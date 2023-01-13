Read full article on original website
Body found in New River in Pulaski County, deputies say
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says a male body was pulled from the New River in Pulaski County on Saturday. They say it happened in the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Road in the Delton area. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Officer...
NC parents arrested for murder of 4-year-old, deputies say
Two North Carolina parents were arrested on Friday after a 4-year-old was murdered this month, according to a Surry County Sheriff's Office news release.
Mother charged after police discover drugs near a child in Wyoming County
MULLENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A mother is charged with child endangerment after police discover drugs. According to police, an officer was performing a routine patrol along Rt. 16 when he noticed a silver Ford Escape with a piece of cardboard in place of the tag. During the traffic stop, the officer said that Reginia Sizemore was mumbling, very shaky, jerking, and had a high speech rate. When asked if the suspect had used any drugs, she responded and said she had used meth the other night.
UPDATE: Multiple overdoses reported at Southern Regional Jail
UPDATE BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – All seven inmates who overdosed at Southern Regional Jail have been treated and are now back at Southern Regional Jail. On Sunday, January 15, 2023, seven inmates at Southern Regional Jail gave the appearance of experiencing a drug overdose. The inmates were transported to the hospital and provided appropriate medical treatment; they are alive and are now back at Southern Regional Jail in the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation custody.
BVPD: One in critical condition following early morning shooting at apartment complex
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – One person has been taken to the hospital in critical condition following a shooting at an apartment complex in Bristol, Virginia. According to an official with the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD), officers were responding to an unrelated call in the area at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning when they heard […]
Woman injured after falling on waterfall hiking trail
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman has been rescued after falling on a waterfall hiking trail in Butler, Tennessee. The rescue happened at Twisting Falls in the Elk Mills area of Carter County around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Carter County Rescue coordinator John Burleson told News Channel 11 the woman was in her mid-60s, […]
Lebanon man sentenced, 50 grams of meth found during traffic stop
LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — A Lebanon man was sentenced on Thursday after a traffic stop recovered 50 grams of meth and a handgun. According to a release from Commonwealth’s Attorney Zack Stoots, 50 grams of methamphetamine, scales and bags ‘consistent with the distribution’ of meth were recovered from Robert Austin Reno, 36, of Lebanon, during […]
TDOC: Fentanyl OD killed max security Mountain City inmate
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A maximum-security inmate in Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) died after ingesting fentanyl last year, state officials confirmed after months of requests. Angelo Bunting was 24 years old when he died in NECX custody. He was serving a combined sentence of eight years after being pleading guilty to an aggravated robbery […]
Crews respond to house fire in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va--A home was destroyed after a fire Friday afternoon. According to Fire Chief Mike Armstrong, at approximately 4:00p.m., Bristol, VA firefighters responded to reported house fire at 1434 New Hampshire Avenue. First arriving units reported that a large volume of smoke was visible from all sides of the house. Firefighters had to navigate through a large amount of personal belongings inside the house in order to access the fire. Once inside, crews extinguished the fire and conducted overhaul operations to search for any hidden fire in the walls and attic.
Police ID SWVA body as missing woman
DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) – Police identified a body found late last year as the remains of a missing woman from Damascus, Virginia. According to Damascus Police Chief Kermit Turner, a body found in a wooded area on Dec. 21, 2022, was sent for identification in Roanoke. Turner confirmed to News Channel 11 that the remains […]
City of Bristol, Virginia responds to AG lawsuit over landfill
(WCYB) — The City of Bristol, Virginia issued the following response to the lawsuit filed by Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares over the ongoing issues at the city landfill. The City of Bristol welcomes the opportunity to accomplish its landfill remediation objectives in cooperation with the Virginia Office of...
Severe storms knock out power to thousands in the Tri-Cities
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Thousands were without power Thursday evening after severe weather swept across the region, but most outages have been resolved. BrightRidge BrightRidge reported just more than 1,000 customers without power as of 11:00 p.m., down from more than 15,000 earlier. BrightRidge said it was working to repair “numerous spans of wire […]
Pins and Friends opens in downtown Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Visitors to downtown Bristol have a new entertainment option. Pins and Friends, which offers several activities from duck-pin bowling to arcade games, held its grand opening on Friday. Besides bowling and games, it also features a full bar and menu along with space for parties and meetings. There is also a quiet […]
Food City Guest Restaurant Night to feature 128 Pecan
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Food City Guest Restaurant Nights are making a return, beginning on Tuesday!. The nights will be on Tuesdays through the end of February (except for Valentine's Day). Abingdon and Bristol-area restaurants will take over the kitchen at the Abingdon Food City near exit 17. Dinner...
Winter weather moving through the region this afternoon
Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for Johnson, Carter, Unicoi and parts of Greene Counties in Northeast Tennessee. Winter Storm Warnings have also been issued for Avery, Mitchel, Yancy and Madison Counties in North Carolina. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for all of Southwest Virginia and eastern Kentucky. All of the Warnings and Advisories […]
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
Walk to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. held in Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A walk to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. took place in downtown Bristol Monday. Several people gathered at Cumberland Square Park to participate on MLK Day. Folks learned more about each other and MLK's work, including his work on civil rights. "Here's a chance...
