MULLENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A mother is charged with child endangerment after police discover drugs. According to police, an officer was performing a routine patrol along Rt. 16 when he noticed a silver Ford Escape with a piece of cardboard in place of the tag. During the traffic stop, the officer said that Reginia Sizemore was mumbling, very shaky, jerking, and had a high speech rate. When asked if the suspect had used any drugs, she responded and said she had used meth the other night.

WYOMING COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO