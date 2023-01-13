ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rural Retreat, VA

WSLS

Body found in New River in Pulaski County, deputies say

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says a male body was pulled from the New River in Pulaski County on Saturday. They say it happened in the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Road in the Delton area. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Officer...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
Lootpress

Mother charged after police discover drugs near a child in Wyoming County

MULLENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A mother is charged with child endangerment after police discover drugs. According to police, an officer was performing a routine patrol along Rt. 16 when he noticed a silver Ford Escape with a piece of cardboard in place of the tag. During the traffic stop, the officer said that Reginia Sizemore was mumbling, very shaky, jerking, and had a high speech rate. When asked if the suspect had used any drugs, she responded and said she had used meth the other night.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

UPDATE: Multiple overdoses reported at Southern Regional Jail

UPDATE BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – All seven inmates who overdosed at Southern Regional Jail have been treated and are now back at Southern Regional Jail. On Sunday, January 15, 2023, seven inmates at Southern Regional Jail gave the appearance of experiencing a drug overdose. The inmates were transported to the hospital and provided appropriate medical treatment; they are alive and are now back at Southern Regional Jail in the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation custody.
BEAVER, WV
WJHL

Woman injured after falling on waterfall hiking trail

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman has been rescued after falling on a waterfall hiking trail in Butler, Tennessee. The rescue happened at Twisting Falls in the Elk Mills area of Carter County around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Carter County Rescue coordinator John Burleson told News Channel 11 the woman was in her mid-60s, […]
BUTLER, TN
WJHL

Lebanon man sentenced, 50 grams of meth found during traffic stop

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — A Lebanon man was sentenced on Thursday after a traffic stop recovered 50 grams of meth and a handgun. According to a release from Commonwealth’s Attorney Zack Stoots, 50 grams of methamphetamine, scales and bags ‘consistent with the distribution’ of meth were recovered from Robert Austin Reno, 36, of Lebanon, during […]
LEBANON, VA
WJHL

TDOC: Fentanyl OD killed max security Mountain City inmate

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A maximum-security inmate in Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) died after ingesting fentanyl last year, state officials confirmed after months of requests. Angelo Bunting was 24 years old when he died in NECX custody. He was serving a combined sentence of eight years after being pleading guilty to an aggravated robbery […]
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Crews respond to house fire in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va--A home was destroyed after a fire Friday afternoon. According to Fire Chief Mike Armstrong, at approximately 4:00p.m., Bristol, VA firefighters responded to reported house fire at 1434 New Hampshire Avenue. First arriving units reported that a large volume of smoke was visible from all sides of the house. Firefighters had to navigate through a large amount of personal belongings inside the house in order to access the fire. Once inside, crews extinguished the fire and conducted overhaul operations to search for any hidden fire in the walls and attic.
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Police ID SWVA body as missing woman

DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) – Police identified a body found late last year as the remains of a missing woman from Damascus, Virginia. According to Damascus Police Chief Kermit Turner, a body found in a wooded area on Dec. 21, 2022, was sent for identification in Roanoke. Turner confirmed to News Channel 11 that the remains […]
DAMASCUS, VA
wcyb.com

City of Bristol, Virginia responds to AG lawsuit over landfill

(WCYB) — The City of Bristol, Virginia issued the following response to the lawsuit filed by Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares over the ongoing issues at the city landfill. The City of Bristol welcomes the opportunity to accomplish its landfill remediation objectives in cooperation with the Virginia Office of...
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Severe storms knock out power to thousands in the Tri-Cities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Thousands were without power Thursday evening after severe weather swept across the region, but most outages have been resolved. BrightRidge BrightRidge reported just more than 1,000 customers without power as of 11:00 p.m., down from more than 15,000 earlier. BrightRidge said it was working to repair “numerous spans of wire […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Pins and Friends opens in downtown Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Visitors to downtown Bristol have a new entertainment option. Pins and Friends, which offers several activities from duck-pin bowling to arcade games, held its grand opening on Friday.  Besides bowling and games, it also features a full bar and menu along with space for parties and meetings. There is also a quiet […]
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Food City Guest Restaurant Night to feature 128 Pecan

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Food City Guest Restaurant Nights are making a return, beginning on Tuesday!. The nights will be on Tuesdays through the end of February (except for Valentine's Day). Abingdon and Bristol-area restaurants will take over the kitchen at the Abingdon Food City near exit 17. Dinner...
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

Winter weather moving through the region this afternoon

Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for Johnson, Carter, Unicoi and parts of Greene Counties in Northeast Tennessee. Winter Storm Warnings have also been issued for Avery, Mitchel, Yancy and Madison Counties in North Carolina.  Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for all of Southwest Virginia and eastern Kentucky. All of the Warnings and Advisories […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
wcyb.com

Walk to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. held in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A walk to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. took place in downtown Bristol Monday. Several people gathered at Cumberland Square Park to participate on MLK Day. Folks learned more about each other and MLK's work, including his work on civil rights. "Here's a chance...
BRISTOL, VA

