after a single-car accident on Sunday morning. Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, 24, also died due to injuries sustained when the vehicle left the road and struck 2 power poles and some trees. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

WATCH: Nolan Smith’s heartfelt farewell to Georgia football DawgNation

ATHENS — Nolan Smith came out of his Georgia football pads for the final time in the 42-20 win over Florida. But the UGA team captain persevered as a leader, proving valuable guidance as the Bulldogs completed a perfect 15-0 season culminating with a 65-7 CFP Championship Game win over TCU last Monday night in Los Angeles.
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

UGA fans pouring into Athens ahead of championship celebration

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UGA’s Sanford Stadium will be filled with thousands of fans Saturday celebrating the football team’s massive victory against Texas Christian University. Kristy Rahn drove all the way from Jacksonville, Florida, to Athens on Friday to make sure she’d be part of the...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Couple married on MLK Jr.'s birthday celebrates 40 years together

RIVERDALE, Ga. - A Clayton County couple got married 40 years ago on Jan. 15, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday. More than four decades, two daughters and a grandson later, Dr. Geffry Tate and his wife Rose, are celebrating in a special way. The King Center has provided seating for the Tate's at Monday's Beloved Community Commemorative Service at the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia woman turns 114 years young

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A life well lived is its own reward but there is always room for celebration! Nina Willis will turn 114 years young on January 14th. She has family members and friends who check on her, but her main caregiver is her roommate, her 97-year-old sister Pecola.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia schools dismiss classes early as strong storms approach

ATLANTA - School districts in Georgia are changing schedules in response to impactful storms on Thursday afternoon. The Atlanta Public School System has canceled all after-school activities, saying "the safety and well-being of our students and employees will always be a top priority." Clayton County Public Schools announced early dismissal...
GEORGIA STATE
tigerdroppings.com

Mark Richt Asked If Georgia Can Win 3-Straight National Titles

During an appearance on Sirius XM Radio, former Georgia head coach Mark Richt was asked about the Bulldogs' chances of winning a third straight national title... "It'll be tough, but the one thing they have, as you know, is great players," Richt said. "Just to get playing time, you better be ready to get after it every single day and take care of business. The thing that Georgia’s got now and similar to what we had at Florida State, we had kids that would stay and be a little patient and not just bolt every time something went wrong."
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart addresses leaked pregame speech that has gone viral

Kirby Smart is one of the most intense coaches in college football. The Georgia head coach’s passion for the game is palpable. One of his intense pregame speeches got leaked and it was assumed it was prior to the national championship beatdown vs. TCU. However, Smart revealed it was...
ATHENS, GA

